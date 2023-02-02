ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nancy Pelosi backs Adam Schiff's bid for Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat

By Seema Mehta
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPAih_0ka7sc8f00
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), shown Jan. 12, received the backing of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and several other Californians in his bid for a Senate seat next year. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Democratic stalwart and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Rep. Adam B. Schiff’s bid for the U.S. Senate on Thursday, as long as incumbent Dianne Feinstein doesn’t seek reelection.

“If she decides not to run, I will be supporting House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who knows well the nexus between a strong Democracy and a strong economy,” Pelosi, of San Francisco, said in a statement. “In his service in the House, he has focused on strengthening our Democracy with justice and on building an economy that works for all.”

Schiff chaired the Intelligence Committee until Republicans took control of the House in 2023.

Pelosi’s support comes as California Democrats are increasingly eyeing the Senate seat Feinstein was elected to in 1992. While the incumbent has said she will announce her plans later this year, the 89-year-old is not expected to seek another term. The former San Francisco mayor has faced mounting questions about her mental acuity and frailty in recent years.

The prospect of a rare open Senate seat in California sets the stage for an expensive and highly competitive battle.

Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine was the first prominent Democrat to announce a bid for Feinstein’s seat last month, quickly followed by Schiff, of Burbank. Veteran Oakland Rep. Barbara Lee has told House colleagues that she plans to run and has started assembling a campaign team. Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna has also said he is considering a run. No prominent Republican has announced plans to run for the office.

Along with Pelosi, Schiff on Thursday also announced the support of 20 additional current and former California members of Congress, including Ted Lieu of Torrance, Brad Sherman of Northridge, Eric Swalwell of Dublin and Henry Waxman of Los Angeles.

"I am honored to have earned the support of Speaker Pelosi and so many of my colleagues from the California delegation,” Schiff said. “Together, we've played an outsized role within the U.S. Congress in protecting our democracy and supporting working families, and I'm excited to continue that work as their partner in expanding healthcare, combating the climate crisis, and addressing homelessness.”

Thad Kousser, a political science professor at UC San Diego, said the endorsements are an early show of force and may be particularly effective since all of the major candidates or potential candidates all serve together in the House.

"Adam Schiff clearly wants to make himself the presumptive front-runner and send a signal to the few voters who are paying attention already, but also to donors, to other endorsers that he’s the train they should be hitching themselves to," he said. "This wouldn't carry so much weight if Katie Porter was a statewide officeholder, if Barbara Lee was a mayor. The fact they are all serving in the same body, in the same delegation, and all of these people know each other so well, this set of endorsements speaks volumes."

Also, while Schiff is viewed as a team player, Porter has shown a willingness to confront Pelosi and other senior Democratic lawmakers, earning an image as an outsider and sometimes straining relationships with party leaders.

Porter clashed with the then-Speaker in 2021 over House Democrats’ traditions for doling out committee assignments after she lost a coveted spot on the House Financial Services panel.

Last year, she was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers pushing to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks, arguing the practice fed into a perception of insider trading and corruption. Pelosi was publicly cool on the proposal — arguing at one point, “we’re a free market economy” — before signaling some openness to the effort.

“Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi was wrong. I'm glad that she's changed her mind. I think that's a marker of leadership,” Porter said on MSNBC. “But the reality is, I am always willing to stand up to the leaders of both parties, including my own party, and I'm really gratified here that she is changing her mind.”

The legislation never came to the House floor for a vote.

“I'm very disappointed — and angry, frankly — that the Democratic party didn't pass a congressional ban on stock trading. I think it's inexcusable,” Porter told The Times last fall.

Her campaign did not respond to a request for comment about the endorsements.

Times staff writer Melanie Mason contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 380

Britlite3
3d ago

Of course Pelosi would back Adam - they are both unfit for any office. So glad she’s gone - Adam needs to join her.

Reply(12)
177
Dave Fisher
3d ago

California is now in the crapper enjoy your state of over taxed over worked ….Remember only you can change your state …. Vote the bottom feeders out !

Reply(14)
76
Joyce Hincher
3d ago

I never liked or trusted anything that came out of her mouth. and nighter do I trust anything ADAM SCHIFF COULD SAY. NO. NO. NO

Reply(4)
109
Related
Benzinga

Trump's Niece Says This Republican Representative Is 'Actually Speaker Of The House,' Not Kevin McCarthy

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) may have won the vote to become House Speaker, but according to Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump, he may not wield the real power. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) is in control of the House, the political commentator and psychologist said on one of her recent “The Mary Trump Show” podcasts, titled the “House of Horrors.” "She's actually Speaker of the House, let's be real," Mary said, adding that in two years, Greene has made herself the most powerful person in the House of Representatives.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
520K+
Followers
80K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy