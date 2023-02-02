Read full article on original website
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Feb. 3
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 3. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Jesse Edwards scored career-high 27 points on Dutch friend Quinten Post. Expect that game to come up this summer
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — They live close to each other in Amsterdam. Jesse Edwards guesses he’s a “15-minute cycle” from Quinten Post. In the Netherlands, bicycles dominate the transportation options. The two big men met about 10 years ago. They’ve played club basketball together. They’ve played...
Section III boys basketball backcourt tandem shines in win; All-state PG posts triple-double
Lowville’s all-star backcourt had a spectacular performance in a 42-point victory over Frontier League foe Thousand Islands on Saturday afternoon.
HS roundup: West Canada Valley boys basketball tops Morrisville-Eaton, coach grabs 100th victory
It was a special Friday evening for the West Canada Valley boys basketball team in its road contest against Center State Conference foe Morrisville-Eaton. Not only did WCV top the Warriors by a score of 92-63 for its seventh win in a row, head coach David Smith also recorded his 100th-career victory.
Jordan-Elbridge girls basketball knocks off Cato-Meridian, celebrates coach’s 100th win (96 photos)
Jordan-Elbridge coach Leslie Ahern was expecting to celebrate her seniors on Thursday night against Cato-Meridian. Turns out, the evening was more than just a Senior Night spotlight.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 10)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9.
10 Section III teams having surprising winter seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — The postseason is nearing for high school sports in Section III, and there have been a handful of teams that have opened some eyes this season. Plenty of teams have proven they are contenders, and some are the usual suspects, but others have come as a surprise this season.
