Pamela Anderson Jokes About Turning Heads in 'Baywatch'- Inspired Dress: 'I Just Wanted to Blend In'
Anderson brought Vogue along to get ready for the premiere of Pamela, A Love Story, where she wore a gown inspired by her iconic swimsuit "Flashback!" That was the first thing Pamela Anderson said when she tried on the skin-tight red sequin Naeem Khan dress that she wore to the premiere of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela, A Love Story. In a video with Vogue released Friday, the Baywatch alum got candid with her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee (whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee), and...
Kyle Richards Says Her Anxiety Has 'Started Kicking Up Again' While Thinking of Filming New RHOBH Season
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tells PEOPLE that "there's definitely a direct link between my anxiety and the show" Kyle Richards has mixed feelings about returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The 54-year-old reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her thoughts on filming RHOBH season 13 at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City on Wednesday. "'Excited' is not necessarily the word I would use. But I love the people that I work with. I love working with the...
Jennifer Grey Reveals How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Her Transform Into Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime Movie
Gwen Shambling: Starving for Salvation premieres Saturday on Lifetime Jennifer Grey received some help from friend and fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis when preparing for her latest role. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday, the 62-year-old Dirty Dancing star revealed the advice Curtis gave her on how to best transform into the lead role for Lifetime biopic Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. View this post on Instagram A...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
Dwayne Johnson Says His Mom Is 'OK' After Late-Night Car Accident, Will 'Continue to Get Evaluated'
"Angels of mercy watched over my mom," the actor stated on Instagram, sharing a photo of a wrecked car Dwayne Johnson said he is counting his blessings after his mother survived a car accident. The 50-year-old actor and former WWF icon shared a photo to his Instagram account Thursday, displaying a badly wrecked red car. He said that his mother, Ata Johnson, 74, had been in the vehicle. "Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," Johnson wrote...
Shania Twain Shows Off Blonde Hair Transformation: 'I'm Just Having Fun'
The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer told James Corden that she decided on the platinum shade because "I just love it" Shania Twain is impressing fans very much with a brand-new platinum blonde look! The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" songstress, 57, debuted her hair transformation at a record label party celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards Thursday night. Posing on the red carpet for the Republic Records event, Twain showed off her straightened icy pale locks — a major departure from her classic curly brown 'do...
John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Beautiful Life We Have Together'
The Full House star married Caitlin McHugh in 2018, and the couple share 4½-year-old son Billy John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Stamos are celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary! The couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary on Thursday, and Caitlin treated fans to an Instagram carousel of shots from their 2018 wedding to mark the occasion. Some of the candid moments included the couple exchanging a passionate-looking first kiss, holding hands saying vows, and beaming brightly for a reception toast. "I love looking back on photos from 5 years ago...
guitar.com
KISS’ longtime manager says final show of ‘End of the Road’ tour will happen in 2023
KISS’ long time manager Doc McGhee has said that the final show of the band’s “End of the Road” tour will definitely take place this year. This news comes after repeated reports from the band themselves that KISS was “far from done”, with frontman Paul Stanley stating that “I’d like to say that this is the end of the road, but they keep paving more road”.
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring black trim down the sides, black boots and a matching...
Alias Star Merrin Dungey Is Engaged! See Her Ring — and Sweet Message from Costar Jennifer Garner
"This makes me SO HAPPY!!" Jennifer Garner wrote to her former Alias costar Merrin Dungey after she announced her engagement to Kevin Ryder on Wednesday Merrin Dungey is heading down the aisle! On Wednesday, the Alias actress announced her engagement to Los Angeles radio host Kevin Ryder, sharing a photo of her pink stone engagement ring on Instagram. "Looks like we're gonna Ryder die," Dungey, 51, captioned the announcement, to which Ryder responded, "WHO'S LUCKIER THAN ME?" View this post on Instagram...
Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Jokes She's Taking 'Some Bets' on Whether Baby or New Show Arrives First
"Just a few things I've been doing while 40-plus weeks pregnant," Gina Rogriguez wrote on Instagram as she shared some recent throwbacks from her first pregnancy Gina Rodriguez is sweetening the pot as she prepares for two big debuts. The Golden Globe winner, 38, joked about people asking her due date as she promotes the Feb. 8 premiere of her new ABC comedy Not Dead Yet, while sharing some recent throwbacks from her first pregnancy with husband Joe Locicero. "Just a few things I've been doing while 40-plus weeks...
Ryan Reynolds Begins Training for Deadpool 3 with Jab at Costar Frenemy Hugh Jackman
The Marvel stars continued their playful feud, trading quips after Reynolds shared a post about training for the upcoming superhero film The competition is on between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman over who can get the biggest guns for Deadpool 3. On Friday, the Deadpool star, 46, shared a photo posted by his trainer Don Saladino of him working out for the movie. In the snap, he can be seen lifting two 60 lbs. barbells in each hand, with his large muscles on display. "I'm not training for Deadpool,"...
Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Upcoming Rennervations Series amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident
"As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU...I hope you're ready," Renner wrote on Instagram Jeremy Renner isn't letting anything slow his plans down. The actor — who recently suffered a near-fatal snowplow accident — shared on Instagram Sunday that his upcoming Disney+ series, Rennervations, is still scheduled to hit the streaming service once he's recovered. "We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon," Renner, 52, wrote alongside a location shot from the show. "As soon as I'm back...
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
"I was dating Kelly Slater at the time," Pamela Anderson revealed of her impromptu 1995 wedding to Tommy Lee in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story Kelly Slater is still a fan of his ex-girlfriend Pamela Anderson. The 11-time World Surf League champion, 50, congratulated his former Baywatch costar and her family this week on the premiere of her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, in which Anderson, 55, looked back on her life, career and relationships, including one with Slater. "Congrats to you guys. Look...
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the Date Night Dress She Kept from Her Relationship with Brad Pitt
In an archival closet tour, the actress and Goop founder showed off some of her most sentimental pieces of clothing Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt may have split decades ago, but she still holds special memories of their relationship — especially when it comes to the outfits she wore during that time. On Thursday, the Oscar winner and Goop founder shared a video tour of her "storage facility" (a.k.a. a dreamy walk-in closet filled with gorgeous archival designer pieces) via Goop's Youtube channel. And she revealed that...
Morgan Evans Reflects on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce amid Her Rumored Romance with Chase Stokes
Evans wrote his latest single, "Over for You," about his split with Ballerini Morgan Evans is getting candid about heartbreak. The "Kiss Somebody" singer, 37, opened up on the Bobby Bones Show about what it's been like moving on from ex-wife Kelsea Ballerini and dealing with the social media storm following their divorce. "It was really tough," Evans said, referring to negative comments aimed at him after the split. "The only thing you can control is you, and how you feel and what you're doing. Thankfully I have good...
Issa Rae Says She's 'Proud to Show What's Possible' with Her Career — and Shares What She's Still 'Chasing'
Issa Rae's achieved a lot of firsts. With Insecure, Rae, 38, became the first Black woman to create and star in a scripted series for a premium cable channel. In 2022, she became the first person to receive a key to the city of Inglewood, Calif. — an honor her Insecure character accepted in the HBO series.
Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Jutes Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party
The couple first went public with their romance in August Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are rocking the red carpet! The "29" singer and their partner (whose full name is Jordan Lutes) became red carpet official when they stepped out together at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) donned a black and white gown and paired the look with a bold red lip and a slicked-back hairstyle featuring short waves, while Jutes sported a black suit and tie. According to JustJared, the two lovebirds shared a kiss on...
People
