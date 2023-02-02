ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of
Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy Johnson & Johnson, and 2 Reasons to Sell

Johnson & Johnson will soon spin off its consumer health division. Both the spinoff and remaining business should hold up against inflation. But maintaining a robust growth rate is becoming more challenging.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues.
Motley Fool

Why General Motors Stock Zoomed Nearly 6% Higher Today

The carmaker is teaming up with a giant name in video streaming to promote its electric vehicles. Investors are generally bullish on General Motors' stock following the company's solid fourth-quarter earnings report.
Motley Fool

Buy This Beaten-Down EV Stock Before It's Too Late

GM is ready to start ramping up its EV business, with major launches planned for this year. The company is targeting $50 billion in EV revenue and a production capacity of 1 million units by 2025. GM's longer-term goals are equally ambitious, and the company's EV initiatives can be funded
Motley Fool

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term
Motley Fool

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

More than 80% of Kinder Morgan's expansion projects support lower carbon energy. Those investments should enable these energy companies to grow their earnings and shareholder returns in the future.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023

Moderna could launch three potential blockbusters over the next few years. InMode may report record earnings for the most recent quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics is getting closer and closer to a big moment -- the launch of its first product.
Motley Fool

The Biggest Reason Why Rivian Could Be a Dark Horse EV Stock in 2023

Consumers seem more willing to try different brands when it comes to electric vehicles. Rivian has enough cash on hand to fund operations through 2025. The automaker has a backlog of orders and is accelerating production.
Motley Fool

Here's What the Market Doesn't Get About Tesla's Price Cuts

Tesla's production scale has grown tremendously over the past five years. As is generally the case, its greater scale has led to greater per-unit profits. The EV outfit may generate more profits -- and even widen its profit margins -- by continuing to grow its production capacity and cutting prices.
Motley Fool

Why DocuSign Stock Crushed the Market This Week

Each is headed by an experienced tech industry executive.

