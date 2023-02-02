On Thursday, the Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (14-8, 9-2) hit the road and picked up a big 69-60 Sun Belt Conference win over the Texas State Bobcats (15-7, 7-4). The win keeps Troy in first place of the conference and was a key win for a team looking to once again secure a No. 1 seed in the SBC Tournament. Coming into the contest, Texas State was in a three-way tie for second place behind Troy. Troy’s win knocks Texas State back to third place, while keeping Troy in first. Now, Louisiana and James Madison are in a tie for second place with Troy gearing up for a rematch with Louisiana on Saturday. Troy lost to JMU back on Jan. 21, so every game counts for the Trojans moving forward.

