Kansas authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left one person dead. The Associated Press reports the incident took place Friday night on the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City. Police say they were dispatched to the area shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving a report of an opioid overdose. When they arrived at the scene, they found two adults—one male and one female—unresponsive inside a home. They then spotted another adult male fleeing the area on a bike.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO