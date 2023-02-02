ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Missing Kentucky man located

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Emergency personnel were searching for a 64-year-old man who was reported missing from Christian County Thursday morning.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported Wallace “Wally” Hall was last seen Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville Road.

Wallace Hall (Courtesy: Christian County Sheriff’s Office)

Hall reportedly has had heart issues in the past and a recent surgery. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with “Kentucky” down the leg, no shirt and no shoes.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported Hall was found in Christian County.

Related
WKRN

Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two women charged with criminal abuse following HPD investigation

Two people were arrested for criminal abuse charges early Wednesday morning after a small child was found walking alone on Greenville Road. Hopkinsville police received a call about 1:30 a.m. of a 4-year old child roaming the streets alone in the area of Coffman Foods near Greenville Road and East First Street and the boy was found wearing only a diaper.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
FRANKLIN, KY
whopam.com

Details released on I-24 crash

Additional details have been released on a three-vehicle accident from I-24 on Monday morning that injured two people. The collision report from Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 31-year old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois was eastbound near the 87 mile-marker just after 5 a.m. when she swerved to miss a deer, causing her car to spin and then strike the cable median barrier before coming to rest in the left lane.
LEBANON, IL
WBKO

Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police responded to a shots fired call at Buchanon Park Monday night. Dannie House, 44, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. Police responded to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

After enslavement: Christian County stories of survival

This is the first installment in a four-part Hoptown Chronicle series for Black History Month. A few years ago, a research nugget in Jack Glazier’s book on race relations in Christian County — “Been Coming Through Some Hard Times” — introduced me to a series written by Charles Meacham and published in the Kentucky New Era. Meacham, a former Hopkinsville mayor and newspaper publisher, titled the series “Slavery Survivors,” and he sought to tell the stories of people living in Christian County who had been enslaved. It had been 70 years since the end of the Civil War. Meacham found and told the stories of 25 people.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Motorcyclist dies after Clarksville accident

The motorcyclist injured in an accident Monday night on Providence Boulevard in Clarksville has died from his injuries. Police say 23-year old Christopher Taylor of Clarksville had been southbound on Providence about 7:20 p.m. when the driver of a passenger vehicle attempted to make a left turn into 502 Providence and drove into his path.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Man sentenced in handgun, drug possession case in Logan County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison for illegally possessing a handgun as a convicted felon after a crime that occurred in Logan County. According to court documents, on Feb. 2, 2021, Marvelle Woodard, 37, of Springfield, Tennessee, a convicted felon, possessed...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Teen allegedly leads CCSO on pursuit in stolen vehicle

A teenager is facing several charges after he allegedly led the Christian County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed pursuit Monday night while driving a stolen vehicle. A deputy investigating suspicious activity and theft of a vehicle from a location in Crofton noticed a car in the parking lot of Gordon Park just before 10 p.m. and turned into the entrance.
CROFTON, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested

LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
KUTTAWA, KY
WKRN News 2

