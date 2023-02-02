ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

This Weekend in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ — TAPinto Asbury Park has put together a guide of events and concerts taking place on this first weekend of February in the city.  It is the last dance for the Langosta Lounge Pavilion and three days of remembrance festivities are planned featuring live music, food and beverages.  After 14 years of food, community and a passion for the restaurant and music scene, Marilyn Schlossbach and Scott Szegeki will be stepping away from the Langosta Lounge Pavilion on February 4.  Their beloved surf bar and authentic vacation cuisine venues will celebrate its final weekend in Asbury Park with a greatest hits menu including Langosta Lounge and...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey

Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
OnlyInYourState

This Tasty New Jersey Restaurant Is Home To The Biggest Steak We’ve Ever Seen

There might be no classic fine-dining experience more iconic than the old-fashioned steakhouse. These clubhouse-like institutions can be found around the state, offering the best New York Strips, Filet Mignons, and bone-in Ribeyes. However, for the ultimate steak dining experience, there’s only one cut – the massive porterhouse, combining a strip steak and a filet in one. The Porterhouse is always a massive steak – but one restaurant in Little Falls takes it to new levels. Rare, a Little Falls steakhouse, serves the biggest steak in New Jersey – a 48-pound Porterhouse for two. It’s a beast of a steak, but the restaurant offers so much more than just one massive steak. It’s a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is worth the drive to this north Jersey township.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
yeahthatskosher.com

New Gourmet Kosher Bagel Shop in Jackson, NJ: Rosemary Bagels

Rosemary Bagelry is the new, elegant bagel shop just recently opened in Jackson, NJ, just outside Lakewood. The cafe uses homemade boiled and stone-fired bagels or freshly fermented sourdough for their bagel creations, including a breakfast sandwich with cheese and hashbrowns, tuna melts, and of course all of the classic bagels and spreads.
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ

🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto reported Friday at 4:40 p.m., that a home was on fire at 214 Holland Road in Holmdel. Mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the county arrived quickly to assist Holmdel Firefighters. The fire quickly raged through the home, possibly fueled in part by the high winds Friday. Roads remained closed throughout the evening.
HOLMDEL, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K

TRENTON, NJ – One lucky Powerball ticket purchased in Ocean County matched four of the five balls and the Double Play option to win the $50,000 prize. The ticket was bought at Spirit’s Unlimited on Route 37 W in Toms River. The winning numbers in yesterday’s drawing were: 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 09. The Power Play was 2X. The Double Play drawing results were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million for the Saturday’s drawing. The post Ocean County Powerball Ticket Wins $50K appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
CLIFTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy