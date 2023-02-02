[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for episodes 1-8 of season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina, and episode 60 of season 1 of Critical Role.]. Home and family have loomed large over the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina. That’s no surprise — at the top of the season, Vox Machina is forced to abandon the home they have cultivated outside of Emon, pushed out by the rise of the Chroma Conclave. In episode 5, “Pass Through Fire,” Keyleth reunites with her father and her people, and is reminded of her mother’s legacy. Episode 8, “Echo Tree,” explores the many ways that home and family can shape people — in particular, the way going home affects Laura Bailey’s character, Vex’ahlia.

