Read full article on original website
Related
Why PayPal Users Need to Check Their Accounts (Right Now)
PayPal customers attacked and personal information compromised.
Motley Fool
Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Even when interest rates are high, you...
Motley Fool
These 28 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through February
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Some parts of the U.S. are still...
How To Scan Your iPhone For Malware
Malware — and other forms of digital virus — is often an irritation at best, and can be devastating at worst. Whether it's through security exploits, data breaches, or plain old social engineering, dealing with unwanted software on your iPhone is no fun. These infections can lead to...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year
NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
TechRadar
Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone
Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
Millions of Android users downloaded these scammy rewards apps
We shouldn’t have to say that if something on the internet sounds too good to be true, it probably is, but a new report suggests that we do. According to a review of virus activity on mobile devices from antivirus software maker Doctor Web, a new breed of fraudulent apps is taking Google Play by storm. The Android apps in question claim that users can make money by completing tasks, but the rewards are often virtually impossible to collect.
Apple recommends these physical Security Keys to make your iPhone super protected
With iOS 16.3, Apple brought support to physical Security Keys for Apple ID. They provide extra protection for your credentials against phishing attacks. This feature was announced last year alongside other measures to make iPhone users feel more protected, especially those who might be attacked by governments or hackers. According...
Ars Technica
Pig-butchering scam apps sneak into Apple’s App Store and Google Play
In the past year, a new term has arisen to describe an online scam raking in millions, if not billions, of dollars per year. It’s called "pig butchering," and now even Apple is getting fooled into participating. Researchers from security firm Sophos said on Wednesday that they uncovered two...
Motley Fool
3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Easterly Government Properties makes 98% of its lease income from the U.S. government. Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust offers an ultra-high yield, and its outlook looks better in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer by Next Year
Airbnb's vacation rental platform continues to book gains. Pinterest has shifted its focus to pinning e-commerce activity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
Motley Fool
Is PayPal Stock a Buy?
PayPal has been dealing with broader macro challenges. PayPal's ability to produce free cash flow is impressive. PayPal should be able to weather near-term headwinds, but its stock looks expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Don't Fall for the Apple ID Locked Text — It's a Scam
If you recently received a text warning that your Apple ID is locked, ignore it. The text is a phishing scam and not an official notice from Apple. The fake Apple ID text scam has been circulating for a few years, and several people have reported on social media this month that they recently received the text. The fake texts are even being sent to people who don’t use Apple products and don’t have an Apple ID.
Motley Fool
Where Will Walgreens Boots Alliance Be in 5 Years?
Walgreens is seeking top-line growth by starting to provide primary care services. In the next five years, it'll be staking out its market share for primary care. It'll be hard for this stock to outperform the market even with the new income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Consumer Stocks Absolutely Crushed the Falling Market Friday
Nordstrom got interest from activist investor Ryan Cohen, according to reports. Clorox reported strong earnings in its most recent quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Moderna could launch three potential blockbusters over the next few years. InMode may report record earnings for the most recent quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics is getting closer and closer to a big moment -- the launch of its first product. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Comments / 0