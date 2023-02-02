Elroy Larimore, age 91 of Horse Cave, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Elroy Larimore spent 95% of his adult life catering to the needs of the public. Serving as Deputy Sheriff of Hart County (1958-1961) and General Manager of Green River Valley Water District (1962 – 1996). During his time as General Manager of the Green River Valley Water District, Elroy guided the water district toward becoming one of the largest and most efficiently operated rural systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was deeply devoted to the common cause of providing and maintaining clean, SAFE drinking water to all rural citizens. Elroy was extremely active in numerous national, state, local and civic organizations.

HORSE CAVE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO