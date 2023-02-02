The main event of tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day was Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, and there was no love lost between the two competitors. Waller has attempted to make Breakker look vulnerable and off his game throughout their feud, and this was Breakker's best chance to get some payback. Waller stayed ahead of Breakker early in the match, evading Breakker and wearing the Champ down. At one point Waller pushed Breakker a bit too far though, and Breakker went on a rampage, knocking Waller down a peg. It was the crowd that really seemed to get to Waller though with their chants, and that gave Breakker the opening he needed to seal the win and retain his NXT Championship. His next challenger made himself known though, as Carmelo Hayes emerged from backstage and made it clear he was coming for that Title.

