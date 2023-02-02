Read full article on original website
Beers to sip in February: We tried 8 – different Stouts, collaboration, IPAs, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We sipped some very different beers for February, from a pair of contrasting Stouts to several India Pale Ales and others. As usual, all should be available on local store shelves. Our photos show what the beers look like, and we note our favorite at the end.
Berea brings out warm fuzzies at annual blanket-making party
BEREA, Ohio – It was a cold night outside, but fuzzy blankets and community camaraderie kept the chills at bay inside the Berea Recreation Center on Feb. 4 during the city’s annual blanket-making party. After a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people came out in force...
‘Will I be next?’: Stolen Kias, Hyundais flooding Cleveland impound lot
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is a pattern at the gates of Cleveland’s vehicle impound lot each day: Kia, Hyundai, Kia, Hyundai. One after another, they are towed in with an occasional Ford or Chevy breaking the flow. The cars inside of the lot on Quigley Road reflect a...
Hear moving stories about houses changing places in Chagrin Falls: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If these houses could talk as well as they walk, they would tell you about their moving experience. More than 40 houses and other buildings have been moved from their original location in and around Chagrin Falls. Learn about them at a program 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society& Museum.
Guardians drummer John Adams remembered with bagpipes, drums and an oldie but goodie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before John Adams’ casket was wheeled into the Cathedral of St. John the Evanglist on Saturday morning, the organ player briefly played “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” causing more than a few smiles in the large crowd on a cold February morning.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
Man dumps deer entrails on Baker Street in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea man, 36, left the inner organs of a deer on Baker Street. At about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26, a Baker resident called police and said she had found what appeared to be intestines on the sidewalk. Upon closer examination, police determined that the pile of entrails included large and small intestines, a stomach, a liver and kidneys.
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their home opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining. The...
Great Lakes Brewing Co. schedules Cellar Night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. is holding Cellar Night, the brewery’s biggest barrel-aged beer event of the year, on Thursday, Feb. 23. The draft-only event is 7 to 10 p.m. Brewers will open their private reserve for the tasting and be on hand to mingle with attendees.
Abstract paintings by Cleveland native John Moore reflect erasure of personal history as part of being Black in America
CLEVELAND, Ohio — John L. Moore, a New York-based artist with deep Cleveland roots, is revered in the art world for his work as a teacher, curator, and maker of abstract paintings collected by museums across the country. Less widely known is that Moore’s abstractions are grounded in many...
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Cleveland budget proposal sets the stage for more robust, effective policing: editorial
Cleveland City Council members may be tempted to grandstand over Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget push to set the stage for improved Cleveland policing by wiping hundreds of vacant police positions from the slate. They should resist. The truth is that this is a pro-policing budget. Budgeting simply...
Cleveland man indicted in slaying of Shaker Heights woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Friday in the slaying of a Shaker Heights woman last month. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Christian Warner, 24, was arrested in south Florida this week in the death of Maria A. Valenzuela, 42. An indictment in the case accuses Warner in the death, which took place Jan. 14.
Criminal charges against two 14-year-olds underscore Cuyahoga County’s Kia, Hyundai theft problem
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Criminal charges filed in the last week against two 14-year-old Cleveland boys underscore the scourge of thefts targeting certain Kia and Hyundai cars that social media unlocked last summer. One boy is charged with receiving stolen property after prosecutors accused him of possessing more than two...
No shots exchanged, but ‘Hamilton’ tickets stolen: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Theft, trespassing, suspicion: Rolling Hills Drive. A resident reported Jan. 27 that sometime in November, someone apparently stole tickets to the stage musical “Hamilton” from her mailbox. She had no suspects in mind, but said she had received an empty envelope from Playhouse Square, and upon further review, found it had been ripped open.
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
‘A Christmas Story’ actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83, reports say
Melinda Dillon, who was best known for her role as Mother Parker in the 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” has died at the age of 83, People Magazine reported Friday night. The magazine linked to an obituary put together by her family which states that Dillon, of Los Angeles, died on Jan. 9. No details have been released on the cause of death.
Black Health Expo scheduled for Feb. 10 in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community Partnership on Aging, together with the Case Western Reserve University Department of Population and Quantitative and Health Sciences, will hold a Black Health Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Richmond Heights Community Center/Kiwanis Lodge, 27285 Highland Road, in Richmond Heights Community Park.
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
OHSWCA District Duals roundup: Brecksville, St. Edward and Wadsworth to contend for Division I state crown
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The field for this season’s OHSWCA state wrestling duals is set after district duals for all three divisions took place statewide Saturday. Each of last season’s Division I final four teams, Brecksville, St. Edward, Wadsworth and Perrysburg, are all back in contention this season. Brecksville rolled through the upper half of the North Canton Hoover district bracket, while Wadsworth made it to their fifth straight state duals with an impressive comeback win over Massillon Perry.
