Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.3% to 15.4%, have been bought hand over fist by billionaire investors.
The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to peak in the next two weeks as inflation makes a comeback, according to Bank of America. The bank said investors should fade the S&P 500 as it approaches the 4,200 level. "Bear risk still disinflation proves 'transitory' and/or 'no landing' flips to 'hard landing,"...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of
Billionaire Investors Are Trying to Turn Around These 2 Stocks. Should You Buy?
Activist investors are targeting Alphabet and Salesforce.
Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
Tesla is full of distractions, but don't let the headlines impede your view on how the business is really performing.
An economics researcher is warning that the next few decades could bring a massive stock market collapse
The US stock market could face collapse by 2050, according to new research by a Finnish economist. That's because US stock growth is unsustainable, and a crash is bound to happen in the coming decades. The findings of the study mirror recent commentary from Wall Street legends, who are warning...
2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell
Johnson & Johnson will soon spin off its consumer health division. Both the spinoff and remaining business should hold up against inflation. But maintaining a robust growth rate is becoming more challenging.
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues.
Why General Motors Stock Zoomed Nearly 6% Higher Today
The carmaker is teaming up with a giant name in video streaming to promote its electric vehicles. Investors are generally bullish on General Motors' stock following the company's solid fourth-quarter earnings report.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says markets are embracing a 'soft landing' scenario, with US 2-year bond yields in a post-Fed plunge
Mohamed El-Erian said markets are embracing a "soft landing scenario" as the US two-year bond yields fell. The yield drop followed the Federal Reserve's latest communique on inflation and interest rates on Wednesday. Investors are optimistic the Fed will soften its rate policy, raising the odds of a mild economic...
Markets are surging as fears about the economy fade. Why the optimists could be wrong
The markets have rallied this year as investors believe inflation will continue to ease and that the economy will avoid a recession – but it could end in tears.
Buy This Beaten-Down EV Stock Before It's Too Late
GM is ready to start ramping up its EV business, with major launches planned for this year. The company is targeting $50 billion in EV revenue and a production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. GM's longer-term goals are equally ambitious, and the company's EV initiatives can be funded...
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
More than 80% of Kinder Morgan's expansion projects support lower carbon energy. Those investments should enable these energy companies to grow their earnings and shareholder returns in the future.
3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Moderna could launch three potential blockbusters over the next few years. InMode may report record earnings for the most recent quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics is getting closer and closer to a big moment -- the launch of its first product.
The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023
Consumers seem more willing to try different brands when it comes to electric vehicles. Rivian has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2025. The automaker has a backlog of orders and is accelerating production.
Here's What the Market Doesn't Get About Tesla's Price Cuts
Tesla's production scale has grown tremendously over the past five years. As is generally the case, its greater scale has led to greater per-unit profits. The EV outfit may generate more profits -- and even widen its profit margins -- by continuing to grow its production capacity and cutting prices.
Why DocuSign Stock Crushed the Market This Week
Each is headed by an experienced tech industry executive.
