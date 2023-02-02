Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Classic Can Now Be Downloaded for Free
A classic Xbox 360 game can now be downloaded, for free, via Xbox Live Gold. As a backward-compatible game, this offer extends to any Xbox Live Gold subscriber on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. The game is not available as part of Games With Gold, or at least not really. The game is part of Games With Gold if you live in Argentina. If you don't live in Argentina, it's a bonus free game that anyone can download by making an account with the region, which anybody can do. The game in question is Ikaruga.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Xbox exclusive CrossfireX is shutting down, offering limited refunds
Smilegate Entertainment, the developer of the Xbox exclusive shooter CrossfireX, has announced that the game will shut down in the coming months.
ComicBook
New Tomb Raider Game Coming This Month
Tomb Raider Reloaded will be coming to mobile devices and Netflix on February 14th. A top-down roguelike game, the title will once again put players in the role of Lara Croft. As players explore dungeons, they'll be tasked with dispatching foes and seeking out treasures. Lara will face intimidating foes on her adventure, including wolves, snakes, golems, and even a Tyrannosaurus Rex! The title is apparently inspired by the earliest games in the Tomb Raider series. The Android and iOS versions of the game will feature in-app purchases, but the Netflix version will not.
Xbox Game Pass list: All games on Game Pass for Xbox and PC (February 2023)
Here's a rundown of every game in the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass library, and those that are optimized for Xbox Series X
game-news24.com
The new trailer of the magical adventure Mika and The Witchs Mountain is planned to commemorate the start of the Kickstarter campaign
The Indie-gaming team Chibig, from Valencia, Spain announced their creation on Kickstarter for their magical adventure Mika and The Witchs Mountain. The developers have now released a new game trailer. Out of these, Chibig announced that the game is going to be released a limited-time demo at the March 2023...
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
game-news24.com
New Zealand Trick: How to play The Golden Horses as a First Lady!
The user of the Xbox 360 can set their location to New Zealand in the menu of their console. Open the Windows 8.1 account, the Xbox Dashboard. Click the location dropdown and select New Zealand. Choose your language region as a English language (New Zealand). Be on the road to...
game-news24.com
From Cyberpunk 2077 to Xenoblade 3: the hottest DLC of 2023
You didn’t think you were done with Cyberpunk 2077, do you? (pic: CD Project) Some of the 2022’s best and biggest games are getting more content throughout 2023, including Horizon Forbidden West and maybe even Elden Ring. We covered our most anticipated video games of the year, from...
There Are Only Two Near-Perfect Xbox One Games, According To Metacritic
It feels like forever since the Xbox One was released almost a decade ago. But now, over two years after the Xbox Series X and S released, it hasn't stopped being supported yet. Though the Xbox One will no longer be produced, for a long time games were (and some still are) planned for release on both generations of consoles.
game-news24.com
A new bug in A Reworking of Sculptural Sols can easily pass like a high-flying dragon in Leagues favourites
Many people cant wait for the Riot Games’ upcoming redesign of League of Legends Aurelion Sol, which will bring a whole new array of abilities to kill and destroy enemies in a single queue. Before the official release, however, some issues and bugs have to be fixed by the developers, including a new bug that PBE testers discovered.
game-news24.com
Day before the Hell began?
The free world survival community has been a long time since MyTona and Fntastic announcedThe Day before. The original trailer, and the gameplay footage that’s been shown by the end of the game, all things have remained true. With its mixture of elements from The divisionandResident Evil, The Day Before generated enough hype to reach the Steam wishlist en masse.
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
game-news24.com
Play the Ryze like an old-fashioned guide!
Here is a full guide to playing Ryze during the season 13 of the League of Legends, like the legendary T1 midlane player Faker. Faker Ryze Midlane Guide There’s everything you must know. If you play League, you could know who Faker is and why Ryze is his main...
game-news24.com
For Cyberpunk 2077, a new wave of techniques has been released that gives more meaning to simple NPCs
The world of Night City is moving to the new mode for Cyberpunk 2077, and with a lot of new shards and new AI shards, the world of Night City has become more vibrant and many more things to offer its residents. They have plenty of opportunities to work for the player even.
