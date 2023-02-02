Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Area High School Scoreboard from Saturday, February 4, 2023
MONROE COUNTY ______ RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN ______. FOUNDATION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ______ SHAWE MEMORIAL, IN ______. FOUNDATION CHRISTIAN ACADEMY ______ MCLEAN COUNTY ______. MONROE COUNTY ______ RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN ______. EDMONSON COUNTY ______ ADAIR COUNTY ______. BOWLING GREEN ______ LOUISVILLE SACRED HEART ______. SOUTH WARREN ______ MUHLENBERG COUNTY ______
kentuckytoday.com
Dontaie Allen scores 25, leads Tops for 2nd game in row
BOWLING GREEN, Ky, (KT) — Western Kentucky University notched its second straight win and improved to 13-11 Saturday, notching a 74-69 come-from-behind win over UTEP. Leading the Hilltoppers was Dontaie Allen, a transfer from UK, who scored a career-high 25 points — 15 of those coming in the second half — to spark the Toppers to their fifth Conference-USA triumph.
wcluradio.com
Local Boys and Girls Club hosting hair clinics throughout February
GLASGOW — Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County are receiving free hair treatment during the month of February. Kenisha Franklin, the safety director at the club, said she came up with the idea to host the clinic after noticing kids didn’t know practical tips relating to hair care.
lakercountry.com
RCHS, RCMS go into temporary lockdown Thursday morning; situation now resolved
The Russell County High and Middle Schools went on a brief, hard lockdown this morning following an incident involving a student at the high school. RCHS Principal Shanna Tarter released this statement following the incident…. A student apparently attempted to run from school resource officers when approached regarding an altercation...
WBKO
Warren RECC responding to Bowling Green power outage impacting 15,000 members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC is responding to a power outage impacting 15,000 members. Crews said the members are served the East Bowling Green substation and working to restore power now.
WBKO
Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
wcluradio.com
Bill J. Wininger
Bill J. Wininger, 80, of Glasgow, died Tuesday January 31, 2023, at home with family. Bill was born at home in Montgomery County, IN on December 3, 1942, to the late Earl Wininger & the late Agnes Collins Wininger. He is proceeded in death by two sisters: Doretha (Don) Myers,...
wcluradio.com
Roger Dale Gentry
Roger Dale Gentry, 69, Glasgow, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late Garland “Junior” Gentry and Nelda Earlene Geralds Gentry. Roger served many years as the manager of Richardson’s Hardware...
wcluradio.com
Kenneth Stinson
Kenneth Stinson, age 72, of Hart County, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at Signature Healthcare in Horse Cave. He was a native of Hart County. He was a loving dad and brother who loved spending time with his family. He loved to hunt, fish, and be outdoors. He would help anyone he could and was always kind and generous.
wcluradio.com
Troy Allen Jackson
Troy Allen Jackson age 59 of Cub Run passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at his home in Cub Run. He was born in Glasgow on April 1, 1963. He was a construction worker. Troy is survived by his wife Vanessa Jackson; his mother Mary Gipson Bennett & husband James Miller;
wcluradio.com
Registration opens for T.J. Women’s Conference
GLASGOW — Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference. The conference will be held March 16 at the Cave City Convention Center. The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her joyful message, Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh! Born into “showbiz,” LaDonna grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the legendary Gatlin Brothers. Her presentations resonate with audiences all over the country because she makes people laugh, lightens their load, and leaves them with a song in their hearts. And, they always learn something in the process.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
WBKO
KSP investigating shooting death in Grayson County
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in the Short Creek community in Grayson County. Preliminary investigations indicate a dispute happened between neighbors in the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing over a dog on Thursday around 10:40 a.m. Police said that Michael Baker,...
wcluradio.com
Arthur Henry Dixon, III
Arthur Henry Dixon, III, 79, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Barren Health Care. He was the son of the late Arthur Henry Dixon, Jr. and Emilee Jane Michels Dixon. He was a retired security officer from K-Mart. He is survived by his wife: Sharon Gail...
wcluradio.com
Myrna Elaine Williams Harbison
Myrna Elaine Williams Harbison, 86, Glasgow, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. She was born on April 11, 1936 in Barren County, KY to the late George Buford Williams and Anna Susan Pedigo Williams. She was the last remaining sibling out of 12. Myrna retired from Happy Valley School where...
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
wcluradio.com
Elroy Larimore
Elroy Larimore, age 91 of Horse Cave, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Elroy Larimore spent 95% of his adult life catering to the needs of the public. Serving as Deputy Sheriff of Hart County (1958-1961) and General Manager of Green River Valley Water District (1962 – 1996). During his time as General Manager of the Green River Valley Water District, Elroy guided the water district toward becoming one of the largest and most efficiently operated rural systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was deeply devoted to the common cause of providing and maintaining clean, SAFE drinking water to all rural citizens. Elroy was extremely active in numerous national, state, local and civic organizations.
wcluradio.com
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore
Mrs. Janice “Susie” Moore, age 70, of Gamaliel, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born on October 18, 1952, the daughter of the late Robert Edward, and Lizzie Helen (Copas) Keith. She was a 1970 graduate of Tompkinsville High School. She married Carlie Fay Moore on August 17, 1970. Susie enjoyed sewing, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
wnky.com
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
