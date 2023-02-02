Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore's Washington signs with Enterprise State softball
Stanhope Elmore’s Shakeria Washington achieved a lifelong dream on Friday afternoon. Washington, a senior catcher and middle infielder, signed her National Letter of Intent with the Enterprise State Community College softball program. She is the second Mustang to sign with Enterprise State this season, joining teammate Khloe Jones. “Honestly,...
Greenville Advocate
Browning leaves Greenville for ASU
After one season as head coach for the Greenville Tigers football program, Patrick Browning is leaving to try his hand at college coaching. News of Browning’s move to Alabama State University was announced this morning by AL.com. Browning will take over as quarterback coach and passing game coordinator for the Hornets.
texasmetronews.com
Prayer answered: Alabama State to be Jackson State 2023 homecoming opponent
It took five months, but the prayers of Eddie Robinson Jr. were finally answered. That’s because Alabama State is scheduled to be the homecoming opponent of Jackson State on Oct. 14. — something the second-year head coach desired during his infamous postgame rant after a controversial midfield exchange with then-Tigers coach Deion Sanders last season.
Troy Messenger
Trojans lose third straight
The Troy Trojans’ (13-11, 5-6) losing streak ballooned to three straight with a 74-65 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (20-4, 9-2) on Thursday. The loss also dropped Troy to below .500 in the Sun Belt and keeps the Trojans in eighth place in the conference, while Southern Miss remains in first. The Trojans have lost three straight and five of the last six games.
Troy Messenger
Troy women win pivotal conference matchup
On Thursday, the Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (14-8, 9-2) hit the road and picked up a big 69-60 Sun Belt Conference win over the Texas State Bobcats (15-7, 7-4). The win keeps Troy in first place of the conference and was a key win for a team looking to once again secure a No. 1 seed in the SBC Tournament. Coming into the contest, Texas State was in a three-way tie for second place behind Troy. Troy’s win knocks Texas State back to third place, while keeping Troy in first. Now, Louisiana and James Madison are in a tie for second place with Troy gearing up for a rematch with Louisiana on Saturday. Troy lost to JMU back on Jan. 21, so every game counts for the Trojans moving forward.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Six Tide Players in Saturday’s Senior Bowl
Saturday is the 74th Annual Senior Bowl. As much as cities like Orlando have tried, the game has not been pried away from lovely Mobile, Alabama. After many decades at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, the game is now played at the University of South Alabama’s new stadium in the suburbs.
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
WSFA
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you want to keep up with almost 84-year-old Luther Messick, you better be moving. He’s usually in the lead. His son calls his dad a freak who loves to compete. “Yes, sir,” said Troy resident Luther Messick. “I’ve always been, and I still do.”...
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of February 8, 2023
Mr. Wilbur L. Walton, Jr., age 81, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Wilbur L. Walton. He was a 1959 graduate of Dothan High School. He attended the University of Alabama and a member Sigma Nu Fraternity. He later became the lead vocalist in the band “The James Gang.” Their most notable recording was, “Georgia Pines,” released in November 1965, and to this day, it remains a” fan favorite.” Wilbur was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Dothan.
wdhn.com
Dothan Schools announce Teachers of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools have announced their 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year nominees. The winners will represent Dothan City Schools District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The nominees for this year are:. Early Education:. Dothan City...
wtvy.com
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton
Celebrating Our People: Rochester Johnson Jr. Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by the legacy of his late father, Rochester Johnson, Sr. That legacy included being a minister at First Missionary Baptist Church and founder of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Leadership Coalition (IMALC) to bring together all walks of faith and race.
wtvy.com
Celebrating Our People: Rochester Johnson Jr.
David Kirkland was born and grew up here in Dothan. From making his own radio station to his current work with Scenic Cable Network, he's come a long way. Southeast Health kicks off Heart Health Awareness Month. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:30 AM UTC. Throughout the month of February,...
“Whom shall I send? Send me!” Alabama nurse takes part in “Angel Flight”
An Alabama nurse had the incredible opportunity not long ago to help a terminally ill man get home to spend his last days with family and friends. Katie Zeh-Wilcox, a registered nurse at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, explained through a social media post that pieces fell together for the entire trip so well, overcoming multiple obstacles, that it had to have been a mission from God. She used Isaiah 6:8 to explain the trip: “‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’”
wdhn.com
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga BOE Responds after news article questions class assignment at Prattville High School
A news article by 1819 News concerning a class assignment from October of last year at Prattville High School generated some interest after it was published Thursday on the news media’s online site and Facebook page. You can read the original article here – https://1819news.com/news/item/prattville-high-school-assignment-questions-students-about-privilege-and-oppression-based-on-sexual-orientation-gender-body-size-religion?fbclid=IwAR09wdU6sld1XS6QM7TW0ZvpW96XyRWQY2biAADSo-lwCfiVb612-__5oPI. We reached out...
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
wdhn.com
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
