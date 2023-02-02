Joy Division, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson Among 2023 Nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland
Fourteen nominees are on the ballot for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2023 class , the Rock Hall announced Feb. 1.
The list includes longtime musicians across country, hip-hop, pop, new wave, metal and other genres. Nominees include:
- Kate Bush, whose 1985 synth-pop hit "Running Up That Hill" found new fame in Netflix's Stranger Things
- Sheryl Crow, who charted throughout the 1990s and 2000s with radio-friendly, bluesy pop-rock
- Missy Elliott, who has been hailed as the "Queen of Rap" for songs like "Sock It 2 Me" and "Get Ur Freak On"
- Iron Maiden, a pioneering metal band that has released 41 albums since the 1970s
- Joy Division/New Order, an influential 1970s goth-rock band that evolved into dance-synth after a tragedy
- Cyndi Lauper, a colorful performer and songwriter who ushered in a new round of women-led anthems in the 1980s
- George Michael, whose solo pop career took off with songs like "Faith" after leaving duo Wham!
- Willie Nelson, one of the most recognized outlaw country musicians to hit the stage
- Rage Against the Machine, which combines rock, funk and rap in songs focused on social change
- Soundgarden, one of the bands that defined the grungy "Seattle sound" in the 1990s
- The Spinners, whose mid-century R&B harmonies made a mark in songs like "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love"
- A Tribe Called Quest, a 1980s hip-hop group that has influenced the genre for decades and spun off multiple solo careers
- The White Stripes, the garage-rock duo that kept listeners guessing about Jack White's and Meg White's relationship
- Warren Zevon, the former jingle composer who found success through songs like "Werewolves of London"
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination, the Rock Hall said. Eight of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time (Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes and Zevon). This is the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott and The White Stripes, the Hall added.
While thousands of international industry experts, artists and historians will carry the most weight in determining which performers will make it in for 2023, music fans also have a hand in the process. Fans can vote online for their favorites daily through April 28 at vote.rockhall.com . The five biggest vote-getters will be placed on a fan ballot for consideration with other candidates. All 2023 inductees will be announced in May, and a televised ceremony will be scheduled for later this year. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is located in Cleveland.
Below, listen to songs by a few of this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees.
