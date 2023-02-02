Teens arrested in connection to San Marcos shooting

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead in San Marcos last month, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s office.

The first suspect, a 17-year-old male, was located and arrested near the 4200 block of Van Buren Boulevard in Riverside on Jan. 31. The second suspect, a 15-year-old male, was arrested at his residence in Oceanside around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The identities of both suspects is being withheld at this time. According to the sheriff’s office, both teens were booked into the East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility on two counts of murder.

Their arrests are in connection to a shooting that occurred on Jan. 4 in the 1300 block of West Borden Road, located near the Cerro De Las Posas Park. Two teens were found with gunshot wounds and authorities confirmed both died from their injuries.

The sheriff’s office said it appears the suspects did not know the victims. The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation, but authorities say the possible reason for them meeting at the scene was for the illegal sale of vape products.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

