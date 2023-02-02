Zoning Board appoints special board engineer

WALL — The Zoning Board of Adjustment appointed H2M Architects and Engineers as their Special Board Engineer at the board’s meeting on Wednesday. The Special Engineer is involved in the review of development applications before the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment, as well as permits for new construction and road openings.

The committee also approved five applications for Wall residents who requested the approval of zoning variances to add additions to their respective properties.

