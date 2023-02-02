Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Challenges for Title at Elimination Chamber
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was an odd one for The Bloodline, as despite winning at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was pretty somber at the start of the show. At the Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns after he told Zayn to attack a defeated Kevin Owens with a chair, and then Jey Uso walked out of the arena after the match as well. Tonight Reigns came out to address the crowd, but before the end of it all Zayn came out and attacked him, and then challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That would soon be made into a reality, and it appears we will get a Title match at Elimination Chamber. Here's how it all went down.
New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Crowned at Vengeance Day
The battle for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships had all the potential to be one of the best matches of the night, and it absolutely delivered. The New Day were set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Chase U, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly, and the odds were certainly stacked against them given the sheer numbers. New Day wasn't intimidated in the least though, but at one point it really looked like Chase U would be the ones to take their Titles. New Day got back in it before that could happen though, but then Gallus delivered the insurmountable blows that the Champs couldn't overcome, and it would be Gallus' Mark Coffey and Wolfgang standing tall as the new Tag Team Champions.
WWE is Allowing Talent to Work with Select Independent Promotions
Quite a few things have changed over the past 6 months in WWE, and one of the smallest but most impactful changes has been WWE's acknowledgment that other wrestling companies exist. You never used to hear about anyone other than WWE on WWE TV previously, but these days commentary will mention people's histories with other companies during their matches. Then WWE shocked everyone by working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling with Karl Anderson, and now they are taking things one step further by letting NXT talent work with select independent promotions, starting with Reality of Wrestling.
WWE's Matt Riddle Shows New Look Following Rehab
Matt Riddle is sporting a new look following his WWE suspension and trip to rehab. The former United States Champion and UFC fighter was written off TV back on Dec. 5 via an attack from Solo Sikoa. It was later reported Riddle had failed a pair of drug tests in 2022 and was told by the company he could either enter rehab or be released from his contract. Riddle entered rehab in December and has since posted a number of updates, including photos with his new girlfriend, spending time with his kids and the confirmation that he finally earned his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT to Attack Apollo Crews During WWE NXT Vengeance Day
One former WWE Friday Night SmackDown star has returned to NXT to attack Apollo Crews during WWE NXT Vengeance Day! The premium live event was one of the first major events for WWE NXT now that it has gone back on tour around the world, and thus had a lot to prove with fans as it was also the kickoff event for the year overall. One of the most promising matches on the card was actually the one non-title match schedule as Carmelo Hayes and Apollo Crews were set for a 2 out of 3 falls match. Then we got something even bigger.
WWE's Bray Wyatt Confirms Recent Injury
Bray Wyatt has wrestled just six matches since his return to the WWE last October, five of which have been at non-televised live events. It was reported back in January that Wyatt had suffered a broken finger on his left hand during a match with Jinder Mahal on Dec. 29 down in Miami, and outside of his Pitch Black Match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble WWE had kept Wyatt from competing in any matches until Saturday night in Columbus, Georgia. Wyatt even confirmed the injury via his Twitter account, responding to Dijak after the big man injured his middle finger during a match with Wes Lee at NXT: Vengeance Day in Charlotte.
WWE's Bron Breakker Retains NXT Title at Vengeance Day, Next Challenger Revealed
The main event of tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day was Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, and there was no love lost between the two competitors. Waller has attempted to make Breakker look vulnerable and off his game throughout their feud, and this was Breakker's best chance to get some payback. Waller stayed ahead of Breakker early in the match, evading Breakker and wearing the Champ down. At one point Waller pushed Breakker a bit too far though, and Breakker went on a rampage, knocking Waller down a peg. It was the crowd that really seemed to get to Waller though with their chants, and that gave Breakker the opening he needed to seal the win and retain his NXT Championship. His next challenger made himself known though, as Carmelo Hayes emerged from backstage and made it clear he was coming for that Title.
