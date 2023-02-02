Read full article on original website
Netflix says it used A.I. to draw backgrounds in its latest anime due to a ‘labor shortage.’ Artists aren’t happy
Artists are worred that A.I. programs are stealing their artwork and copying their styles without consent. A lot of people are talking about Netflix’s new anime short, titled “The Dog & The Boy,”—but not for the reason the streaming company might have hoped. On Wednesday, the...
Polygon
Trigun Stampede’s ending credits have a beautiful secret hiding in plain sight
There’s been a lot of talk about Trigun Stampede. The new CG anime from studio Orange (Land of the Lustrous, Beastars) based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s beloved space western manga premiered early this month, and has spawned takes both positive and ... not so much. Wherever your feelings fall with regard to this new iteration of Trigun, one thing is unmistakable: Trigun Stampede has one of the most beautiful end credit sequences of any anime this season.
Polygon
The Legend of Vox Machina made one of Critical Role’s biggest moments even better
[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for episodes 1-8 of season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina, and episode 60 of season 1 of Critical Role.]. Home and family have loomed large over the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina. That’s no surprise — at the top of the season, Vox Machina is forced to abandon the home they have cultivated outside of Emon, pushed out by the rise of the Chroma Conclave. In episode 5, “Pass Through Fire,” Keyleth reunites with her father and her people, and is reminded of her mother’s legacy. Episode 8, “Echo Tree,” explores the many ways that home and family can shape people — in particular, the way going home affects Laura Bailey’s character, Vex’ahlia.
CNET
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
Polygon
London is so messed up in Lockwood & Co., they won’t even say what happened
Generally speaking, when I watch a television show, I tend to assume it’s set in something close to the real world until I’m told otherwise. Usually, this happens pretty quickly. I am not, for example, mistaking the Cordyceps-ridden Boston of The Last of Us for the real one. (Some may disagree and argue that Boston is really Like That.) But what’s really fun is when a show mostly looks like it’s set in a world like ours, and then slowly reveals that it’s actually messed up as hell.
Polygon
The James Gunn DCU plans do what Marvel can’t anymore: adapt comics
We’ve been here before: A film studio, eyeing Marvel Studios’ ridiculous track record of success, announces a similarly ambitious plan with the aim of going from zero to The Avengers and beyond in the next five to 10 years. This is how the Dark Universe was born. It was the impetus behind a Bloodshot movie that was once supposed to lead to more, and a similarly DOA Hasbro universe that thus far has only led to Snake Eyes. This week, a new milestone was hit, as Marvel’s Distinguished Competition became the first company to boldly outline a cinematic universe twice.
Polygon
Knock at the Cabin’s original ending was much darker
M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin fits neatly into the pattern of his past movies, particularly his religious-themed alien-invasion thriller Signs. At its heart, Signs grapples with religious faith and doubt, and what it means to experience a life-changing conviction that other people don’t share. Knock at the Cabin takes those ideas in grim directions, funneling them through a home invasion thriller that pits a quartet of true believers against a terrified family who sees them as violent, delusional fanatics.
Polygon
Undertale’s creator conducted an interview with a cult-hit RPG dev, and it’s bizarre
Toby Fox adds a certain playful twist to nearly all of his work. Now, we know his articles are no different. In his most recent installment of his monthly column for Famitsu, “Toby Fox’s Secret Base,” the creator did a games journalism first and interviewed the elusive creator of the indie cult-hit Yume Nikki, Kikiyama. The interview is equal parts bizarre and delightful — Fox only asked yes or no questions — and is definitely worth a quick read for anyone that wants a good chuckle.
Polygon
Knock at the Cabin’s ending has the perfect M. Night Shyamalan twist
Few things in film over the last two decades are as synonymous as M. Night Shyamalan and twist endings. Even as the director has moved away from the earth-shattering, movie-defining twists that shaped his early films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and The Village, he couldn’t entirely resist a few eleventh-hour swings in movies like 2016’s Split or 2021’s Old. But in his latest movie, Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan finds one of his smartest and best twists yet by engaging with his own reputation.
Polygon
Eldritch horror fishing game Dredge launches in March
Dredge, a “sinister fishing adventure” in which players seek fish and fortune, but encounter something, well, rather fishy on their journey, will be released March 30, developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team 17 announced Friday. Dredge is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Switch owners can expect a free demo for Dredge in the coming weeks.
New Movies on Streaming: ‘Babylon,’ ‘House Party,’ + More
If you couldn’t make it to the theater to see Damien Chazelle’s three-hour-plus Hollywood epic Babylon, the extravagant love-it-or-hate-it film is now available to stream at home this week, along with quite a few other new movies on VOD. If lavish, indulgent period pieces aren’t your thing, you can also check out the recent House Party reboot which was produced by (and features a cameo from) LeBron James.
Polygon
All of my internet converges with TikTok’s ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Whopper’
Breaking down a meme can feel like peeling back layer upon layer of references, or like staring right at corporate bullshit. And sometimes, if we’re in hell, it’s both. Such is the case with the awful but catchy viral TikTok audio clip: “Harder, Better, Faster, Whopper.” The song, which combines Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” with sound bites from Burger King ads, has become an absolute force on the app. Since it was published on Jan. 22, it’s been used in over 74,000 posts. It’s a bona fide earworm that somehow incorporates every part of the internet, from the Undertale fandom to a 2007 viral YouTube hand-dancing video.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Spoiler Alert’ tells a down-to-earth love story that will pull your heartstrings
For a long time, LGBTQ+ characters were less likely to receive positive representation in the media. Fortunately, times are changing. We’re now seeing more queer stories that feel relatable and don’t always follow through with the stereotypes and TV tropes. The same can be said for the film Spoiler Alert – a romantic drama based on a memoir of the same name. On the surface, it’s a story of a gay couple. But their tale is just like everyone else’s, filled with ups, downs, and complications everyone else deals with in everyday life.
