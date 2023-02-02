Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Related
New Jersey actors wanted for ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical filming
Attention anyone who’s trying to “fetch” happen, it’s going to happen right here in New Jersey!. Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for extras to be in the upcoming film adaptation of “Mean Girls: The Musical,” based on the 2004 teen comedy written by Tina Fey.
This Weekend in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ — TAPinto Asbury Park has put together a guide of events and concerts taking place on this first weekend of February in the city. It is the last dance for the Langosta Lounge Pavilion and three days of remembrance festivities are planned featuring live music, food and beverages. After 14 years of food, community and a passion for the restaurant and music scene, Marilyn Schlossbach and Scott Szegeki will be stepping away from the Langosta Lounge Pavilion on February 4. Their beloved surf bar and authentic vacation cuisine venues will celebrate its final weekend in Asbury Park with a greatest hits menu including Langosta Lounge and...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
This coffee shop was just dubbed best in New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. It's comforting to know that this decision was made by...
The most delicious sushi in New Jersey might be at this restaurant
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. Foodie publications have pointed to a handful of places to find the best sushi...
tapinto.net
Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
ABUJA, NIGERIA -- The husband of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Drumfour posted birthday wishes on Facebook to his murdered wife on Friday morning -- a day after she was killed and more than a month before her actual birthday. The story was first reported by The New York Post. “4th March...
Brutal murder in Asbury Park, NJ as man left for dead in broad daylight
🚔 Asbury Park homicide investigation underway after Thursday shooting. 🚔 Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office taking lead on investigation into Asbury Park shooting. 🚔 Witnesses sought of shooting in broad daylight in Asbury Park on Thursday. An investigation is in the infancy stages after a shooting in broad...
5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
themontclairgirl.com
Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey
Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
OnlyInYourState
This Tasty New Jersey Restaurant Is Home To The Biggest Steak We’ve Ever Seen
There might be no classic fine-dining experience more iconic than the old-fashioned steakhouse. These clubhouse-like institutions can be found around the state, offering the best New York Strips, Filet Mignons, and bone-in Ribeyes. However, for the ultimate steak dining experience, there’s only one cut – the massive porterhouse, combining a strip steak and a filet in one. The Porterhouse is always a massive steak – but one restaurant in Little Falls takes it to new levels. Rare, a Little Falls steakhouse, serves the biggest steak in New Jersey – a 48-pound Porterhouse for two. It’s a beast of a steak, but the restaurant offers so much more than just one massive steak. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is worth the drive to this north Jersey township.
yeahthatskosher.com
New Gourmet Kosher Bagel Shop in Jackson, NJ: Rosemary Bagels
Rosemary Bagelry is the new, elegant bagel shop just recently opened in Jackson, NJ, just outside Lakewood. The cafe uses homemade boiled and stone-fired bagels or freshly fermented sourdough for their bagel creations, including a breakfast sandwich with cheese and hashbrowns, tuna melts, and of course all of the classic bagels and spreads.
Man dead on Asbury Park, NJ street after afternoon shooting
ASBURY PARK — A man was shot to death in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the man was found around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues in front of the Sisters Academy of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m....
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
Ocean County business closing after an amazing 91 year run
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
tapinto.net
Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
tourcounsel.com
Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey
Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K
TRENTON, NJ – One lucky Powerball ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five balls and the Double Play option to win the $50,000 prize. The ticket was bought at Spirit’s Unlimited on Route 37 W in Toms River. The winning numbers in yesterday’s drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09. The Power Play was 2X. The Double Play drawing results were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million for the Saturday’s drawing. The post Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K appeared first on Shore News Network.
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
Comments / 0