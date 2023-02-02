ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jeff Coffey to perform at Clearwater venue

CLEARWATER — Jeff Coffey — former lead vocalist and bassist for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago — will perform Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater. Tickets are $35. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org. Coffey was lead tenor vocalist...
CLEARWATER, FL
Orpheum to welcome Arlie

TAMPA — Psychedelic pop act Arlie will perform Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Visit www.theorpheum.com. The Nashville-based outfit is led by singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Nathaniel Banks. The band recently kicked off a U.S. headline tour in Birmingham, Alabama.
TAMPA, FL
Looking ahead: Upcoming A&E events, activities

• “Birthday Club,” through Feb. 26, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com. • “Little Shop of...
CLEARWATER, FL
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — Rankings by U.S. News & World Report 2023 list St. Petersburg College among the “best” colleges for Online Bachelor’s and Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The college also ranked among institutions with the Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs. This is the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Favorite Florida symbol requires care

DUNEDIN — When you think of Florida, you think of warm, sunny weather and palm trees. Perhaps that is why the cabbage palm, or sabal palmetto, was chosen as the state tree. It is believed that the common name cabbage palm was created as a result of the cabbage-like flavor from the edible heart of the palm.
DUNEDIN, FL
Around Town: Dunedin news briefs

DUNEDIN — City officials expect to have a grand opening for their new 39,000-square-foot City Hall in March. "We are moving along very well. We are packing our boxes and taking pictures off the walls," said City Manager Jennifer Bramley at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 24. Bramley...
DUNEDIN, FL

