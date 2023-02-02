Thrice – The Artist In The Ambulance 20th Anniversary Tour at House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim Jun 23rd, 2023 – pre-sale password

Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Orange County honors Black History Month with parade in Anaheim
The Orange County Black History Month Parade and Unity Festival is taking place on Saturday in Anaheim. The event is being held in Anaheim for the 11th time, though this is the 43rd time overall it’s taking place. Jasmine Simpkins reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb....
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
Tustin restaurant takes dining into the future with robot servers
A Tustin-based Korean restaurant has taken dining into the future, "employing" a pair of robotic servers to deliver food to guests. I Can Barbecue opened up just six months ago, but owner John Ozbek decided to take service a step farther mid-December, when he began utilizing Fatima and Elizabeth — robot servers who have quickly become his most reliable staff members. "The robot doesn't get sick," Ozbek said. "They're always here. They never say I'm tired."While you're left to do most of the cooking yourself at Korean barbecue, the robots take care of most of the other elements of service, dropping of...
2urbangirls.com
Carson company to be featured in 2023 official GRAMMY® gift bag
CARSON, Calif. – A local company Upminders, the leading creator and manufacturer of uplifting, encouraging art and accessories will be featured in the 65th GRAMMY Awards® Gift Bag. Presenters and performers will receive Upminders’ Love Respect Unity (LRU) medallion in their official gift bag. The LRU medallion...
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
L.A. Metro, other SoCal transit agencies to provide free rides Saturday
LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides this Saturday to celebrate Transit Equity Day, officials announced today.
Eater
An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley
Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January
Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The post Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Unique 'Glass Block House' For Sale In California
The garage can comfortably fit 30 cars.
Eater
The South Bay’s Best Pastrami Sandwich Hides in a Torrance Strip Mall
Los Angeles has long been blessed with terrific Jewish deli food, from the famous number 19 at Langer’s to the towering Black Forest Reuben at Brent’s to the crisp pickle plate at Nate n’ Al. But just south of LA in the city of Torrance, there are the lesser known — but equally essential — sandwiches at New York Deli. Cut diagonally and built thick in the middle with about five ounces of peppery-cured brisket, this pastrami has been fulfilling cravings for those far away from the most famous Southern California delis for the past 38 years.
Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel
The Long Beach Land and Water Co. built the $50,000 hotel on the bluff at the foot of Cedar Avenue. It terraced down from Ocean Boulevard to the beach, rising three stories at the street level and five stories above the beach. The post Local history: The splendid but short life of the Long Beach Hotel appeared first on Long Beach Post.
onekindesign.com
See this beautifully renovated Mediterranean style house in Newport Beach
Denise Morrison Interiors together with New West Builders has completely reimagined this gorgeous Mediterranean-style house, located in the gated community of Shady Canyon, Newport Beach, California. The project brief called for a full-scale renovation, where the team updated this home to suit a multigenerational family’s lifestyle needs. The team...
Pasadena Is Home to America’s Best Pizza, According to Yelp
According to Yelp reviewers, America’s top pizzeria can be found in Southern California.
NBC Los Angeles
About the Long Beach First-Time Homebuyers Program
A Long Beach program is designed to assist low- and moderate-income families traditionally underrepresented in homeownership with buying their first home. About 100 households will receive up to $20,000 to be used toward certain costs.
ocsportszone.com
TEAM PHOTOS: Talented seniors wrap up high school careers at all-star football game
Among the players in the all-star game Saturday night were South players (from left) Ethan Wheeler, Irvine; Adam Harper, Northwood; Joey Ricci, Irvine and Josiah Molina, Newport Harbor. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Talented high school seniors in Orange County showcased their talents one more time Saturday...
Average LA County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since Dec. 11
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday to its highest amount since Dec. 11, increasing 2.9 cents to $4.641, one day after recording its largest increase since Oct. 1, 4.9 cents.
paininthepass.info
55-HOUR FREEWAY LANE CLOSURES This Weekend On Interstate 10 In Ontario
ONTARTIO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Phase 1 of Interstate 10 Express Lanes is located in the southwestern portion of San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles County. The project will widen the existing I-10 freeway between the Los Angeles/San Bernardino County line and I-15, a distance of approximately 10 miles. The project includes two tolled express lanes in each direction. In addition, lanes to assist drivers getting on and off the freeway (auxiliary lanes) will be constructed in selected locations. West of Haven Avenue, a single new lane will be constructed and combined with the existing HOV lane to provide two express lanes in each direction. The HOV lane will still be available to motorists, but will increase from 2+ to 3+.
Eater
Peruvian Chef Ricardo Zarate’s Latest Restaurant Causita Closes After Nine Months
Ricardo Zarate’s big restaurant return has been put on hold, at least for now. While the once-prolific Peruvian chef is certainly still cooking — currently hosting a Hollywood pop-up under the name Colibrí in the former Los Balcones space — his anticipated Silver Lake restaurant Causita has closed for good after less than a year. Ownership confirms that Causita will not reopen following a temporary (at least at the time) closure back in late December, billed then as a holiday break to work on some needed restaurant repairs.
Business owners feeling shock of sky-high SoCalGas bills: 'Almost $10,000 ... for one month'
Many Southern California residents were left stunned when they saw their most recent SoCalGas bill, but it was even more shocking for business owners.
