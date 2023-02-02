ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango Forks Cruises Past CV/Windsor for Dominant Playoff Win

The #2 Chenango Forks hockey team took care of business against the #7 seeded Chenango Valley/Windsor Black Knights squad, coming away with a 7-1 victory on Saturday afternoon. CORRECTION: Chenango Forks will advance and play Maine-Endwell in the second round on **February 10th at 6:45 p.m.**. Check out the highlights...
CHENANGO FORKS, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Black Bears Win Fourth Straight, Handle Delaware at Home

The Binghamton Black Bears topped the visiting Delaware Thunder 8-2, thanks to a hat trick from Chad Lopez, and a four points from FPHL Player of the Month, Nikita Ivashkin. Binghamton has now won four games in a row. See the highlights above!
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Guts Out Win Over Maine-Endwell with Late Three-Pointer

The Union-Endicott Tigers won a heated rivalry game against the Maine-Endwell Spartans on the road, thanks to a late three pointer by Jaiden Williams to win 47-43. Adriana Fontana had a team-high 16 for U-E, while Kaety L'Amoreaux led the game with 22 points. Check out the highlights above!
ENDICOTT, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chick-Fil-A Set to Come to the Southern Tier

After years of speculation, there are three possible Chick-Fil-A locations coming to the Southern Tier. A source on the Johnson City Village Board told FOX 40 there are three possible locations in the Southern Tier where Chick-Fil-A may open their doors. One is in Johnson City by the Oakdale Commons,...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
14850.com

More than Pizza opening Saturday on the Ithaca Commons

A new pizzeria opens this weekend in the same spot where Sammy’s Pizzeria closed in the fall on the Ithaca Commons. More than Pizza opens for business at 4pm Saturday. The new eatery will feature pizza, calzones, wings, burgers, subs, Italian-style dishes, and halal middle eastern food. They’re offering a free can of soda to the first 20 customers buying a slice of pizza.

