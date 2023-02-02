Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs17
2 suspects wanted for Dollar General robbery, Nash County sheriff says
SAMARIA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify two robbery suspects. The sheriff’s office said the robbery took place on Friday around 9:45 p.m. at the Dollar General in Samaria. Deputies said the suspects are believed to be two...
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
WITN
Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a deadly shooting in one Pitt County town. Bethel police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. for the shooting. A man’s body was lying...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Florida man sentenced to 10 years in prison, three years supervised release following shootout with North Carolina deputies
Jarred Javon Ford, 35, of St. Petersburg, Florida was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 10 years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon after being involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “This is the statutory maximum sentence available for this offense. Ford also faces attempted murder charges in state court,” stated the release.
NC man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
NC Walmart reopens after SUV crashed into front doors; employee stopped SUV after driver had seizure
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A Walmart Supercenter reopened to customers Friday morning hours after an SUV crashed into its front doors. The red 2005 Ford Explorer crashed into the Louisburg store's entrance Thursday around 8 p.m. at 705 Retail Way. Authorities said a medical emergency caused the driver to drive...
cbs17
Enfield woman charged with taking more than $700 worth of items from Walmart in Roanoke Rapids, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield woman was arrested Tuesday after Roanoke Rapids police said she took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart. Around 6:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in regards to a woman that just took property without paying for it, police said. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management and headed in the direction the female went with a cart full of Walmart property.
cbs17
1 woman, 3 men nabbed in Halifax County for meth, weed: sheriff
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Wednesday evening for having multiple drugs and a gun, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 520 Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, deputies said.
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
rrspin.com
Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise
A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
WECT
Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property
OXFORD, N.C. (WRAL) - Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
Nash County town terminates police chief
Officials in Bailey told ABC11 that the Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan.
WRAL
SBI searches home of former Granville sheriff
The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. The legal problems continue to pile up for Brindell Wilkins. Reporter: Cullen BrowderWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
cbs17
Traffic stop of suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill lands 2 Henderson men in jail on fentanyl charges
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Henderson men are facing felony drug charges after an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night. Shortly before midnight, a deputy saw a vehicle driving slowly behind Ram’s Plaza shopping center...
cbs17
Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
cbs17
Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
1 dead, 1 injured after car hit with ‘rapid gunfire’ from ‘high-powered rifle’ in North Carolina
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
Rocky Mount gang members get long prison terms for dealing heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, feds say
The U.S. Department of Justice says Benjamine Moss Jr., 31, and Dentrez Randell Thomas, 28, were sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.
cbs17
Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...
Comments / 0