Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango Forks Cruises Past CV/Windsor for Dominant Playoff Win
The #2 Chenango Forks hockey team took care of business against the #7 seeded Chenango Valley/Windsor Black Knights squad, coming away with a 7-1 victory on Saturday afternoon. CORRECTION: Chenango Forks will advance and play Maine-Endwell in the second round on **February 10th at 6:45 p.m.**. Check out the highlights...
VOTE: Best diner in Binghamton
We read all the comments and put together a poll for the best diner in Binghamton. It's time for our readers to decide, not Yelp.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Bests Binghamton in High-Scoring Affair, Advances in Broome County Playoff
The Vestal Golden Bears hockey team defeated the Binghamton Patriots 6-5 on Saturday evening, advancing to play the #1 seeded Elmira Hockey Club at SUNY Broome's Ice Center at 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Check out the highlights from the explosive 3rd period!
Binghamton falls to Elmira in Class AA clash
HIGHLIGHTS (Boys Basketball): Binghamton lost to Elmira 61-55.
Chenango Forks picks up a big ranked win over Owego
HIGHLIGHTS (Boys Basketball): Chenango Forks beat Owego 66-44.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Black Bears Win Fourth Straight, Handle Delaware at Home
The Binghamton Black Bears topped the visiting Delaware Thunder 8-2, thanks to a hat trick from Chad Lopez, and a four points from FPHL Player of the Month, Nikita Ivashkin. Binghamton has now won four games in a row. See the highlights above!
Police Release Names of 14 Arrested at Johnson City Wegmans Store
Johnson City police say more than a dozen people are expected to face charges following a protest outside the Wegmans store on Harry L. Drive. The demonstration was held in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the violent arrest of a Binghamton man. According to a...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Guts Out Win Over Maine-Endwell with Late Three-Pointer
The Union-Endicott Tigers won a heated rivalry game against the Maine-Endwell Spartans on the road, thanks to a late three pointer by Jaiden Williams to win 47-43. Adriana Fontana had a team-high 16 for U-E, while Kaety L'Amoreaux led the game with 22 points. Check out the highlights above!
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Girls Basketball Falls to Elmira at Home
The Binghamton Patriots fell to the visiting Elmira Express by a final score of 57-49. See the highlights above.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenago Forks Girls Make it Seven Straight with Road Win over Owego
The Chenango Forks girls basketball team won their seventh game in a row after a 55-45 road victory over the Owego Free Academy Indians on Saturday. Alyssa Specchio tallied a game high 17 points. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chick-Fil-A Set to Come to the Southern Tier
After years of speculation, there are three possible Chick-Fil-A locations coming to the Southern Tier. A source on the Johnson City Village Board told FOX 40 there are three possible locations in the Southern Tier where Chick-Fil-A may open their doors. One is in Johnson City by the Oakdale Commons,...
14850.com
More than Pizza opening Saturday on the Ithaca Commons
A new pizzeria opens this weekend in the same spot where Sammy’s Pizzeria closed in the fall on the Ithaca Commons. More than Pizza opens for business at 4pm Saturday. The new eatery will feature pizza, calzones, wings, burgers, subs, Italian-style dishes, and halal middle eastern food. They’re offering a free can of soda to the first 20 customers buying a slice of pizza.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Black Bears Make it Five in a Row with Another Win Over Thunder
The Binghamton Black Bears topped the Delaware Thunder in a high-scoring shootout, 8-6. The Black Bears have now won five straight games, including a sweep of Delaware this weekend. Check out the highlights above!
WETM
Most expensive rental homes in Chemung County according to Airbnb
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Airbnb has been a popular tool for both property owners and travel lovers for years by allowing anyone to rent out and enjoy beautiful homes across the country. Depending on location and the size of the rental, prices can range from less than $100...
JoAnn Fabrics moving to Parkway Plaza
A popular retailer that's been a fixture on the Vestal Parkway for decades is moving down the road.
The Southern Tier Goes Here For Chicken Wings
It's that time of the year. You know, that time when chicken wings will be consumed en mass, probably like no other time of the year. Will chicken wings be on your big game menu on February 12th?. According to the National Chicken Council, last year (2022) they predicted that...
Comments / 0