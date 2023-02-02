ThredUp Taps TikTok Star ‘Committed to Ghosting Fast Fashion’

Rom-com core is TikTok’s next biggest fashion trend , style influencers are predicting, as the look pays homage to powerful women with Main Character Energy. But for those who want to be their own main character this Valentine’s Day, DIY TikToker Nava Rose partnered with ThredUp to thrift looks for the holiday without the waste.

The online resale platform partnered with Rose to launch The Dump Fast Fashion Shop: a trend-forward secondhand storefront that aims to help consumers thrift for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The shop was inspired by ThredUp’s Resolutions Survey, which found that more than one in three consumers are resolving to quit fast fashion this year.

“ Gen Z’s passion for sustainability continues to be at odds with their fashion consumption habits. Our latest data shows that 2023 may be the year that this generation finally quits ultra-fast fashion for good, and we are here to support them,” Erin Wallace, ThredUp’s vice president of integrated marketing, said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Nava Rose—her DIY ethos, love of thrift, and fashion-forward style make her the perfect person to help our customers discover guilt-free Valentine’s Day looks to kick off those wardrobe resolutions. We hope the shop helps people say goodbye to fast fashion and hello to thrift .”

Influencers play a role in driving fashion trends , and over the past few years, there’s been increasing awareness around the impact of fast fashion on the planet. That’s why Nava Rose resolved to forgo shopping from or partnering with ultra-fast fashion brands in 2023 and hopes to inspire her 6 million TikTok followers to do the same. Together with ThredUp, her Valentine’s Day shop will give shoppers a unique way to get trendy seasonal styles while promoting the circular economy.

“I really believe in 2023 we have to start living more ethically,” Rose said. “And trust, I know what it’s like to feel like fast fashion is the only option when you’ve got a $20 budget. Been there, done that. But we—and the planet—deserve clothes that last, you know? This 2023, I’m making big changes. Together with ThredUp, I’m committed to ghosting fast fashion. New fast fashion is getting zero of my coin this year!”

ThredUp’s shop with the Los Angeles creator features three distinct looks that Rose herself thrifted on the resale marketplace this year. Shoppers can thrift her styles using ThredUp’s What They Thrifted tool, which uses AI to surface hundreds of close matches from ThredUp’s inventory.

The styles include The Date Night Special, The Hotties’ Night out, and The You Do You looks. Rose’s top 10 brands to shop secondhand include Betsey Johnson , Guess and Juicy Couture , among others.

Many consumers are resolving to shop more sustainably this year, according to ThredUp’s Wardrobe Resolutions Survey, conducted with GlobalData. The survey found that 36 percent of respondents want to quit fast fashion this year. Seventy-one percent want to be less wasteful and just over 38 percent aim to shop more secondhand . Nearly one-half of Gen Z (49.1 percent) respondents are resolving to put sustainability at the forefront when it comes to what they buy.

This partnership is just the latest in ThredUp’s growing line of celebrity collaborations. Last December, the resale company made ‘90s TV and style icon Fran Drescher the face of a holiday collection of one-of-a-kind items designed and produced in partnership with Brooklyn-based designer Daniel Silverstein, also known as Zero Waste Daniel. That pairing was part of ThredUp’s ongoing Full Circle Collection that repurposes secondhand clothes.

In October 2022, ThredUp partnered with entertainment journalist Giuliana Rancic to sell clothing from her 20-plus year career, donating 100 percent of the proceeds from Rancic’s items to her charity, Fab-U-Wish, to grant wishes to those going through breast cancer treatment. Her shop was part of ThredUp’s “Shop Their Closet” series, which offers a peek into the closet of noteworthy, fashionable people like journalist Katie Couric.

Over the summer, ThredUp collaborated with “Stranger Things” actress Priah Ferguson on its “Fast Fashion Confessional Hotline,” meant to encourage Gen Z to ditch fast fashion in favor of more sustainable options. Celebrity stylist Karla Welch previously gave festival goers ideas on how to thrift their outfits for Coachella and beyond, while ThredUp’s Christian Siriano collab sent secondhand garments down the New York Fashion Week runway in 2021.