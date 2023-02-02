Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Four running for district attorney
With the deadline to qualify past, four candidates have qualified to run for 16th Circuit district attorney, and three area legislative races are contested. In the district attorney race, incumbent Democrat Scott Colom is seeking a third term. Assistant District Attorney Marc Amos is running as a Democrat, and attorneys Jace Dalrymple and Chuck Easley are both running as Republicans.
bestattractions.org
Discover the Best Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi
Discover the Adventure: A Guide to Top Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi. As a keen traveler, I always seek destinations that offer a unique blend of culture, history, and outdoor adventure. Starkville, Mississippi, located in the heart of the South, is just that kind of place. This charming town boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a wealth of outdoor activities, making it an ideal destination for a memorable and diverse travel experience.
Commercial Dispatch
11 seats contested in Clay County elections
By the qualifying deadline, 35 people qualified to run for office in Clay County. Eleven seats will be contested in primaries, and three will be contested in the general election. The qualifying window ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Party primaries are set for Aug. 8 and the general election on...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 2-5-23
A rose to Black History Month as schools across the country focus on history and contributions of Black Americans throughout the month of February. Black History Month is a chance for all of us to dig a little deeper, understand a little more and grow in our appreciation of what Black Americans have done for our nation. All of us, Black or white, can benefit because all of us still have a limited knowledge of Black History. One example: Have you heard of Elijah McCoy (1844-1929)? He was a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame who held over 50 patents, producing useful inventions so reliable that all of us today pay homage to him when we compliment something as “The Real McCoy.” How many Elijah McCoys are out there, just waiting for us to discover? That’s what Black History Month is all about. Learn and enjoy!
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 2-5-23
■ Book Sale: Friends of the Starkville Library is hosting its monthly book sale from noon to 6 p.m. at the Starkville Public Library. Hardback are $3, paperbacks are $1, and children’s books are 50 cents. All books in the Anytime Room and the upstairs display are 50 cents.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Zach Arnett, Mississippi State staff lean into ‘Mississippi first’ recruiting philosophy
STARKVILLE — Zach Arnett was less than a week from being named Mississippi State’s permanent head coach in late December when he announced the Bulldogs’ early-period signees. He said then that recruiting Mississippi would be a priority for his staff. By Wednesday, Mississippi State had announced 35...
Hall, Millican earn degrees from Mississippi State University
MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Nearly 1,500 students were on the fall 2022 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. Local students who earned degrees are: Robert Hall of Arab, Alabama, received a Bachelor of Science degree from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering Jordan Millican of Cullman, Alabama, received a Bachelor of Science degree from MSU’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. About Mississippi State University Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.
Commercial Dispatch
Barbara Petty-Neal
STARKVILLE — Barbara Joyce “Luke” Petty-Neal, 60, died Jan. 25, 2023, at Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Rockhill United Methodist Church, with Jerome Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Valecia Harris
COLUMBUS — Valencia Ann Perkins Harris, 54, died Jan. 26, 203, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Grove M.B. Church, with the Rev. Therman Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
New curbside recycling proposal comes with $15/month cost for participants
A new proposal for an opt-in curbside recycling program came Friday with hard cost estimates and considerable sacrifices. At a work session Friday morning, Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Rupp and Ward 2 Alderwoman Sandra Sistrunk presented a “bare bones” curbside recycling plan estimated to cost $136,900 per year to operate.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Communication to blame for break with Waggoner
As a layman Columbus citizen it is obvious to me that members of the council had been in previous conversations to cancel the contract with Waggoner, albeit possibly one-on-one outside of a meeting, which would have been permissible. It appeared that constituents of the councilpersons have been indicating they are unhappy with the progress of the flooding abatement. Understandably, even I would have been asking the same questions knowing the contract was let in late 2021, and we are now in February 2023.
Starkville Daily News
Class 6A, Region 1 Tournament comes to SHS
Class 6A, Region 1 comes to Starkville High School for the district tournament and the action begins on Monday with four games on the schedule. Tupelo and Grenada get the event started with a girls game at 4 p.m., then the Tupelo and Oxford boys clash at 5:30 p.m. The...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
Greg Knox excited to be back home at Mississippi State
Mississippi State has the two winningest coaches in the history of the program currently coaching the Bulldogs. Sure, it was just one game a piece for Greg Knox and Zach Arnett, but it’s notable nonetheless. Knox ran the program for the Bulldogs shortly after Dan Mullen left to take the head coaching position at Florida back in 2017 and led MSU to a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over Louisville and Lamar Jackson before heading off to join Mullen in Gainesville. Arnett led State to a win on January 2 this year over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
wtva.com
UPDATED: Handcuffed escapee, now in law enforcement custody
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
Commercial Dispatch
Stephen D. Lee Foundation to host annual Valentine Party
The Stephen D. Lee Foundation will hold its annual Valentine celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, at the home of Beth and Nathan Turner. The house, built in 1991, has just recently been extensively redesigned and remodeled by the Turner Family. The home features a large foyer with a magnificent staircase leading to the second floor as well as beautifully appointed architectural features, light fixtures and accessories. Every aspect of the house offers a treat for the eyes.
Commercial Dispatch
Freddie Maddox
MILLPORT, Ala. — Freddie Maddox, 78, died at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Nick Cannady officiating. Burial will follow at Oakes Chapel Cemetery in Vernon, Alabama. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Man acquitted of murder after claiming self defense
STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County jury acquitted a Starkville man on Wednesday of a first-degree murder charge. Johnny Harris, 65, claimed self defense in the June 19, 2020, stabbing death of Elbert Vaughn, 56, at the Roselawn Terrace apartment complex on South Montgomery Street. A circuit court jury deliberated less than an hour after the two day trial before delivering the verdict.
vicksburgnews.com
MHP seized 120 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday
Press release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol:. On February 1, 2023 troopers on I-22 in Itawamba County encountered a speeding vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. This stop resulted in the seizure of 120 pounds of marijuana from the vehicle.
WLOX
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - Railroad workers in Louisville, Mississippi discovered the body of a missing teen while working in the woods on Monday. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were soon called in to assist. Authorities would confirm Wednesday that the...
Comments / 0