Asheville, NC

WHKP 107.7 FM

SYLVAN SPORT IN BREVARD IS DOING BETTER THAN EVER

BREVARD — The darkest cloud of Covid-19 has passed and so has what Tom Dempsey calls its “silver lining” — the pandemic-propelled boom in the outdoor recreation industry. The nationwide economic impact of the sector flattened after reaching a record $682 billion in 2021. Business in...
BREVARD, NC
tourcounsel.com

Asheville Outlets | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Asheville Outlets, formerly Biltmore Square Mall, is a shopping mall located just off Interstate 26 on Brevard Road (North Carolina Highway 191) in Asheville, North Carolina, United States. Outlet stores include Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Coach, Cole Haan, GAP Factory Store, J. Crew Factory, Nike Factory Store, RH Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, and Vera Bradley. Field & Stream did have a store but has since closed at Asheville Outlets and is now a Sportsman's Warehouse.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood County's Balsam Range named Vocal Group of Year at bluegrass music awards show

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Balsam Range is one of the most award-winning acts in bluegrass. Now, the Haywood County band has added two more accolades to its list of honors. During the 48th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) Bluegrass Music Awards, which took place Jan. 26-29 in Nashville, Balsam Range was named Vocal Group of the Year and Gospel Group of the Year.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Train Depot is Site of Final Filming Day

Hendersonville – Hollywood came to Hendersonville all day on Friday, Jan. 27 as the month-long filming of A Biltmore Christmas concluded with scenes shot at the Historic Train Depot near Historic Seventh Avenue. The family film A Biltmore Christmas co-stars Bethany “Joy” Lenz (Good Sam) and Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Pisgah Penny’s Winter Prediction

Oh sure, that Pennsylvania rodent, noted weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil may get all the national publicity on February 2nd, after all it is Groundhog Day, but we all know who to REALLY pay attention to. “Pisgah Pete,” Brevard, North Carolina’s official white squirrel ambassador, had predicted the remaining length of winter and football games since 2015. However, according to The Transylvania Times, in 2022, “that most famous member of the white squirrels species unique to Brevard announced his early retirement due to age.”
BREVARD, NC
hendersonville.com

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
itinyhouses.com

400 SQ FT Petunia Is A Gorgeous Tiny Home In Community

If downsizing and moving into a tiny home in a cute little community is what you’re looking for, this 400 sq ft Petunia- a gorgeous tiny home in Simple Life Community might just be your dream home. Spacious enough to accommodate everything you need, this tiny home is one...
FLAT ROCK, NC
WLOS.com

Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Master planning process starts for DuPont Forest

Friends of DuPont Forest has received $99,000 in grants from the Tourism Development Authorities in Henderson and Transylvania counties. The money will help fund creation of a master recreation plan to plan a sustainable future for DuPont State Recreational Forest. When DuPont State Recreational Forest opened to the public in...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Additional arrest in Dec. 31 Asheville shooting

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two charged following string of break-ins in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that two people were recently charged for a string of break-ins that happened over the past few months. According to officers, the break-ins happened in downtown, west Asheville, and the River Arts District area. Officers said the suspects weren’t working...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

APD to Access Surveillance Cameras

Asheville – During Asheville City Council’s public comment period, Tiffany Davis, who lives in Hillcrest, said she was concerned about children getting off school buses. She said there had been a lot of shooting in Hillcrest. People shoot into occupied apartments and vehicles, hers among them. She expressed gratitude that city council listened to Hillcrest residents’ complaints, resulting in members of the police department “showing up,” but she said, “We need a little more security.” She then asked for what purpose all the cameras had been installed, observing that nobody had been able to tell her anything about the crimes perpetrated against her place and property.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville patient talks about weight loss drug that is gaining popularity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Using a diabetes drug to drop a few pounds is more than a TikTok trend. Celebrities like Elon Musk are bragging about shedding pounds thanks to the substance. The two drugs are Ozempic and Wegovy. Ozempic was approved for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. But they are made from the exact same ingredient, semaglutide. A clinic in Greenville offers a compound of the medication and one patient says it changed his life.
GREENVILLE, SC

