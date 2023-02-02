ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville students join lawmaker in Frankfort to call for no Pink Tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Louisville students were in Frankfort on Wednesday to join a state lawmaker in calling for a sales tax exemption on feminine hygiene products. Democrat Lisa Willner hosted a roundtable with students from Mercy High School. Wilner recently filed House Bill 142, which would remove the state's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's new first lady eager to tackle the job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing alongside her husband, Louisville's newly elected mayor, on election night Rachel Greenberg remembered, "I think in that moment, it’s exciting. But then you get home and it’s like, 'Oh my goodness.'" Greenberg is admittedly still getting used to her new role. While she's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Papa Johns putting Louisville headquarters up for sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Papa John's International Inc. is planning to sell its corporate campus in Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. The company confirmed Wednesday it has plans to sell its Louisville headquarters, located off Blankenbaker Parkway. Papa Johns' Louisville headquarters totals 255,850 square feet, according to Jefferson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Plans to redevelop large vacant building in Paristown moving forward

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The plan to redevelop the vacant Urban Government Center in Paristown is moving forward. The Metro Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change for the property on the 10-acre site off Barret Avenue and East Breckinridge Street. The Paristown Preservation Trust wants to build offices, apartments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS board approves 3 new school names unanimously

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three new schools within Jefferson County Public Schools now have names. The three new school names will be William H. Perry Elementary School, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School and Echo Trail Middle School. The board approved the names on Tuesday evening unanimously. Perry Middle School,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Feather and Friends Gala to benefit Louisville's Harbor House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House is holding a formal party to kick off the lead up to its Ken-Ducky Derby fundraiser. The organization helps adults with disabilities and families of those with disabilities. The gala will raise money toward those efforts. It's called the Feathers and Friends Gala, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular online sunglasses company Shady Rays to open location in Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Shady Rays is opening in Oxmoor Center, just in time for summer,according to Louisville Business First. The sunglasses retailer submitted plans to the Louisville Metro Government last week for a space in Oxmoor Center. It will be taking up 1,543 square feet in the space adjacent to Anthropologie near Von Maur on the shopping center's first level.
LOUISVILLE, KY

