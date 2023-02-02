Goings on with Grant: From lessons to lodgings: Former Crawford school transformed to event space, motel

Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Stephen D. Lee Foundation to host annual Valentine Party
The Stephen D. Lee Foundation will hold its annual Valentine celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, at the home of Beth and Nathan Turner. The house, built in 1991, has just recently been extensively redesigned and remodeled by the Turner Family. The home features a large foyer with a magnificent staircase leading to the second floor as well as beautifully appointed architectural features, light fixtures and accessories. Every aspect of the house offers a treat for the eyes.
Commercial Dispatch
Twice the brass: Henry twins both make Lions All-State Band, first CHS students to make the band in 20 years
From a young age, Kaleb and Kendall Henry knew one thing: They were going to be a part of the Columbus High School Band. The heights to which this ambition would carry them was perhaps lost on their younger selves. Now, their dedication has paid dividends with them both being selected to the Mississippi Lions All-State Band — the first CHS students selected in 20 years, according to LaTerence Varnado, the school’s head band director.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Coming of the Greek Revival Style
When people think of antebellum homes in the South it is generally an image of a large Greek Revival style house that comes to mind. The term Greek Revival refers to the attempt to design a house to have the flavor of an ancient Greek temple. The style appears to have originated in England in the 1750s but Georgian (Federal Style in the U.S.) remained more popular. As the new American republic grew during the early 1800s many people viewed its origins as coming out of the ancient democratic form of government in Greece.
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 2-5-23
■ Book Sale: Friends of the Starkville Library is hosting its monthly book sale from noon to 6 p.m. at the Starkville Public Library. Hardback are $3, paperbacks are $1, and children’s books are 50 cents. All books in the Anytime Room and the upstairs display are 50 cents.
Commercial Dispatch
New curbside recycling proposal comes with $15/month cost for participants
A new proposal for an opt-in curbside recycling program came Friday with hard cost estimates and considerable sacrifices. At a work session Friday morning, Ward 3 Alderman Jeffrey Rupp and Ward 2 Alderwoman Sandra Sistrunk presented a “bare bones” curbside recycling plan estimated to cost $136,900 per year to operate.
wcbi.com
Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Mississippi State University receives $16.5 million gift
Mississippi State University has announced a $16.5 million gift from Michael and Valarie Hall will support the mechanical engineering program as well as a student-athlete development. The largest portion of the gift directs $15 million toward the Bagley College of Engineering to elevate the Department of Mechanical Engineering with multiple...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville firm earns $1M contract to develop AI for military vehicles
United States military vehicles may soon be able to detect upcoming maintenance issues thanks to an artificial intelligence system being developed by a Starkville-based company. Technology research and product development company, Camgian Microsystems, has partnered with Ohio-based manufacturer Parker-Hannifin to develop artificial intelligence and data collection software to improve the...
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 2-5-23
A rose to Black History Month as schools across the country focus on history and contributions of Black Americans throughout the month of February. Black History Month is a chance for all of us to dig a little deeper, understand a little more and grow in our appreciation of what Black Americans have done for our nation. All of us, Black or white, can benefit because all of us still have a limited knowledge of Black History. One example: Have you heard of Elijah McCoy (1844-1929)? He was a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame who held over 50 patents, producing useful inventions so reliable that all of us today pay homage to him when we compliment something as “The Real McCoy.” How many Elijah McCoys are out there, just waiting for us to discover? That’s what Black History Month is all about. Learn and enjoy!
wcbi.com
Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather
NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) – ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM. AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM.
Commercial Dispatch
A standard of excellence: The W Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction class announced
With its long and storied history in athletics — especially as it relates to women’s intercollegiate competition — the Mississippi University for Women athletics department is proud to announce its Class of 2023 for induction into its inaugural The W Athletics Hall of Fame. The HOF ceremony will take place on April 1 as a part of the Homecoming Week festivities at The W.
Commercial Dispatch
Valecia Harris
COLUMBUS — Valencia Ann Perkins Harris, 54, died Jan. 26, 203, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Grove M.B. Church, with the Rev. Therman Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
UPDATED: Handcuffed escapee, now in law enforcement custody
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep basketball: Noxubee County girls dominate West Point
WEST POINT — With district schedules done and over with, Noxubee County and West Point girls basketball didn’t really have much to play for on Friday night other than to win a local rivalry. The Tigers and Green Wave both secured the No. 1 seeds in their respective...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Heritage Academy, Starkville Academy girls basketball advance in district tournament
CLEVELAND — Heritage Academy and Starkville Academy girls basketball both played in the first round of the MAIS Class 5A, District 1 tournament on Thursday at Bayou Academy, with the Patriots and Volunteers advancing to the next round. No. 4 seed Starkville Academy defeated No. 5 seed Magnolia Heights,...
Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County murder trial jury reaches not guilty verdict
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville man is found not guilty of murder in Oktibbeha County. Johnny Harris was indicted in 2020. He was accused of killing Elbert Vaughn. The incident happened on Montgomery Street in June 2020 and Vaughn died about two months later. Jurors returned the...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Communication to blame for break with Waggoner
As a layman Columbus citizen it is obvious to me that members of the council had been in previous conversations to cancel the contract with Waggoner, albeit possibly one-on-one outside of a meeting, which would have been permissible. It appeared that constituents of the councilpersons have been indicating they are unhappy with the progress of the flooding abatement. Understandably, even I would have been asking the same questions knowing the contract was let in late 2021, and we are now in February 2023.
wcbi.com
Starkville man found guilty for 2021 shooting will serve 30 years in jail
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Starkville was found guilty for a shooting that happened in 2021. Gregory Davis was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Davis was arrested in April of...
wtva.com
One hurt in collision involving two vehicles in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two vehicles. The incident happened on Highway 12 in Lowndes County on Friday, February 03, 2023, at approximately 6:27 p.m. A Lexus traveling westbound on Highway 12 collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Highway...
