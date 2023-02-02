Missing Kentucky man located

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Emergency personnel were searching for a 64-year-old man who was reported missing from Christian County Thursday morning.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported Wallace “Wally” Hall was last seen Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville Road.

Wallace Hall (Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

Hall reportedly has had heart issues in the past and a recent surgery. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with “Kentucky” down the leg, no shirt and no shoes.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported Hall was found in Christian County.

