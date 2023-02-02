ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Second youth, Veterans, and active military hunt wraps up 2022-23 season

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Ice storm recovery: Assess the damage safely

LITTLE ROCK — Even though the ice storm has passed, some of its dangers haven’t. Some parts of Arkansas received three rounds of wintry weather this week. The National Weather Service at Little Rock said parts of north Arkansas received one to two inches of sleet. Across the central part of the state, from Oklahoma to the Mississippi River, freezing rain dropped more than a quarter inch of ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas road crews hope for help from the sun on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas road crews are hoping for some help from the sun on Friday. Drivers need to be aware that icy patches may have developed overnight, especially on bridges and overpasses, Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. Southern Arkansas will likely have the worst...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Women’s Foundation of Arkansas leader says recent report shows state far from level playing field

Amidst the backdrop of an Arkansas Women’s Commission report that was delivered in December, a new bill to end affirmative action may seem tone deaf. In December 2022, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson received the results of a year-long task force from the commission he created which looked at women’s roles in the labor force for the first time in nearly 50 years.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
MAGNOLIA, AR
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Spring-like conditions Sunday!

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures will start out in the mid 30s with partly cloudy skies. As we near the afternoon skies will become mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the 60s! Southwest wind 5-15 mph. MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s we will be able to quickly warm...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Electric companies heading south to help with power outages

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, multiple companies will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over

ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens new location in Arkansas

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Arkansas, and local customers are already giving it two thumbs up. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, Scooter's Coffee, a popular food chain with more than 500 locations, celebrated the grand opening of its newest Arkansas location in Paragould, according to local sources.
PARAGOULD, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy