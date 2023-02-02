ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Carver Middle School marching band back in action after almost a decade

By T.A. Walker
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7k1Y_0ka81f8j00

In 2013, the Carver Middle School marching band stopped its performances for nearly a decade. The reasons for that stoppage are unclear, as the school has had several administrators since then.

"When I first got this job a year ago, that's something that community asked for. They were like, 'We need to bring our band back,'" principal Dr. Shannon Grice said.

The task of getting the band together fell to Carver Middle School band director Lise Jilly.

"It's really exciting. And I really appreciate the opportunity that Carver Middle School has for me to bring back the band and the community and bring joy to the children and get the music going," Gilly said.

The school's Dean of Students, Travis Kelly, was an "OG" band member during his young adulthood and is enthusiastic the band is back as parades and marching bands are synonymous with Delray Beach.

"Seeing the band coming back and resurging back into the community, it means a lot for [the citizens of Delray] and it means a lot for us to here at George Washington Carver Middle School," Kelly said.

"We are an international baccalaureate school. So that's part of our arts program. And the band is important because it gives the kids an outlet which they need right now," said Dr. Grice.

The band performed at the Delray Holiday Parade, the South Florida Fair parade last week, and they are competing in the Palm Beach County Solo and Ensemble competition this weekend at John I. Leonard High School and will perform in the African American History Month celebration at Carver Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

If you would like to donate money for instruments and other band needs, click here.

Comments / 3

Related
Click10.com

Broward Schools set to pick Teacher of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Friday night will be a very big night for Broward County Public Schools. The district will pick its Teacher of the Year. Broward names Haley Shurack as Teacher of the Year. NOW PLAYING. Miami-Dade County Public Schools names Teacher of the Year. Student attacks therapist...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader

The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Nurses of the future: IRSC receives $1.9 million grant to bolster nursing education

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River State College has been awarded a $1.9 million PIPELINE Grant (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) from the DeSantis Administration to go towards their nursing school, located at the Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie. This...
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boynton Beach Serving Up Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event

The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event to mark the opening of the six permanent pickleball courts newly installed at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center (3111 S. Congress Ave.). This free, family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an exhibition match between Boynton Beach City Commission members and the City Manager’s team, two half-hour pickleball clinics (for both beginner and advanced players) led by FM Tennis, refreshments, music provided by Digital Vibes DJ and more. Free commemorative City of Boynton Beach sports towels will be provided to the first 50 attendees (one per family).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week

Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy