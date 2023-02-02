ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

wcti12.com

One killed in Pitt County shooting

BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
BETHEL, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO roundup: Fentanyl count; Man wanted in Wake Co. caught

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. On Wednesday Corporal G. Keel arrested Andrew Riley Hardin, 34, of Roanoke Rapids, on an outstanding probation violation order for arrest. During the arrest Keel discovered fentanyl in Hardin’s possession. In addition to the outstanding...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a deadly shooting in one Pitt County town. Bethel police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. for the shooting. A man’s body was lying...
BETHEL, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man sentenced to 10 years in prison, three years supervised release following shootout with North Carolina deputies

Jarred Javon Ford, 35, of St. Petersburg, Florida was sentenced January 4, 2023 to 10 years of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon after being involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “This is the statutory maximum sentence available for this offense. Ford also faces attempted murder charges in state court,” stated the release.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Enfield woman charged with taking more than $700 worth of items from Walmart in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An Enfield woman was arrested Tuesday after Roanoke Rapids police said she took hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart. Around 6:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the store in regards to a woman that just took property without paying for it, police said. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with management and headed in the direction the female went with a cart full of Walmart property.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

1 woman, 3 men nabbed in Halifax County for meth, weed: sheriff

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were arrested Wednesday evening for having multiple drugs and a gun, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Roanoke Rapids Police and the Halifax County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 520 Whitaker Street in Roanoke Rapids on Wednesday, deputies said.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

Woman charged with larceny of more than $700 in merchandise

A Roanoke Rapids woman who police say stole more than $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart Tuesday was arrested and charged along with a man who had no involvement in the case but ran when he saw law enforcement. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the events which led...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WECT

Warrants: Former Granville sheriff had vehicles confiscated from crime scenes on his property

OXFORD, N.C. (WRAL) - Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins is serving 18 months in prison, but his legal problems keep building. On Wednesday, WRAL News obtained search warrants that show agents with the State Bureau of Investigation searched his farm and found various vehicles and equipment confiscated from Granville County crime scenes there. Some of the equipment dates to crimes committed years ago.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Halifax teen charged in armed robbery of Enfield gas station

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield. Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19,...
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...

