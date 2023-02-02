Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Second youth, Veterans, and active military hunt wraps up 2022-23 season

Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Ice storm recovery: Assess the damage safely
LITTLE ROCK — Even though the ice storm has passed, some of its dangers haven’t. Some parts of Arkansas received three rounds of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service at Little Rock said parts of north Arkansas received one to two inches of sleet. Across the central part of the state, from Oklahoma to the Mississippi River, freezing rain dropped more than a quarter inch of ice.
KHBS
Arkansas road crews hope for help from the sun on Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are hoping for some help from the sun on Friday. Drivers need to be aware that icy patches may have developed overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses, Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Southern Arkansas will likely have the worst...
$50,000 winner in Arkansas from Saturday Powerball drawing
One lucky Arkansan walked away with a hefty prize following Saturday's Powerball drawing.
KHBS
Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
talkbusiness.net
Women’s Foundation of Arkansas leader says recent report shows state far from level playing field
Amidst the backdrop of an Arkansas Women’s Commission report that was delivered in December, a new bill to end affirmative action may seem tone deaf. In December 2022, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson received the results of a year-long task force from the commission he created which looked at women’s roles in the labor force for the first time in nearly 50 years.
KHBS
Arkansas: Watch for roof leaks as the snow melts this weekend
ROGERS, Ark. — The sun and melting snow are welcome sights to Arkansans this weekend. But when the snow melts and then refreezes overnight on your roof, it can lead to leaks. "Make sure to check every corner of your house and your ceilings just to make sure that...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
Saturday’s Powerball is at $700M jackpot; Here’s an Arkansas way to spend the prize
With Saturday’s Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Powerball drawing set at $700 million, this is a good time for Natural State residents to dream big-money dreams.
Arkansas WW2 hero honored by Gov. Sanders for service in France
An American hero was honored Friday for his service in World War 2, specifically his efforts in France.
Entergy Arkansas warns of text scam about power outages
Entergy Arkansas sent out an announcement warning customers of a recent text scam.
5newsonline.com
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Spring-like conditions Sunday!
SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start out in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. As we near the afternoon skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 60s! Southwest wind 5-15 mph. MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s we will be able to quickly warm...
uatrav.com
Student documentary sheds light on LGBTQ community in rural Arkansas
As she made plans to attend her thesis film’s final screening, Paige Murphy reflected on the satisfaction attached to creating something that made her proud. Her documentary “Just Benjamin” brought a family back together, and all Murphy did was tell a story she thought was worth sharing.
Kait 8
Electric companies heading south to help with power outages
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, multiple companies will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
Most central Arkansas students set to return to school on Friday
With above-freezing temperatures melting the ice, central Arkansas school systems are planning for in-person classes to resume Friday.
5newsonline.com
ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over
ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
Arkansas offers residents way to check unclaimed property
The state of Arkansas is giving residents a way to see if they have unclaimed property in celebration of Unclaimed Property Day.
Popular food chain opens new location in Arkansas
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, and local customers are already giving it two thumbs up. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, Scooter's Coffee, a popular food chain with more than 500 locations, celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arkansas location in Paragould, according to local sources.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
Comments / 0