103.9 The Breeze

Tony Hawk to Revitalize Iconic New York Skate Park

The most famous skateboarder in the world is bringing a New York skate park back from the dead and it's not that far from the Hudson Valley. Skateboarding is one of the most popular action sports in the world. We see both kids and adults out on a skateboard often here in the Hudson Valley.
BROOKLYN, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate New York Film Locations for New ‘Poker Face’ Series, Where Are They?

Have you heard the buzz surrounding the new Peacock original series 'Poker Face'? The mysterious 10-episode series recently debuted so you aren't far behind. The premise of the main character "Charlie" solving crimes using her ability to determine when someone is lying is intriguing but what caught my attention first was that much of the series was filmed in Upstate New York.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York

When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Kiss To Release NY Recorded Historic Live Album – Were You There?

As an avid concert goer, I have attended my fair share of very memorable evenings of great rock n roll. They often live in my memory only and in the moment. Of course, now we have cell phones and youtube videos that allow us to relive these moments. But the in-arena sound is never as good as a professionally recorded live album or video. Very few things elicit a louder cheer than when a band says, "We are recording tonight."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work.

