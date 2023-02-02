ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

New TN bill filed would allow guns on all school campuses

By Erin McCullough
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxXb5_0ka7zsla00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new bill filed in the Tennessee General Assembly will allow for more people to carry guns onto school campuses.

Sen. Joey Hensley (R—Hohenwald) introduced the bill this week. SB0827 would amend certain provisions of state law prohibiting any firearms from being carried on school campuses or in public parks, instead opting for more narrowly tailored language prohibiting firearms “inside a school” building that offers kindergarten through 12 th grade instruction.

Harshbarger says bill would close federal drug loophole, help solve opioid crisis

The bill would allow any adult who is legally permitted to carry a firearm to bring that gun onto any public school property, including elementary, middle and high school grounds, events on school campuses and all public colleges and universities.

“It is not an offense under this subsection (c) for a nonstudent adult to possess a firearm, if the firearm is contained within a private vehicle operated by the adult and is not handled by the adults, or by any other person acting with the expressed or implied consent of the adult, while the vehicle is on school property.”

Senate Bill 0827 by Sen. Joey Hensley

The language currently in state law says firearms are prohibited to be brought onto the “campus” of any school – including college campuses.

The prohibition would not apply to law enforcement officers, military personnel “when in discharge of their official duties” and private police or security officers, among others, according to the bill.

Further, the prohibition would not apply to “universities, college campuses, and other public or private non-K-12 educational institutions or property.”

‘Drag show bill’ advances to House committee, Senate floor

If passed, the bill would take effect this July.

While the bill has been filed, it does not currently have any destination for subcommittee, though that could change in the coming days.

Comments / 91

Rick Pipkin
3d ago

100% agree with guns on campus. why should the mass killers be the only one with guns? when i was a kid, every pickup truck in the parking lot had a deer rifle mounted on the back window. not one killing!

Reply(18)
37
Diane Spray-Lowe
2d ago

I just don't think that is a good idea . The way the kids are today. So I think it would be easy for one of these kids to get it . If they want it there is always someway to get it . Just like they do at home . Teachers have enough to worry about then making sure a gun is secure.

Reply(2)
6
Kelly Jo Hall
2d ago

it could still end up in wrong hands. if a teacher goes crazy and has a gun kills whole class then what? or student finds the teachers gun? no one but law officials should have gun on school property in my opinion

Reply(2)
8
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
click orlando

State senator announces bill to require Asian American studies in Florida schools

State Sen. Linda Stewart has announced a bill that would require instruction of Asian American culture and history. Senate Bill 294 has bipartisan support with co-sponsor Republican Anna Rodriguez, whose senate district includes South Florida. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues...
FLORIDA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona House bill would allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lane

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A bill introduced in the Arizona House of Representatives would allow pregnant women to drive in the HOV carpool lane during prime driving hours. House Bill 2417, introduced by Rep. Matt Gress, a Republican from Phoenix, and co-sponsored by House Majority Whip Teresa Martinez, a Republican from Casa Grande, counts pregnant women as two people. It would allow them unrestricted access to the HOV lane during the busy hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ARIZONA STATE
