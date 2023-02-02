ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey councilwoman shot dead outside her home

By Graig Graziosi
 3 days ago

A city councilwoman in New Jersey was shot and killed outside her home, police said.

Eunice Dwumfour, a city councilwoman in Sayreville, New Jersey, was reportedly shot and killed on Wednesday night, according to ABC 7 . She was found her dead inside of her car from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe she crashed her SUV during the shooting.

Ms Dwumfour had just been elected to the council last year. She was 30 years old, a mother, and worked as a part-time EMT and a business analyst.

Law enforcement investigating the shooting believe she was the intended target, according to ABC 7. There is no known motive and no arrests thus far.

Victoria Kilpatrick, the city's mayor, said in a news release that the murder had rattled her and the Sayreville community.

"Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying," Ms Kilpatrick said. "As Mayor I have worked very closely with Eunice in her time on the Borough Council. Beyond her dedication to our community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs in to her daily life as a person and a community leader. On a personal note, I can't adequately express my feeling of sorrow at the loss of a friend."

New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy also released a statement in the wake of the shooting.

"I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's murder last evening in an act of gun violence. Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness," he said. "I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour's family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community."

LV
3d ago

Either a disgruntled ex, or a jealous girlfriend of someone she’s now dating, or dated, and he still has a thing for her. This is so sad, to take away someone at 30 yrs old, going places, raising a family, and for what? We’ll stay tuned. RIP, and condolences to her children, and family.

Mister Swanson
3d ago

From what I've read, it's believed she was targeted in this shooting. I really want to know the motive.

Jill Mattocks
3d ago

My sincere condolences 💐 and prayers to her family, friends, colleagues and the communities she served.

