Bulls vs. Hornets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls are home to host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Bulls are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers, 108-103, after failing to inbound the ball with five seconds remaining while down by three points.
The Hornets are coming off a 124-115 loss on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their two-game winning streak, despite a 27-point triple-double from LaMelo Ball.
How To Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT
- Location: United Center Chicago, IL
- Channel: NBCS Chicago
Probable Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
- Guard – Ayo Dosunmu
- Guard – Zach LaVine
- Forward – DeMar DeRozan
- Forward – Patrick Williams
- Center – Nikola Vucevic
Charlotte Hornets
- Guard – LaMelo Ball
- Guard – Terry Rozier
- Forward – Gordon Hayward
- Forward – P.J. Washington
- Center – Mason Plumlee
