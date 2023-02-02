ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Empress promises to strip Denuvo protection of Hogwarts Legacy from the Romance of Denuvo

Lastly, she announced she’d put aside her personal projects and focus on hacking the future big new products. Previously, such operations could take her a long time, but now this will change. Among the reasons for this decision was the amount of money and gifts donated to users who only wanted to watch such operations.
The video is taken from Arcane Engine 5

The film was released last week. Now, the TV assistants show what the replica shows. In a video, a copy of the Ark: Survival Volved island map from Unreal Engine 5.1 circulated online. The fan developer and YouTuber has recently published three new videos in which he gives further insight into his work.
The Last Of Us Part 1. Release of the PC version was a little slow

By Valentin Sattler The release of the PC version of Last of Us part 1 has been delayed: Naughty Dog can’t give up on March 3rd, but needs to leave the month at the end of the month. It finally is time for the first time and the last of us is on March 28th.
Back 4 Blood studio rules out more DLC in favour of a new game

Back 4 Blood it’s not quite goodbye to Turtle Rock studios. (pic: WB Games) Back 4 Blood gets no more DLC as Turtle Rock moves onto its next game. After launching only in October 2021, Left 4 Dead successor Back 4 Blood has wrapped up its post-launch support, as confirmed by Turtle Rock Studios.
Day before the Hell began?

The free world survival community has been a long time since MyTona and Fntastic announcedThe Day before. The original trailer, and the gameplay footage that’s been shown by the end of the game, all things have remained true. With its mixture of elements from The divisionandResident Evil, The Day Before generated enough hype to reach the Steam wishlist en masse.
Blizzard admits the Trading Post in World of Warcraft is bugged, promises fixed fix

The trading post feature created recently in World of Warcraft has led many gamers to confusion. The new content is a way to reward players with a currency called Traders Tender and to spend a few weeks on cosmetics and goodies as well as a means of sharing information with everyone through simple tasks. This is all good if the feature works. However, the Trading Post and the Travelers Log encountered a swarm of bugs this week. Blizzard finally admits what players have already known about all week that they have been losing and/or not receiving Traders Tender at will.
Can you catch Pokemon GO?

Sure, in Pokemon Go you can get the stylish version of Noibat. However, there’s a very small chance that every Noibat you find that are shiny!. You sometimes find a Noibat in the wild. However, it’s best to get a Noibat by hatching one from a 10km egg.
Payback im Klassik-Test (GBA) (Fullback)

Game:PaybackPublisher:CodemastersDeveloper:Apex DesignsGenre:ActionTested for:GBAAvailable for:GBAUSK:Released in:4 / 2005. Payback originally seemed to be an unofficial GTA-Conkurition for the current Amiga generation. It’s now allowed handheld gangsters to play with the players. Even though it has a very low frame rate and its numerous clipping mistakes, it looks pretty impressive and...
Nintendo eShop: Three Switch games for less than five euros. To stop the week on a low note

Have you worked or studied a week? Can you find a good salary? You have to totally treat yourself to a new game, perhaps one of those with a super discount on the Nintendo eShop! There are three beautiful books for Switch, which can be bought for less than 5 euro. They deserve the price to be part of your digital collection.
The Second year of the Year in a Row takes place with Destiny Two Extends Day One

Two new battlefields are already being opened a little more than an hour. But the players have been waiting for their arrival on the lightfall dLC themselves. Unfortunately, Bungie has just announced that the contest modifier, which is normally on for 24 hours, will now be extended by 24 hours.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has opened the crow to introduce the trade ship

Blizzard Entertainment released a new update for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight, as it is known as the Trading Post. The pis is basically an excuse for you to make new plays, like items such as armor, equipment, animals or other accessories. Do that by doing activities, which fill the bar in the Traveler’s Log, which you can find in the Adventure Guide for every character. I’ve got a few dev notes and details, so the team should get more used to their latest blog.
The day before may have plagiarised Call of Duty trailer

As soon as it comes to time, Fntastics The Day Later become a newer tradition. The game recently made headlines for the conflicting assertions that the studio released about the reason of the game being delayed. Even after Fntastic released a long game video for the game, fans still doubt...
Videogames Xbox S Cassette Player: Openable audio machine from Microsoft

The Xbox S Cassette Player is here, and the thing is it. There’s an unboxing gallery for Microsofts extraordinary audio device. You may have already noticed on social media and read our December Xbox S Cassette player news. The small audio-phone was inspired by the console Xbox Series S and replicated the look and feel.
The battlefield franchise is deader than dead Readers Feature

Battlefield 2042, the franchise’s killer? (pic: EA) For the sex of the study, readers are upset to hear that Battlefield Mobile was cancelled and fear that the franchise and developer DICE were doomed. It was fun to see everyone feeling nostalgic over GoldenEye 007 thanks to recent re-releases. Even...
The new World of Warcraft players are sent in outrageous dungeons, with a fix on promises

World of Warcraft is not afraid to scale the old problems when new expansions begin. With almost every release, it has occurred more and more than ever, and Dragonflight has always been a huge step forward. Since the expansion of Battle for Azeroth has been tortured for years, with all the mobs and harm scalding more than any other leveling content of the game. The issue is getting more serious, as Battle for Azeroth is the expansion needed for new players, which makes the dungeons complex and difficult for everyone involved at least until the fix is done.
Enthusiast turned Steam deck into a fully-definited gaming computer

What makes a Steam Deck different from a gaming console? Out of the obvious size difference, Valves handheld does not have much light. Apparently, this logic enabled the Reddit user to put the script behind the pseudonym WUBBSY, to have a project called “HeadyDeck”. By using an transparent...
Warzone 2.0 will provide new DMZ content behind a 70 paywall

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2, when have it not angered half the player-base? (pic: Activision) As long as the game 2 is accelerated by Season 2, the players are annoying with the fact that the modern warfare 2 only has been finished. With the advent of the new map, Ashika...

