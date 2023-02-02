ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Water main break creates large hole in Denver road

By Carly Moore, Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver Water crews are working a large water main break in the Hale neighborhood.

According to Denver Water , crews are responding to a 30-inch conduit break near 9th Avenue and Eudora Street. The area is in the Hale neighborhood next to Rose Medical Center. Crews have been on site since 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US

In comparison, most water main breaks are 8 inches in size, this break caused damage that is about 12 feet deep and 13 feet wide.

Denver Water said the cast-iron pipe was put in place in 1927, making it nearly a century-old pipe.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hs88p_0ka7wXok00
    Cars damaged by water main break in Hale neighborhood.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbw4x_0ka7wXok00
    Denver Water is working a water main break in the Hale neighborhood.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVF4k_0ka7wXok00
    Denver Water is working a water main break in the Hale neighborhood.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saO3h_0ka7wXok00
    Denver Water is working a water main break in the Hale neighborhood. (Credit: Denver Water)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25tJED_0ka7wXok00
    Denver Water is working a water main break in the Hale neighborhood.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the extent of the damage from the water main break.

Water damage from the break was extensive and sent thousands of gallons of water rushing down the hill. Denver Water reported that several vehicles that were parked on the street and in the underground parking garage were damaged.

“In some cases, we’ve seen people go in, fetch their vehicles and successfully drive them out. That’s good news. In other cases, some vehicles, particularly ones with lower clearance, might be damaged. We’re still assessing that as well,” said Todd Hartman with Denver Water.

Denver Water does have a policy that they will reimburse $1,000 for property damage that insurance does not cover in the event of a water main break.

Suspects wanted for breaking into at least 20 cars in DougCo

Additionally, Hartman said water may have knocked out the power and heat to a 91-unit apartment complex nearby.

“The water that got into some of the underground areas may have damaged equipment, or the equipment may have shut down on its own. We’re trying to handle that very safely and very carefully,” Hartman said.

The cause of the break has not yet been determined, but a spokesperson for Denver Water said it was likely due to age instead of weather because water conduits are further underground and therefore insulated from drastic temperature swings.

Water has been shut off since 6 a.m. to stop the flow so crews can assess the damage. According to Denver Water, it could take up to 24 hours to complete the repairs.

Denver Water is asking everyone to avoid the area while they clean up.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

ARWC River Report: Arkansas Basin drought lessens but snowpack remains low

January was the coldest month since 1988 in Denver, bringing winter storms that produced above-average snowpack for the state, but snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin remains below average at 81% of median. As reported by the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that almost half of...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Metro Denver residents experience mail delays

COLORADO, USA — Mail delivery woes have been plaguing mountain towns so much that lawmakers are getting involved, and a lawsuit is being considered. But, it's not just a mountain issue. The problems in Summit County and other mountain communities were just the first to come to light. Mail...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing

Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports. Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing. Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

The hidden history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood

Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. The hidden history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. Frozen Dead Guy Day tickets on sale. An annual...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
aboutboulder.com

Boulder’s most Popular Brunch Restaurants

Boulder, Colorado is known for its vibrant food scene and focus on sustainable, locally-sourced cuisine. The city has earned recognition for its food culture, including being named one of the “Foodiest Small Towns in America” by Bon Appétit magazine. In addition, several individual restaurants in Boulder have received awards and accolades, including James Beard Award nominations for local chefs.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Cousins Maine Lobster

In our landlock state, it’s hard to find some fresh Maine lobster rolls. Just a few days on the road, Cousins Maine Lobster food truck recently rolled into Denver, hoping to provide the tastiest Maine lobster rolls in Colorado. Brothers Raj and Rahul Mohan joined the Cousins Main Lobster franchise family in 2020 in the […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy