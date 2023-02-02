World of Warcraft is not afraid to scale the old problems when new expansions begin. With almost every release, it has occurred more and more than ever, and Dragonflight has always been a huge step forward. Since the expansion of Battle for Azeroth has been tortured for years, with all the mobs and harm scalding more than any other leveling content of the game. The issue is getting more serious, as Battle for Azeroth is the expansion needed for new players, which makes the dungeons complex and difficult for everyone involved at least until the fix is done.

2 DAYS AGO