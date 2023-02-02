ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health services

By Kristen Eskow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHcJB_0ka7r2g500

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to provide new services at local health departments.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has proposed $347 million in state funding for public health over the next two years, a significant increase from the nearly $7 million the state currently spends annually.

The proposed funding would bring Indiana closer to the national average for per-capita public health funding.

Senate Bill 4 specifies how those additional funds would be used. It was approved unanimously by the Senate Health and Provider Services committee Wednesday.

‘Important we have these discussions’: Sen. Ford on cannabis legalization in Indiana

Many officials say increased public health services are greatly needed, especially in rural areas.

“We have one of the lower life expectancy rates,” said Kellie Streeter, president of the Knox County Board of Commissioners.

In Knox County, 70% of residents are on Medicaid, Streeter said, and many people do not have access to health care.

Right now, her county’s health department only has enough staff to offer bare-minimum services, like restaurant inspections, she said.

Streeter said she wants to see her county health department do more to help residents stay healthy.

“Childhood obesity and nutrition and really reaching those children early on so those adverse events are mitigated,” Streeter said.

Streeter testified in support of Senate Bill 4 Wednesday.

Under the proposal, counties would have to choose whether to opt in to the program. If they participate, some of the expanded services they would offer include free health screening tests for the public; maternal and infant health services; and hearing, vision and oral health screenings in schools.

But some Hoosiers are skeptical.

Man sentenced for threatening to crash plane into Anheuser-Busch plant

“I’m concerned overall with the bill that it would take away from home rule,” said Bradley Rogers, president of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.

Rogers said he’s concerned about how much of a role the state health department will play.

“I think that the state needs to fund health departments,” Rogers said. “But we’d prefer to see that in grant-by-grant basis, topic-by-topic basis.”

The bill’s author, State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso), said the legislation would not give the state control over local health departments.

He pointed out counties would not be required to participate.

“There is absolutely no connection between the state department of health and local health departments,” Charbonneau said.

The bill now heads to the Senate Appropriations committee.

The amount of funding allocated for public health is being handled in the two-year state budget, a separate bill.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 MNC

Indiana statehouse holds hearing on bill that would limit practices that increase healthcare costs

The Indiana statehouse held a hearing on a proposed bill that would limit several hospital practices that increase healthcare costs. The bill would prohibit certain nonprofit hospitals from having noncompete clauses for physicians and stop them only giving referrals within their own organization. Also, it would fine hospitals if they charge over 260% of the Medicare reimbursement rate.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Local lawmaker proposes TANF eligibility expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local senator is hoping to get more access to a federal assistance program for local families. Senator Jon Ford authored a bill that would expand the income eligibility for the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) program. The bill changes the eligibility for a family to take part in the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov for National Unclaimed Property Day

Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov or text CLAIM to 46220 to see what types of treasures await you on National Unclaimed Property Day. “Protecting Hoosiers’ liberty is my office’s top priority,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Returningunclaimed property to the rightful owners is just one way we carry out this larger mission. Who knows — you might find $5 or $1,000, but it’s worth a look.”
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to give Indiana public retirees extra funds passes House committee

(The Center Square) – A bill that would give many retirees in Indiana’s public pension program a “13th check” as part of their benefits cleared its first hurdle in the state’s General Assembly. The House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions unanimously passed House Bill 1028. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would give retirees an additional payment this year and next. The bill’s purpose is to...
INDIANA STATE
The 74

Education Bills Seeking to Overhaul School Curriculum Advance in Indiana Legislature

Broad career readiness initiatives, changes to K-12 literacy curriculum and incentives for up-and-coming teachers are at the heart of multiple education bills advancing through the Indiana legislature. State lawmakers in House and Senate education committees collectively took up more than a dozen bills on Wednesday. Most of those measures advanced or are scheduled for committee […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials

What could be Hoosiers’ best bet at property tax relief was met with opposition Thursday from education advocates and local government officials who maintained they would take a financial hit if lawmakers approve the proposal. The bill would temporarily provide a supplemental homestead credit and lower the 1% cap on residential property taxes. It was […] The post Indiana residential property tax relief bill draws opposition from schools, local officials appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE NEARLY $8.5 MILLION IN GRANTS TO HELP IMPROVE HOOSIER HEALTH OUTCOMES

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health has awarded nearly $8.5 million in grants to organizations working to improve Hoosiers’ health as part of the Health Issues and Challenges program, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is the second round of grants through the program and follows $35 million that was announced last June.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana plunges from #3 to #20 in national conservative ranking

The voting of Indiana’s state lawmakers trended much more liberal last year, dropping the state from #3 to #20 in the national conservative rankings produced by the Center for Legislative Accountability. The rankings are based on analyses of the voting of all 7,400 state lawmakers in the nation, including...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities

Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana bill would fine hospitals that exceed price cap

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering healthcare costs, and they’ve proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing. Indiana lawmakers say Hoosiers are facing significantly higher healthcare costs compared to the national average. “The average hospital facility fee in Indiana is 329% […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘We need to invest in people’ Gov. Holcomb visits Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was the keynote speaker at a Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday. Gov. Holcomb spoke on various topics on the minds of Hoosiers during his remarks to the crowd and to the media. He answered numerous questions regarding the topic of commerce. Holcomb said small communities […]
LINTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana GOP leader trying to remove candidate from ballot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A local GOP leader says he is trying to remove a candidate for Evansville mayor from the republican ballot. Caine Helmer is a new face to the race. He works at Target and has never run for public office. He announced he filed to run in mid-January. Vanderburgh County Republic Party Chairman […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Hospitals balk at Indiana lawmakers’ plan to lower health care costs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers on Tuesday said hospitals already had their chance to lower costs, and it’s now the state’s turn. A Republican-backed bill on health care costs targets several hospital practices. It would prohibit noncompete clauses that prevent physicians from moving to another practice elsewhere...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Following the big lie playbook

For more than a decade, Indiana has ranked in the bottom 10 for voter turnout. You would think that embarrassing statistic would motivate lawmakers to address the issue.       Unfortunately, that’s not what’s happening at the Indiana General Assembly this year. Instead of proposals designed to make voting more accessible, too many members of the Republican […] The post Following the big lie playbook appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy