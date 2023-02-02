ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Player Claims Conspiracy by NFL To Get Eagles in the Super Bowl

By Sam Gillenwater
 3 days ago

Conspiracy has been a hot topic around the NFL this week. Arian Foster started it by joking that the NFL is rigged . Now, someone with the San Francisco 49ers believes the same thing after the NFC Championship Game .

From what one 49er apparently said to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, he thought the league called in an Eagles win after Brock Purdy went down . With the story of ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ seemingly over, they thought as though the NFL would have much preferred to see Philly in Super Bowl LVII than San Francisco.

To be fair, watching a 49er team that was on their fourth quarterback try and go up against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wouldn’t have exactly been the most compelling matchup. However, the point very much undersells what Philadelphia did in the NFC Title Game and throughout the regular season.

Conspiracy or not, the Eagles were on top all season long. They’re a worthy contender to win a world championship this year and, in the end, all San Francisco can do is wonder what if?

Wife of 49ers LB Fred Warner Slams Eagles Fans

The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner revealed Wednesday she did not feel comfortable being around Philadelphia Eagles fans this past Sunday.

Sydney Warner, who married Fred Warner in the summer of 2022, was in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFC Championship Game, in which the 49ers fell to the Eagles, 31-7. Sydney said she has no intentions to return following the experience in the stands.

“I’ll probably never go back to that stadium, to be honest, I guess you can just call me a wimp, but I couldn’t handle the fans,” Sydney said in a TikTok. “Like I’m 100% down for like riding for your team, like ‘Hoorah, let’s go team,’ but honestly I just didn’t feel very safe.

“Fred told me not to wear any red, I did end up wearing a red bag, but I had to end up hiding it underneath my jacket because people were doing the ‘F you’s’ and the shoving and the whole thing.”

Sydney, a former contestant on “The Bachelor,” detailed multiple encounters she had with Eagles fans. While at a concession stand, one fan got in her face. Fans heckled her as she left the stadium, with one fan yelling “I hope your plane crashes.”

“I tried my best to just not let it get to me,” she said. “Like stay stone face, just walk and just let them throw stuff at you, say all the things and just get to where you’re going. Just block it out… The way they were just like ‘go home, go home’ but that’s fine. I get it but ‘I hope your plane crashes,’ I’m all about passion, but never again.”

Comments / 50

Albert Hall
3d ago

I just talked to the Easter Bunny and Santa. They say Eagles just beat the heck out of the Gmen and Niners any way you want to cut it. Get better or get out of the way.Poor coaching, bad blocking schemes,poor physicality,medium talent etc.

16
Paul Cherry
2d ago

The Eagles are the last team the league would want . That didn't stop them from beating the Patriots . Please 49rs you choked move on . Oh bring more QBs next time

6
Mike Wallace
3d ago

In any competitive sport there are winners and losers, I'm a huge 49nr fan and by no means do I have any negative feelings for any team or coach! The NFC Championship went exactly how fete would have it that day! The better team won and that's that, as a fan of the game and watching what happened to Damar Hamlin I'm just thankful no serious injuries occurred! Yes, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffered injury but I am sure they will be back in the arena playing football soon! IF you are a fan of the game and you wish or hope the other teams plane crashes then you probably have some type of mental health issue and I hope you get checked out! Other than that it's just a game and win or lose we should be thankful that we have all our mental and physical faculties to be able to take in the game!

