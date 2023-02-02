Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Four running for district attorney
With the deadline to qualify past, four candidates have qualified to run for 16th Circuit district attorney, and three area legislative races are contested. In the district attorney race, incumbent Democrat Scott Colom is seeking a third term. Assistant District Attorney Marc Amos is running as a Democrat, and attorneys Jace Dalrymple and Chuck Easley are both running as Republicans.
A Republican Nightmare Is Unfolding in Mississippi
New polling shows GOP Governor Tate Reeves could be highly vulnerable in this year's race in the Southern state.
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
Alabama police chief put on leave after personnel matter, mayor says, but offers no details
The police chief in an Alabama city was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the city’s mayor said a personnel matter was being investigated. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. announced Wednesday that Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on ‘administrative leave with pay.’. At a press...
Angry over redistricting, outgoing senator says she is now focused on electing a ‘true conservative’ lieutenant governor
Last week at the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Breakfast, state Sen. Melanie Sojourner (R-Natchez) said she would spend the next six months working to elect a new lieutenant govern. Sojourner credits Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, R-Vicksburg, with drawing new district lines in such a way as...
Commercial Dispatch
$4.2M court settlement reached to repair pedestrian bridge
A lawsuit that has delayed repairs to the pedestrian bridge at The Riverwalk has been settled for just north of $4 million. The city council voted Tuesday morning during a special-call meeting to accept a settlement in the suit, drawing to a close litigation that began in March 2021. According...
McDaniel challenges Mississippi lt. governor in GOP primary
Chris McDaniel — a four-term Mississippi legislator who has lost two races for U.S. Senate in the past decade, including a bitter 2014 election that he refused to concede — announced Monday that he will try to unseat Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann in this year’s Republican primary.
Hundreds of Alabama Inmates Set For Release as Corrections Department Notifies Victims’ Families
Hundreds of Alabama inmates who were set to be released from prison under a 2021 sentencing provision are still behind bars for the time being as the state’s corrections department works to notify the families of victims, as required by state law. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced...
Should federal workers be forced to return to office? Louisiana GOP reps say yes
Louisiana's Republican U.S. House members are among those demanding America's federal workers return to the office in a bill that cleared the House late Wednesday largely along party lines. U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Julia Letlow and Steve Scalise all voted for the bill that would revert...
Comments / 0