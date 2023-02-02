Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces
Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
WSVN-TV
Eaglets in Fort Myers at risk as M-15 continues to protect nest from predators in Harriet’s absence
(WSVN) - Wildlife officials in Southwest Florida are worried a beloved eagle may be at risk. The bird mysteriously flew away from its nest, leaving its babies behind. Cameras rolled as a male eagle named M-15 locked his talons with another bird near their Fort Myers nest. Beth Lott, a...
Naples Winter Wine Festival returns to The Ritz-Carlton
The Naples Winter Wine Festival will return to The Ritz-Carlton Naples today for its 23rd anniversary.
Naples Seafood and Music Festival serving up some much needed fun and eats
Good times are being had on the stage, and amongst the crowd, at the Naples Seafood and Music Festival. It's also pumping some needed money into the local economy.
WINKNEWS.com
Estero’s Copperleaf community donates money, food for Ian victims
Many families took a financial hit from Hurricane Ian, with home repairs and job losses leaving little in the budget for anything else. One...
WINKNEWS.com
Beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet missing for more than 24 hours
A beloved Southwest Florida eagle has been missing for more than 24 hours. M-15 and the two eaglets remain at the nest, but Harriet...
Aviation International News
Flexjet Donating Flight Time To Benefit Child Foundation
Business jet fractional provider Flexjet is donating 23 flight hours that will be auctioned or raffled this weekend at the Naples Winter Wine Festival to benefit the Naples Children & Education Foundation. This includes 15 flight hours in a Flexjet Bombardier Challenger 300 as an event raffle and eight hours in a super-midsize jet as part of an auction getaway to St. Barths.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Winter Wine Festival: Vintners arrive in Naples
The 23rd annual Naples Winter Wine Festival is a go. On Thursday, 17 vintners, or winemakers, and their guests were welcomed to the Naples...
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
WINKNEWS.com
19th annual Cars on 5th event in Naples
On Saturday people have the chance to see some of the rarest and most expensive cars in the world at the 19th annual Cars...
Dog finds new home after owner loses everything to Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A sweet, senior dog has a new home after her original owner lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Maddy’s owner had to move out of state with his son, who has big dogs, so he took her to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter. The man...
Cape Coral mom left in disbelief after school "forced" her 5 y/o to walk home
A Lee County school principal is apologizing and overhauling school safeguards after a 5-year-old student was forced to walk almost 4 miles home from school.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Winter Wine Festival: Meet the kids day
There is a renewed focus on children's mental health because of the pandemic and Hurricane Ian. This year, the foundation behind the Naples...
WINKNEWS.com
Four-day Naples Automotive Experience kicks off with a lineup of exotic cars
Maseratis, Buggatis, and Lamborghinis were all gathered for a good cause in Naples on Thursday. "This is the kickoff party to our four-day Naples...
WINKNEWS.com
Funds released for those in need following Ian
Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
espnswfl.com
Weekend Vibes, What’s Happening In Southwest Florida Feb 3-5
Here are your Weekend Vibes, what’s happening in Southwest Florida Feb 3-5. If you like to eat and drink, you will be in hog heaven this weekend. There are all kinds of events where food is being celebrated. We are talking everything from pineapples to gumbo to vegan fare. Then there is a Southwest Florida staple…seafood. And we can’t forget, it is officially Feb-brew-ary. There is a craft beer festival on the calendar to kick things off.
tourcounsel.com
Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida
Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Winter Wine Festival invests in children’s post-Ian mental health
The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival is coming up on Saturday, and the Naples Children and Education Foundation is behind it. All the money...
Prospective owners urged to do research before bringing a pet home
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Back in December, NBC2 showed you a sad story about a Cape Coral family who bought a puppy from a breeder on puppies.com. A day later, it passed away. Liz McCauley with the Cape Coral Animal Shelter reached out to us about this story, saying it’s extremely unfortunate… but also preventable.
Estero plant nursery hopes to return native plants to a post-Ian environment
ESTERO, Fla. — The River Oaks Preserve, a 10-acre wood tucked away near the village of Estero, was going to be the future of Florida’s native plants. “You’re gonna see wading birds coming in that are going to eat those fish,” Marlene Rodak of the Florida Native Plant Society told NBC2 in July 2022. “You’re gonna just see a great little ecosystem going on there.”
