Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 2-5-23
A rose to Black History Month as schools across the country focus on history and contributions of Black Americans throughout the month of February. Black History Month is a chance for all of us to dig a little deeper, understand a little more and grow in our appreciation of what Black Americans have done for our nation. All of us, Black or white, can benefit because all of us still have a limited knowledge of Black History. One example: Have you heard of Elijah McCoy (1844-1929)? He was a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame who held over 50 patents, producing useful inventions so reliable that all of us today pay homage to him when we compliment something as “The Real McCoy.” How many Elijah McCoys are out there, just waiting for us to discover? That’s what Black History Month is all about. Learn and enjoy!
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 2-5-23
■ Book Sale: Friends of the Starkville Library is hosting its monthly book sale from noon to 6 p.m. at the Starkville Public Library. Hardback are $3, paperbacks are $1, and children’s books are 50 cents. All books in the Anytime Room and the upstairs display are 50 cents.
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Communication to blame for break with Waggoner
As a layman Columbus citizen it is obvious to me that members of the council had been in previous conversations to cancel the contract with Waggoner, albeit possibly one-on-one outside of a meeting, which would have been permissible. It appeared that constituents of the councilpersons have been indicating they are unhappy with the progress of the flooding abatement. Understandably, even I would have been asking the same questions knowing the contract was let in late 2021, and we are now in February 2023.
wcbi.com
Local sorority chapter shows appreciation for sanitation workers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of those jobs that often gets overlooked, except when it’s not done. An area sorority took time today to change that. The Pi Iota Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta treated the Sanitation and Environmental Services workers in Starkville to lunch Wednesday to show their appreciation for the job they do every day.
wcbi.com
Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather
NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) – ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM. AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM.
Starkville Daily News
Class 6A, Region 1 Tournament comes to SHS
Class 6A, Region 1 comes to Starkville High School for the district tournament and the action begins on Monday with four games on the schedule. Tupelo and Grenada get the event started with a girls game at 4 p.m., then the Tupelo and Oxford boys clash at 5:30 p.m. The...
Commercial Dispatch
New curbside recycling proposal comes with $15/month cost for participants
A new proposal for an opt-in curbside recycling program came Friday with hard cost estimates and considerable sacrifices. At a work session Friday morning, Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Rupp and Ward 2 Alderwoman Sandra Sistrunk presented a “bare bones” curbside recycling plan estimated to cost $136,900 per year to operate.
bestattractions.org
Discover the Best Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi
Discover the Adventure: A Guide to Top Things to Do in Starkville, Mississippi. As a keen traveler, I always seek destinations that offer a unique blend of culture, history, and outdoor adventure. Starkville, Mississippi, located in the heart of the South, is just that kind of place. This charming town boasts a rich history, vibrant culture, and a wealth of outdoor activities, making it an ideal destination for a memorable and diverse travel experience.
Starkville Daily News
SHS celebrates senior class with fun night at The Nest
That’s what the Starkville Yellow Jackets found out to be true on Friday night. When Pickens County, Alabama, canceled basketball competition and elected not to come to Starkville, the Yellow Jackets didn’t want the entire night to go to waste and they still wanted to recognize their senior class.
Commercial Dispatch
Barbara Petty-Neal
STARKVILLE — Barbara Joyce “Luke” Petty-Neal, 60, died Jan. 25, 2023, at Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Rockhill United Methodist Church, with Jerome Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Valecia Harris
COLUMBUS — Valencia Ann Perkins Harris, 54, died Jan. 26, 203, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Grove M.B. Church, with the Rev. Therman Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
A standard of excellence: The W Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction class announced
With its long and storied history in athletics — especially as it relates to women’s intercollegiate competition — the Mississippi University for Women athletics department is proud to announce its Class of 2023 for induction into its inaugural The W Athletics Hall of Fame. The HOF ceremony will take place on April 1 as a part of the Homecoming Week festivities at The W.
Commercial Dispatch
Freddie Maddox
MILLPORT, Ala. — Freddie Maddox, 78, died at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Nick Cannady officiating. Burial will follow at Oakes Chapel Cemetery in Vernon, Alabama. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy boys soccer completes district double against Heritage Academy
STARKVILLE — Rivalries tend to bring out an extra competitive side in players, but not all rivalry games are competitive themselves. That was the case on Saturday with Starkville Academy boys soccer in great goal scoring form, putting away a second win against its close rival this season. The...
Greg Knox excited to be back home at Mississippi State
Mississippi State has the two winningest coaches in the history of the program currently coaching the Bulldogs. Sure, it was just one game a piece for Greg Knox and Zach Arnett, but it’s notable nonetheless. Knox ran the program for the Bulldogs shortly after Dan Mullen left to take the head coaching position at Florida back in 2017 and led MSU to a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over Louisville and Lamar Jackson before heading off to join Mullen in Gainesville. Arnett led State to a win on January 2 this year over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Commercial Dispatch
Midfield control and forward composure open door for big Starkville Academy win
STARKVILLE — Score lines are important in telling the story of a game, but they aren’t the be-all, end-all. Context is important, even in lopsided matches such as Starkville Academy’s 8-0 win over Heritage Academy. The Volunteers boys won big, and they deserved their goals against a less experienced Patriots team, but that shouldn’t discount the work that they put into their victory.
Commercial Dispatch
11 seats contested in Clay County elections
By the qualifying deadline, 35 people qualified to run for office in Clay County. Eleven seats will be contested in primaries, and three will be contested in the general election. The qualifying window ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Party primaries are set for Aug. 8 and the general election on...
tourcounsel.com
Mall at Barnes Crossing | Shopping mall in Tupelo, Mississippi
Mall at Barnes Crossing is a super regional shopping mall located northeast of downtown Tupelo, Mississippi. It is managed and partially owned by David Hocker & Associates and is home to over 90 specialty shops, 5 anchor store tenants, an 8-screen Cinemark movie theater, and a 600-seat food court. The anchor stores are Barnes & Noble, Jos. A. Bank, JCPenney, Ulta Beauty, 2 Belk stores, Cinemark, and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State tops cold-shooting Missouri, runs win streak to three games
STARKVILLE — During his postgame press conference Saturday night, Mississippi State coach Chris Jans cut off a question including the phrase “when the team loses seven of eight.”. “I don’t remember that,” Jans said with a smile. The way Mississippi State has been playing, the Bulldogs...
