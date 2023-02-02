ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Commercial Dispatch

Four running for district attorney

With the deadline to qualify past, four candidates have qualified to run for 16th Circuit district attorney, and three area legislative races are contested. In the district attorney race, incumbent Democrat Scott Colom is seeking a third term. Assistant District Attorney Marc Amos is running as a Democrat, and attorneys Jace Dalrymple and Chuck Easley are both running as Republicans.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Angry over redistricting, outgoing senator says she is now focused on electing a ‘true conservative’ lieutenant governor

Last week at the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Breakfast, state Sen. Melanie Sojourner (R-Natchez) said she would spend the next six months working to elect a new lieutenant govern. Sojourner credits Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, R-Vicksburg, with drawing new district lines in such a way as...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

$4.2M court settlement reached to repair pedestrian bridge

A lawsuit that has delayed repairs to the pedestrian bridge at The Riverwalk has been settled for just north of $4 million. The city council voted Tuesday morning during a special-call meeting to accept a settlement in the suit, drawing to a close litigation that began in March 2021. According...
COLUMBUS, MS

