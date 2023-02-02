ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bulls vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, 108-103, after failing to inbound the ball with five seconds remaining while down by three points.

The Hornets are coming off a 124-115 loss on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their two-game winning streak, despite a 27-point triple-double from LaMelo Ball.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

List

How To Watch

  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 2
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Location: United Center Chicago, IL
  • Channel: NBCS Chicago

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • Guard – Ayo Dosunmu
  • Guard – Zach LaVine
  • Forward – DeMar DeRozan
  • Forward – Patrick Williams
  • Center – Nikola Vucevic

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard – LaMelo Ball
  • Guard – Terry Rozier
  • Forward – Gordon Hayward
  • Forward – P.J. Washington
  • Center – Mason Plumlee

