Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Three keys to win vs Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday evening, looking to avenge their loss from a week ago when the latter defeated the former 66-63. During that game, the Badgers were without starting guard Max Klesmit, which hurt significantly as Wildcats guards Boo Buie and Chase...
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Weekly: Recap of the week’s sports

Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s “Wisconsin Weekly” is back!. We’re recapping the events of the past week, providing fans with a space to share their thoughts on the other Badgers teams. Women’s Hockey. The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team faced a tough loss this...
Bucky's 5th Quarter

RECAP: Wisconsin men’s basketball holds on against Ohio State

On a three-game losing streak, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team barely hung on after a rough last 7 minutes of the game, where the team couldn’t hit a field goal. That road win feels great for the Badgers! It’s the first road win since December 11th, snapping...
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Wrestling: Can the Badgers rebound vs Minnesota?

The Wisconsin Badgers are going through a rough patch on the wrestling front, losing their last three matchups against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats, and No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers. Against Northwestern, Wisconsin, once again, struggled with an early deficit before making a comeback, while ultimately losing...
