Fickell brings Badgers buzz to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There’s a Badgers buzz that is following Luke Fickell everywhere he goes. Whether it’s the recruiting trail or the big red rally in Milwaukee. “The reception, I've been incredibly happy with. Some would say 'you guys have done some things and created some energy' but our real job is to make sure we can do this come September and October," said Badgers head coach Luke Fickell.
And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen

GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
Dave’s Hot Chicken grand opening Feb. 10 in Kenosha

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
Tips From Wisconsin Utility to Keep Heating Costs Down

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) The recent snap of bitter cold weather has people concerned about heating their homes during a time of increased natural gas costs. We Energies spokesperson Alison Trouy tells Fox 6 Milwaukee the rise in natural gas prices is something the utility can't control, but they do offer tips to keep your energy bill lower. "When you leave the house, when you go to bed at night, just lowering it a few degrees can make a big difference."
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
Development project at Port Milwaukee nears completion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A major development project at Port Milwaukee is just months away from completion. This is the largest one-time investment in Port Milwaukee history since the 1950s and officials say it will bring many benefits to the city, including the creation of new jobs. "This is presenting...
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:51 p.m., on the 7600 block of W. Capitol Dr. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee male, was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
