ComicBook
WWE's Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title at Vengeance Day, Next Challenger Revealed
The main event of tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day was Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, and there was no love lost between the two competitors. Waller has attempted to make Breakker look vulnerable and off his game throughout their feud, and this was Breakker's best chance to get some payback. Waller stayed ahead of Breakker early in the match, evading Breakker and wearing the Champ down. At one point Waller pushed Breakker a bit too far though, and Breakker went on a rampage, knocking Waller down a peg. It was the crowd that really seemed to get to Waller though with their chants, and that gave Breakker the opening he needed to seal the win and retain his NXT Championship. His next challenger made himself known though, as Carmelo Hayes emerged from backstage and made it clear he was coming for that Title.
ComicBook
How to Play Hogwarts Legacy Early
If you can't wait much longer to play Hogwarts Legacy, there is a way to play it a bit early. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and so long as it can live up to its own hype or come close to it, it will likely be one of the biggest games of the year. The Harry Potter franchise is huge and fans have wanted a game where they can live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts and that fantasy is finally becoming possible. The jury is still out on whether the game will be good or not, but previews of Hogwarts Legacy have been promising.
ComicBook
Sami Zayn Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Challenges for Title at Elimination Chamber
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was an odd one for The Bloodline, as despite winning at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was pretty somber at the start of the show. At the Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns after he told Zayn to attack a defeated Kevin Owens with a chair, and then Jey Uso walked out of the arena after the match as well. Tonight Reigns came out to address the crowd, but before the end of it all Zayn came out and attacked him, and then challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That would soon be made into a reality, and it appears we will get a Title match at Elimination Chamber. Here's how it all went down.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT to Attack Apollo Crews During WWE NXT Vengeance Day
One former WWE Friday Night SmackDown star has returned to NXT to attack Apollo Crews during WWE NXT Vengeance Day! The premium live event was one of the first major events for WWE NXT now that it has gone back on tour around the world, and thus had a lot to prove with fans as it was also the kickoff event for the year overall. One of the most promising matches on the card was actually the one non-title match schedule as Carmelo Hayes and Apollo Crews were set for a 2 out of 3 falls match. Then we got something even bigger.
ComicBook
Report: Update on WWE Allowing NXT Wrestlers to Work Independent Promotions
The Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez dropped a report on Saturday afternoon claiming a massive policy change within WWE"s developmental system. Alvarez tweeted that the company was going to start letting members of the NXT roster work with independent promotions, something virtually unheard of outside of the now-defunct EVOLVE promotion. It was later confirmed that Ivy Nile of Diamond Mine had been booked for a Reality of Wrestling (Booker T's Houston-based promotion) show on Feb 11. Shawn Michaels then stated during the post-show press conference following NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday night that no bookings had been confirmed beyond Nile's ROW appearance, claiming this was a one-time deal.
ComicBook
Naruto Hypes Code Arc Premiere With Synopsis, Promo
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially wrapped the anime's take on Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust with the latest episode of the series, and now fans have gotten the first look at the upcoming Code Invasion arc with the synopsis and promo for its premiere episode! It was announced last Fall that the anime would be moving away from its original content back to adapting the manga this February, and now fans are finally going to get to see this new arc in action with the coming episodes. As for what to expect, it seems like the stage is needing to be set first.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Surprised With Free New Game Trial
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have been surprised this week with a new free game trial to download. Since PS Plus Premium launched in the middle of 2022, one of the perks of this new tier of the service has been the ability to play demos of various games that are available on the PlayStation Store. Now, a new game has been added to this lineup of trials and it happens to be one of the best RPGs of the past decade.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls Fans Surprised With Free Game
The Elder Scrolls fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Amazon Prime. The Elder Scrolls is one of the most popular series in gaming, and it's because it's also one of the highest-quality series in gaming. Several installments since its inception not only rank among the best RPGs ever made, but the best games ever made across any genre. While many didn't hop aboard the series until Skyrim, and some Oblivion before that, Morrowind is a favorite of many hardcore fans of the series. And while it's not as critically acclaimed as its two successors, it transitioned the series to what it is today. It's a landmark RPG, and it's now available to play for free courtesy of Amazon Prime.
ComicBook
Cobra Kai: Sony Exec Teases Spinoff Potential
One Sony executive is teasing some spinoff potential for Cobra Kai after the incoming departure from Netflix. Deadline spoke to Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope about the beloved series. When it comes to shows that have managed to adapt to challenging environments in the streaming era, there might not be a better example than Cobra Kai. What started as a YouTube Original has called multiple streamers home and retained the fanbase every step of the way. Now, with Season 6 about to close the door on the current chapter, all eyes are on the future. Sony thinks the show could still strike hard with the right spinoff. (How interesting considering Cobra Kai is a bit of a spinoff itself in some ways.) Check out what she had to say down below!
ComicBook
WWE's Matt Riddle Shows New Look Following Rehab
Matt Riddle is sporting a new look following his WWE suspension and trip to rehab. The former United States Champion and UFC fighter was written off TV back on Dec. 5 via an attack from Solo Sikoa. It was later reported Riddle had failed a pair of drug tests in 2022 and was told by the company he could either enter rehab or be released from his contract. Riddle entered rehab in December and has since posted a number of updates, including photos with his new girlfriend, spending time with his kids and the confirmation that he finally earned his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
ComicBook
New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again
A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Loses It in Final Sketch
Pedro Pascal has battled the remnants of the Galactic Empire in The Mandalorian and braved the fungal zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us but couldn't hold it together next to Ego Nwodim during the final sketch of last night's Saturday Night Live. Pascal hosted the episode, and writers played with his popularity in The Mandalorian by revealing Din Djarin's bedroom voice and reimagined Mario Kart by way of The Last of Us. However, Nwodim playing "Lisa from Temecula" in the evening's final scene caused Pascal to crack, and he wasn't the only one who couldn't keep it together.
ComicBook
Metroid Prime Developer Once Pitched a Star Fox Reboot
Star Fox fans have had a rough go of it over the last few years, but it seems the series could have gotten a huge push from one of Nintendo's biggest developers. A new video from Did You Know Gaming has revealed a ton of new details about a pitch for Star Fox Armada, an internal proposal for the series from Retro Studios. Pitched in 2013 after the team finished work on Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, the game would have offered a radical new direction for the franchise, including online play, and character models based on the puppets from the Super Nintendo Star Fox game.
ComicBook
New Ubisoft Game Is Now Free for Millions
Ubisoft's newest release is now free for millions around the world. More specifically, over 200 million can now download the latest game from the makers of series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six. The free download comes courtesy of Netflix, and thus requires a Netflix subscription, which roughly 1 in 40 people in the world have. In other words, this free offer is available to more people than most free offers. All you need is a Netflix subscription and an Android or iOS device.
ComicBook
Popular Bethesda Game Free for Limited Time
A popular Bethesda game is now available to download for free, for a limited time. While many know Bethesda for the games it develops with its internal team -- The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- it also owns a range of other studios that make the likes of DOOM, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, and a variety of other series. One of the best teams it owns is Arkane Studios, the team most recently behind Deathloop and the team putting out Redfall this May. That said, the team is actually best known for the aforementioned Dishonored. And it's a game from this series that's been made free, courtesy of Epic Games Store.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Star Emily Rudd Addresses Viral Fan-Critique
It's happening, guys. Netflix and creator Eiichiro Oda have been hard at work on One Piece for years now, and we got our first taste of the adaptation this month. After a long wait, the first visuals for Netflix's One Piece went live, and the impressive posters left fans buzzing. Of course, that doesn't mean fans took the promos at face value, and one question that sprung from the first look is now being addressed by show star Emily Rudd.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Removing Massive Feature From PS5 Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are losing one of the biggest features the subscription service offers. There are a variety of reasons to be subscribed to PS Plus on PS5. The biggest is to have multiplayer access beyond free-to-play games. The other biggest perk is the monthly free games, or if you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriber, instant access to a vast library of PlayStation games. On PS5 specifically, though, all subscribers, no matter the tier, have had free and unlimited access to a collection of some of the best PS4 games via the appropriately titled PS Plus Collection. This is ending though, which means PS Plus subscribers are losing access to 19 different games.
ComicBook
Report: WWE's Plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey hasn't been on WWE TV since she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship in an impromptu match on the Dec. 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. She'd then appear on a Facebook Gaming live stream weeks later and tease what her next move would be, indicating she wouldn't be attempting a rematch with "The Queen" — "I don't know, guys. I'm kinda tired of Charlotte. I'm tired of that title. I already did. I'm kind of thinking about taking over the tag division."
ComicBook
One of WWE's Newest Signings Is Reportedly Dealing With Visa Issues
Dragon Lee announced back in late December that he had signed a contract with the WWE that would bring him to its developmental NXT roster. But even though there's plenty of hype surrounding the decorated luchador, he has yet to appear on NXT. Many expected him to pop up in the crowd during Saturday night's NXT Vengeance Day event in Charlotte but to no avail. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Lee's move to the roster is apparently getting held up by visa issues. Lee made his in-ring debut for the Mexican luchador promotion CMLL in 2014 and would establish himself as one of the best high-flyers in the world with runs in Ring of Honor, New Japan and Lucha Libre AAA.
