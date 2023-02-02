Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Plus vs Galaxy S23: Which one to buy?
With a brighter screen, a larger battery, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, the Galaxy S23 promises to be Samsung's best compact Galaxy S flagship yet.Read full review... Matching the upgraded internals and refreshed design of the smaller release, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus goes even bigger with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and packing an even bigger battery than its predecessor, expect solid endurance and performance for the duration of its extensive software support promise.Read full review... Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the smaller models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers larger storage capacities and a whopping 200MP camera. S Pen support and a 6.8-inch display make the Ultra ideal for note-takers on the go.Read full review...
knowtechie.com
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an S Pen?
Quick Answer: The S Pen is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the S23 line. Regrettably, the S23 and S23 Plus do not have S Pen compatibility. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came out in February 2023, and S Pen power users are wondering if the latest iteration boasts an S Pen, the coveted stylus feature.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's price may surprise you
Just how much will you have to pay for Samsung's top-tier flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra? It might surprise you...
TrustedReviews
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared
Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
Android Authority
Now we know how the Galaxy S23's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip differs from the rest
The chip is essentially what could've been the Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Samsung’s latest Galaxy phone has a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy may essentially be what this year’s Plus variant would have been. Users likely...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Which Android Phone Is Better?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The Galaxy 23 line has finally been revealed. Samsung held its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco to announce its mobile wares, which compete with Google's Pixel 7 and Apple's iPhone 14 series.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Ars Technica
Samsung Galaxy S23 is official, with special-edition Qualcomm chip
It's a new year, and that means it's time for a new Samsung flagship. The Galaxy S23 series is official, with a tweaked design for the cheaper models and a big SoC change for international users. As always, there are three models: the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, 6.6-inch S23 Plus, and 6.8-inch S23 Ultra.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Is Official: What Are the Specs and When Can You Buy It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The high-end flagship sits alongside the S23 and S23+ in the range and offers a superfast processor, an incredible 200MP main camera with up to 100x zoom, and the ever-popular S Pen.
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it certainly improves the scratch resistance and drop protection of the 6.1-inch display, the glass is not invulnerable. So, if you are shelling out $800 and upgrading to the Galaxy S23, you'll want to ensure that its beautiful screen remains intact and scratch-free. A quick and relatively-affordable way to do that is by adding a screen protector.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23: Why isn't there an Exynos model?
We won't have to worry about which region has the more powerful processor this year. Exynos versus Snapdragon has, historically, been a big talking point in techier smartphone circles. The two processor brands have dueled for the top performer spot in the Android space for the past decade. Not this year though; the Samsung Galaxy S23 series ships exclusively with Qualcomm silicon (we haven’t noted any regional exceptions so far). A “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy” to be precise.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs. OnePlus Nord N20 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and OnePlus Nord N20 5G are both affordable phones with premium features. But there are some notable differences between them that could sway you towards one or the other.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 90 series of Android smartphones will launch in mid-2023 with upgraded camera specs and performance
Honor may follow its Magic5 series of flagship smartphones with devices for the next tier down, as with their 80 series of 2022. These devices pioneered a high-res 160MP sensor for their form-factor; however, their photos and videos proved disappointing for many Honor fans, according to the knowledgeable tipster The Factory Manager's Classmate, at least.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra debuts worldwide with customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 200 MP camera
Samsung has presented the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a replacement for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a few upgrades over its predecessor. For one, Samsung no longer offers Exynos chipsets in any variants, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy shipping globally. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a new primary camera, which appears to be the ISOCELL HP2.
OnePlus Pad could be a real iPad Pro competitor according to these leaked specs
According to newly leaked specs, the OnePlus Pad could be larger than the standard iPad Pro, as well as use a higher refresh rate and faster charging.
