ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 2

Related
St. Joseph Post

Police: Body exhumed in 46-year-old unsolved Kan. murder

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a cold case murder are asked the public on Friday for help in solving the case. On July 2, 1977, in the early morning hours, Overland Park Police responded to an anonymous call that a person had been severely injured, and needed assistance in a blue house near 87th and Lowell.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Man dead after Kansas officer-involved shooting

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Kansa. Just before 6p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue on an opioid overdose. As officers and EMS arrived at the home, they observed a man fleeing on a bicycle. A description of that individual was broadcast to other officers in the region.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Complex

Kansas Police Fatally Shoot Man After Responding to Overdose Call

Kansas authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left one person dead. The Associated Press reports the incident took place Friday night on the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City. Police say they were dispatched to the area shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving a report of an opioid overdose. When they arrived at the scene, they found two adults—one male and one female—unresponsive inside a home. They then spotted another adult male fleeing the area on a bike.
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Buchanan County jail inmate kills himself

A Buchanan County jail inmate killed himself, though deputies and medical staff attempted to save his life. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett reports in a news release that jail personnel discovered 31-year-old William T. McGaughy attempting to kill himself Saturday evening around 7:20. Puett reports deputies and medical staff began lifesaving measures until emergency medical service personnel arrived who continued lifesaving measures. All attempts proved unsuccessful, according to Puett, and McGaughy died.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries. The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say there is currently no word on whether anyone...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for $10 million meth conspiracy and fraud scheme using stolen IDs of county employees

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court in two separate and unrelated criminal cases for a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and for a fraud scheme that utilized the stolen identities of Johnson County, Kansas, government employees to make fraudulent credit card purchases.
RAYTOWN, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St. Joe Men Arrested On Warrants Wednesday Night

In two separate incidents Wednesday night, Highway Patrol Troopers were able to make a pair of warrant arrests in Buchanan County. The first arrest came at 10:05 P.M. when Troopers arrested 42-year-old Jason W. Laughlin on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole for a parole violation. Laughlin was booked...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy