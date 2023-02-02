ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces

Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero’s Copperleaf community donates money, food for Ian victims

Many families took a financial hit from Hurricane Ian, with home repairs and job losses leaving little in the budget for anything else. One...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet missing for more than 24 hours

A beloved Southwest Florida eagle has been missing for more than 24 hours. M-15 and the two eaglets remain at the nest, but Harriet...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Aviation International News

Flexjet Donating Flight Time To Benefit Child Foundation

Business jet fractional provider Flexjet is donating 23 flight hours that will be auctioned or raffled this weekend at the Naples Winter Wine Festival to benefit the Naples Children & Education Foundation. This includes 15 flight hours in a Flexjet Bombardier Challenger 300 as an event raffle and eight hours in a super-midsize jet as part of an auction getaway to St. Barths.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Winter Wine Festival: Vintners arrive in Naples

The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival is a go. On Thursday, 17 vintners, or winemakers, and their guests were welcomed to the Naples...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

19th annual Cars on 5th event in Naples

On Saturday people have the chance to see some of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world at the 19th annual Cars...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Winter Wine Festival: Meet the kids day

There is a renewed focus on children's mental health because of the pandemic and Hurricane Ian. This year, the foundation behind the Naples...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Four-day Naples Automotive Experience kicks off with a lineup of exotic cars

Maseratis, Buggatis, and Lamborghinis were all gathered for a good cause in Naples on Thursday. "This is the kickoff party to our four-day Naples...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funds released for those in need following Ian

Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS, FL
espnswfl.com

Weekend Vibes, What’s Happening In Southwest Florida Feb 3-5

Here are your Weekend Vibes, what’s happening in Southwest Florida Feb 3-5. If you like to eat and drink, you will be in hog heaven this weekend. There are all kinds of events where food is being celebrated. We are talking everything from pineapples to gumbo to vegan fare. Then there is a Southwest Florida staple…seafood. And we can’t forget, it is officially Feb-brew-ary. There is a craft beer festival on the calendar to kick things off.
FORT MYERS, FL
tourcounsel.com

Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida

Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Winter Wine Festival invests in children’s post-Ian mental health

The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival is coming up on Saturday, and the Naples Children and Education Foundation is behind it. All the money...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Estero plant nursery hopes to return native plants to a post-Ian environment

ESTERO, Fla. — The River Oaks Preserve, a 10-acre wood tucked away near the village of Estero, was going to be the future of Florida’s native plants. “You’re gonna see wading birds coming in that are going to eat those fish,” Marlene Rodak of the Florida Native Plant Society told NBC2 in July 2022. “You’re gonna just see a great little ecosystem going on there.”
ESTERO, FL

