ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsD1Q_0ka7y0fA00

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed Michael Long was driving the motorcycle northbound on Purdum Street toward Foster Street when the other vehicle, heading westbound, pulled into his path.

Woman critically injured after being hit while crossing street in Kokomo

Long laid down his motorcycle before impact, police said. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was initially taken to an area hospital. He was later airlifted to an Indianapolis facility in critical condition.

Witnesses said Long’s “excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in this accident,” according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Officer Greg Smith at (765) 457-1105 or (765) 456-7017.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 8

Tony Hill
3d ago

Laying it down probably saved his life. It doesn't matter how fast he was going the car shouldn't have pulled out in front of him. What makes the witness an expert on the speed he was going?

Reply
3
Related
FOX59

New Castle man dead after fatal crash on I-70

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Henry County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call Friday morning that a driver, 86-year-old John Beck Sr., had crashed his bronze 2010 Cadillac into the back of a parked semi-trailer on I-70. The semi-trailer was off […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD officers found that a 3-year-old boy […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Kokomo man critically injured in motorcycle crash

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was in critical but stable condition Thursday morning after he was injured in a motorcycle crash Wednesday and flown to Indianapolis in an air ambulance. Police said Michael Long sustained life-threatening when he crashed just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Foster...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound. IMPD Aggravated […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg man killed in train-pedestrian accident

— A Greensburg man is dead after he was struck by a train on the 900 block of East State Road 46 Friday afternoon. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the county’s Central Dispatch received a call around 3:21 pm about a man who had been hit by a train.
GREENSBURG, IN
wbiw.com

UPDATE: Investigators are still on the scene where two local officers were shot during a traffic stop and flown to an Indianapolis hospital, the suspect dead at the scene

MITCHELL – A Mitchell Police officer and a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy have been shot, according to the Mitchell Police Department. Both officers, Lawrence County Deputy Josh Rhoades and Mitchell Police Officers Christian Anderson were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Both officers were alert and conscious. Not...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Overnight Shooting at Food Mart

One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. One person pronounced dead in an overnight shooting. Project SEARCH provides educational opportunities and jobs for high school students with disabilities. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is in critical condition. FOX59 has a crew on the scene and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man

UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

Man shot and killed on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead following an overnight shooting that occurred inside of a food mart on Indy’s near west side. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near a food mart at the intersection of Michigan […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Battery charger cause of Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Investigators say a house fire in Lafayette on Thursday was caused by a battery charger. The fire on Flowering Crab Drive started on the floor of a child's bedroom on the second floor. Fire Inspector Todd Trent said the fire was caused by a battery charging device's failure.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Four people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were arrested this morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy