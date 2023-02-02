Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
Do Pink Pigeons Exist Or Did Someone Dye This Bird Found In New York?
New York State is filled with beautiful, majestic and rare animals. From moose to black bear, fisher and fox you never know what you may encounter in the wild and maybe even in your backyard. Here is one that I am willing to bet you have never seen before, a pink pigeon.
Tony Hawk to Revitalize Iconic New York Skate Park
The most famous skateboarder in the world is bringing a New York skate park back from the dead and it's not that far from the Hudson Valley. Skateboarding is one of the most popular action sports in the world. We see both kids and adults out on a skateboard often here in the Hudson Valley.
Wanted New York State Man Comments On Wanted Ad In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is going viral for commenting on his own wanted post. Many found his comment hilarious. Others were shocked. The Town of Newburgh Police Department has named Wednesday "warrant Wednesday." Warrant Wednesday In Newburgh, New York. Just about every Wednesday, the police department shares mug shots and...
AccuWeather long-range spring forecast shows New York may be blanketed with late snow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mild winter in New York City may turn to a snowy spring, AccuWeather forecasters said. December featured a roller-coaster of temperatures in the five boroughs before every day in January delivered warmer-than-normal temperatures to make the month nearly 10 degrees hotter than average. Despite...
New York Garage Find, 1978 Mercedes Parked for Over 20 Years
One day, in the early 2000's, in an undisclosed New York State garage, the owner of a 1978 Mercedes Benz 450 SLC parked the car in the garage and left it to sit, until now. See if this classic car can be restored and resold in 2023. The before and after pictures will surprise you.
Hudson Valley Student Caught With Gun At New York State School
A Hudson Valley student was caught with a loaded weapon inside a local school. School officials were told a Rockland County, New York student was found with a loaded gun inside a school. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. Late Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School...
Upstate New York Film Locations for New ‘Poker Face’ Series, Where Are They?
Have you heard the buzz surrounding the new Peacock original series 'Poker Face'? The mysterious 10-episode series recently debuted so you aren't far behind. The premise of the main character "Charlie" solving crimes using her ability to determine when someone is lying is intriguing but what caught my attention first was that much of the series was filmed in Upstate New York.
Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York
When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
New York Man Found With ‘Dangerous’ Drugs At Woodbury Commons
A Hudson Valley man fleeing police was found with around $200,000 worth of "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Sherlan Simpson of Newburgh was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.
Kiss To Release NY Recorded Historic Live Album – Were You There?
As an avid concert goer, I have attended my fair share of very memorable evenings of great rock n roll. They often live in my memory only and in the moment. Of course, now we have cell phones and youtube videos that allow us to relive these moments. But the in-arena sound is never as good as a professionally recorded live album or video. Very few things elicit a louder cheer than when a band says, "We are recording tonight."
Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?
The Powerball and the Mega Millions jackpots have been high but let's not forget that with just one scratch-off ticket, you could become a millionaire. According to the New York Lottery, these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you an instant millionaire.
