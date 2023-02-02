Man on pre trial release for alleged attempted murder caught with gun in Hanover

A Baltimore man out on pre-trial release for two counts of attempted murder was allegedly caught with a gun in Anne Arundel County Tuesday.

Around 5:15pm police received reports of an armed distraught man on New Ridge Road in Hanover.

On scene officers found 42-year-old Travis William Robinson, who witnesses described as being intoxicated.

After taking Robinson into custody, police discovered that he was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

Turns out Robinson has a February trial pending related to an August 2020 double shooting at the Charing Cross Shopping Center in Woodlawn.

In that case Robinson is accused of shoving one of the victims prior to the shooting, and driving the getaway vehicle.

Baltimore County prosecutors ultimately charged Robinson with two counts each of attempted first degree murder and assault.

Despite an objection from the State's Attorney's Office, court records show Robinson was released on his own recognizance on September 1, 2020.

His trial has since been postponed five separate times, and is currently scheduled to begin on February 12.

In the meantime the Baltimore County State's Attorneys's Office said they would be seeking to revoke Robinson's bail.

As for the Anne Arundel County case Robinson faces three new firearms related charges, one of which is a felony.

He's currently being held without bail for that and is tentatively scheduled for a hearing on March 1.