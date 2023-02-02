Read full article on original website
Family honored for new west Louisville school to continue legacy of Louisville educator
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a unanimous vote by the JCPS school board, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School will be built in west Louisville, where the late historian grew up. It's a full circle moment for Hudson's daughter, Maya, who says her dad was committed to education and his community.
Greenberg hints at some of his legislative priorities during address to Louisville Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg teased ahead to what may be some of his legislative priorities for the Kentucky General Assembly during his keynote address at the Louisville Forum's annual dinner Wednesday night. Greenberg offered some of the same talking points that he did during his State...
Louisville students join lawmaker in Frankfort to call for no Pink Tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Louisville students were in Frankfort on Wednesday to join a state lawmaker in calling for a sales tax exemption on feminine hygiene products. Democrat Lisa Willner hosted a roundtable with students from Mercy High School. Wilner recently filed House Bill 142, which would remove the state's...
Louisville's new first lady eager to tackle the job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing alongside her husband, Louisville's newly elected mayor, on election night Rachel Greenberg remembered, "I think in that moment, it’s exciting. But then you get home and it’s like, 'Oh my goodness.'" Greenberg is admittedly still getting used to her new role. While she's...
Goodwill Industries leaders give update on their brand new resource center in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are now just months away from the opening of a new resource center in west Louisville that's designed to help place hundreds of people in jobs each year. It will be called the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus. On Wednesday, in front of a crowd...
Papa Johns putting Louisville headquarters up for sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Papa John's International Inc. is planning to sell its corporate campus in Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. The company confirmed Wednesday it has plans to sell its Louisville headquarters, located off Blankenbaker Parkway. Papa Johns' Louisville headquarters totals 255,850 square feet, according to Jefferson...
Plans to redevelop large vacant building in Paristown moving forward
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The plan to redevelop the vacant Urban Government Center in Paristown is moving forward. The Metro Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change for the property on the 10-acre site off Barret Avenue and East Breckinridge Street. The Paristown Preservation Trust wants to build offices, apartments...
JCPS board approves 3 new school names unanimously
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three new schools within Jefferson County Public Schools now have names. The three new school names will be William H. Perry Elementary School, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School and Echo Trail Middle School. The board approved the names on Tuesday evening unanimously. Perry Middle School,...
Norton's 'Just for Kids' transport team served record number of patients in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether it was by air, or by land, Norton Healthcare's 'Just for Kids' transport team broke records in 2022. The team transported 2,986 patients from across Kentucky and southern Indiana to their specialty children's hospital. That's 500 more than 2021, and 1,000 more than 2020. Kelly...
Gov. Beshear announces Kroger food drive partnership to support survivors of domestic violence
FRANKFORT, Ky. — This Saturday, you can shop for groceries and help out a good cause at the same time. Gov. Andy Beshear and the first lady announced the details and kicked off the upcoming “Shop and Share” event Monday at Kroger in Frankfort. This marks the...
It's official: Louisville's superhero-themed restaurant SuperChefs won't be reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/LBF) — Turns out the rumors weren't true. If you were a fan of the superhero themed restaurant in the Highlands, SuperChefs, don't expect a revival. The restaurant was the product of Celebrity chef Darnell Ferguson. It closed in July 2022 after the lease on its Bardstown Road location ended, Louisville Business First reports.
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
VOA expanding operations, fight against drug addiction in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The light resonating within Chaly Downs now was once a dark place. The 38-year-old's life spiraled due to addiction to painkillers and opioids, but her turning point that led her to Volunteers of America's Freedom House in Louisville was her children being taken away. “I utilized...
3 Louisville coffee shops accused of violating fair labor act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Louisville coffee shops have been accused of violating federal laws. Heine Brothers, Please & Thank You and Sunergos Coffee are accused of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act. The U.S. Department of Labor claims the coffee shops allowed managers to keep a portion of tips...
Constitutional amendment could be next move for private school vouchers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bill in Frankfort aims to change Kentucky's Constitution to pave the way for legislation that would allow public money to be used for private school tuition. If House Bill 174 passes, voters would decide in 2024 whether or not to approve the constitutional amendment.
Jefferson County Teachers Association concerned about proposal to install metal detectors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Teachers Association wants more details about a proposal to install metal detectors in Jefferson County Public Schools. The JCPS school board voted on Tuesday night to consider the effort. Members of the union worry that amid a staffing shortage, teachers will have to...
Feather and Friends Gala to benefit Louisville's Harbor House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Harbor House is holding a formal party to kick off the lead up to its Ken-Ducky Derby fundraiser. The organization helps adults with disabilities and families of those with disabilities. The gala will raise money toward those efforts. It's called the Feathers and Friends Gala, and...
Popular online sunglasses company Shady Rays to open location in Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Shady Rays is opening in Oxmoor Center, just in time for summer,according to Louisville Business First. The sunglasses retailer submitted plans to the Louisville Metro Government last week for a space in Oxmoor Center. It will be taking up 1,543 square feet in the space adjacent to Anthropologie near Von Maur on the shopping center's first level.
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 30 cats from large neglect situation in Mississippi
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being in a large neglect situation, 30 cats from Mississippi are being taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society. KHS said that the 30 they are taking in come from a group of 176 cats. The 176 cats were reportedly found in a squalid home...
Hearing on Kentucky teacher shortage devolves into argument on 'woke agenda'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A hearing on Kentucky's teacher shortage devolved into allegations of a "woke" agenda on Tuesday in Frankfort, exposing starkly different beliefs about what has caused the crisis and what state lawmakers should do about it. Nevertheless, the chair of the House education committee, Rep. James Tipton,...
