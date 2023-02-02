Read full article on original website
U.S. corn stocks outlook rises as ethanol usage falls
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to waning demand for ethanol, the government said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn stockpile at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year would likely come in at 1.267 billion bushels, the U.S. Agriculture Department said in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
CBOT Trends-Wheat mixed, corn down 2-4 cents, soybeans up 2-6 cents
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 cents to down 2 cents a bushel. * Wheat mixed on positioning...
A tougher financial road ahead for farmers
American farmers are entering 2023 in a strong financial position, but the squeeze is getting tighter, says one lender. This morning, AgAmerica released the 2023 Farm Forecast, a report on the financial status of farmers coming out of 2022 and what to expect in 2023. The report analyzed a variety of indicators, including commodity prices, input costs, and domestic and international supply and demand factors.
CBOT soybeans close lower on technical selling, China demand concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Monday, pressured by technical selling after rising near the high end of their recent trading range last week. * The market faced additional pressure from concerns about demand from top soybean buyer China waning after the United States shot down what it believes was a Chinese surveillance balloon. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 10-3/4 cents at $15.21-1/4 a bushel. The contract dropped below its 10-day moving average during the session but settled just above that key technical point. * CBOT March soymeal futures dropped $7.50 to $489.00 a ton. * Soymeal firmed during the overnight trading session but turned lower after failing to top the 8-1/2-year high it hit on Friday. * CBOT March soyoil gained 0.25 cent to 59.31 cents per lb, recovering from a six-month low hit earlier in the session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.830 million tonnes in the week ended Feb 2, down from 1.931 million the week before. Analysts had been expecting soybean inspections between 800,000 and 1.9 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean futures fall ahead of USDA report; wheat mixed
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean and corn futures fell on Tuesday as investors squared positions ahead of the U.S. government's key monthly reports on global supply and demand. Traders were focused on the size of the corn and soybean harvests in Argentina as drought stressed...
U.S. wheat futures mixed; dry outlook supports HRW contracts
CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Tuesday, with forecasts for dry weather in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains underpinning K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts that track the crops grown there. * But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts were weak and MGEX spring wheat futures were flat. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 1/2 cent at $7.49-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat, which traded in positive territory for much of the session, hit technical resistance at its five-day moving average before turning lower. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 10-1/2 cents higher at $8.86-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat were flat at $9.17-1/2 a bushel. * Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC started buying milling wheat in an international tender. Initial purchases reported were around $329 a tonne cost and freight but the tonnage was unclear, traders said. * Canadian wheat stocks at the end of December stood at 22.294 million tonnes, up 32.6% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
GRAINS-U.S. soy futures fall on technical selling; corn edges higher; wheat weak
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures dropped on Monday on a technical setback after rallying to the high end of recent trading ranges last week, traders said. Corn ended higher after trading in negative territory for much of the day, with the market finding support near Friday's low.
GRAINS-Soybeans inch higher as heavy rains in Brazil disrupt harvest
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, as harvest progress slowed in top exporter Brazil due to continued heavy rains in key producing regions. Wheat reversed earlier gains, while corn edged lower. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up...
Grains close mixed | Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Corn and soybeans both ended the day down 5¢. CBOT wheat closed flat. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 1/4 of a penny. Live cattle ended the day down 93¢. Lean hogs are up 38¢. Feeder cattle are down 60¢. Crude is...
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn, soybean supply outlook rises on falling domestic use
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean supplies will be bigger than previously expected due to weaker domestic demand, the government said on Wednesday. The government also lowered its forecast for corn and soybean harvests in key global supplier Argentina, which has suffered through a drought through much of the growing season, but the cuts were smaller than other recent estimates.
3 Big Things Today, February 6, 2023
Soybean futures were lower in overnight trading amid favorable weather in parts of Brazil, the world's largest exporter of the oilseeds, that are forecast to lead to a record harvest. Rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the South American country this week, according to forecasts from Don Keeney,...
GRAINS-Chicago futures edge up ahead of U.S. world crop report
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, supported by weather risks and moves in outside markets as grain traders turned their attention to a world crop report from the U.S. government. The most-active soybean contract on...
GRAINS-Soybeans firm with crop data in focus
USDA world crop report, Canada stocks estimates eyed. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Tuesday, drawing support from stronger vegetable oil prices as participants awaited U.S. government crop forecasts for a latest gauge of South American harvest prospects. Corn...
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans edge higher with drought-hit Argentine crops in focus
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were slightly firmer in choppy Asian trading on Thursday, as traders weighed the impact of dry weather conditions in Argentina while also taking into account a larger-than-expected build in U.S. stockpiles. Wheat and corn pulled back after advancing in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS.
CBOT soybeans firm on dryness in Argentina, U.S. stocks weigh
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Wednesday after trading mixed most of the day, as traders weighed the impact of drought conditions on Argentina's soybean crop against higher-than-expected U.S. stockpiles reported by the U.S. agriculture department in its monthly supply and demand assessment. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures added 4-1/2 cents to end at $15.19-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT March soyoil eased 0.31 cent to 60.58 cents per lb. * CBOT March soymeal added $0.50 to $481.90 a ton. * Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 34.5 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 37 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday, amid a historic drought. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture also trimmed its outlook on Argentine soybean production to 41 million tonnes, down from 45.5 million tonnes in its January estimate. * The USDA pegged U.S. ending soybean stocks at 225 million bushels in the 2022/2023 marketing year, up 15 million bushels from last month due to slower crushing pace. * Brazil's soybean exports could reach between 7.6 million tonnes and 9.6 million tonnes in February, versus 9.113 million tonnes the same month in 2022, according to export group ANEC. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
U.S. wheat futures firm as U.S. weather remains dry
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Wednesday, underpinned as key wheat producing parts of the U.S. Plains are expected to miss crucial precipitation in the coming weeks. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures contract added 15 cents to $7.64-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures gained 10 cents to $8.96 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat lifted 9 cents to $9.26-1/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said U.S. ending wheat stocks at 568 million bushels in the 2022/2023 marketing year, up 1 million bushels from last month but below analyst expectations of 576 million tonnes. * India is considering extending a ban on wheat exports as the world's second-biggest producer seeks to replenish state reserves and bring down domestic prices, government sources said. * Russia said work to unblock Russian exports under the Black Sea grain deal was unsatisfactory, the TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
U.S. wheat futures fall on technical setback
CHICAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, retreating from early strength on technical selling. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped 6-1/2 cents to settle at $7.50-1/4 a bushel. * Technical resistance for the CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract was noted at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Support was noted at its 20-day moving average. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat dropped below its 50-day, 30-day, 40-day, and 10-day moving averages during the session. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for March delivery were 3/4 cent lower at $8.72-1/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat ended down 5-3/4 cents at $9.15-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday morning reported weekly wheat export inspections of 536,355 tonnes, up from 445,727 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 300,000 to 525,000 tonnes. * South Korea's Major Feedmill Group bought about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in a private deal, with one consignment priced at an estimated $334.50 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. * Algerian state grains agency OAIC has issued two international tenders to buy soft milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
UPDATE 1-Great U.S. beet sugar yields to offset fall in cane sugar output - USDA
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Very good yields reported by beet sugar producers in the United States in the current season will offset not so great numbers from cane sugar makers in the South and guarantee high sugar producing levels for the country, the government said on Wednesday. The...
GRAINS-Chicago wheat, corn, soy firm after world supply/demand report
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by weather conditions in South America that hamper rival exports, though higher-than-expected U.S. supplies limited gains. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 15 cents to $7.64-3/4 a bushel. CBOT...
