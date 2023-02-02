Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toronto Maple Leafs Awarded 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL All-Star Game will head north next season. Toronto was awarded the 2024 NHL all-star weekend, the NHL announced on Saturday before this year's game kicks off in South Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time, and to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rangers Farm System Ranked
A day after The Athletic released its Major League Baseball system rankings, ESPN did the same thing. How much did the Texas Rangers’ rankings differ?. Honestly? Not much. While The Athletic had the Rangers at No. 7 overall, ESPN had the Rangers at No. 8. ESPN used a system...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Betting Big On LA To Beat Pelicans As Road Trip Concludes
Your Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to beat a sputtering New Orleans Pelicans team that has nosedived down the Western Conference standings of late. In a bit of a rarity, Vegas oddsmakers are actually anticipating a Lakers road victory today. Let's take a look at some fun odds and lines...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Trade Deadline: The Delicate Balance Between ‘Now’ & ‘Future’
With the NBA trade deadline just six days away, at least one thing is for sure — we don’t envy the job Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is having to do. The Mavs (28-25) are in a weird spot. Despite being underwhelming for a large chunk of the season, they’re still sitting in fourth-place in the West with 29 games remaining. However, only three games separate fourth-place and 13th-place, which builds even more suspense for Dallas’ upcoming five-game road trip.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
While His UW Career Ended in Bad Way, McDuffie’s NFL World Couldn’t Be Better
Trent McDuffie just stood and stared, which really was all he could do. His University of Washington football career had ended badly with a 40-13 Apple Cup loss to Washington State and the cornerback remained on the field for the longest time, helpless to do anything except watch Cougars fans celebrate wildly at Husky Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rookie Jordan Davis Living in the Moment, Heeding Veterans’ Super Bowl Advice
PHILADELPHIA – He’s only a rookie, but defensive tackle Jordan Davis knows what the Super Bowl means. Surely, Jason Kelce has told him this story about Brent Celek talking to the team in 2018, the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl. “He had gone to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis soaks in his return to Indiana: ‘Everything was great. The vibes were great’
Domantas Sabonis has been in the NBA for seven seasons and counting, and he spent most of that time with the Indiana Pacers. The talented big man developed from a reserve center to a multi-time All-Star in Indiana, and he is appreciative of what the franchise helped him become. "I'm...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sixers Trade Rumors: Hawks Showing Interest in Matisse Thybulle
There is certainly a market for Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a week away, Thybulle is the most popular name from the Sixers, drawing interest in the trade market. The thriving Sacramento Kings were the first team linked to the defensive standout....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Magic
The Hornets were playing good basketball there for a stretch but it appears that has come to an end. They winless on the three-game road-trip which includes a loss to the Pistons. Terry has an off day and the Magic sneak past the Hornets. James Plowright: Magic 116, Hornets 113.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pelicans Spoil LeBron’s Pursuit Of History With Victory Over Lakers
New Orleans, La- All eyes were on LeBron James Saturday night in the Smoothie King Center. A national TV audience watched the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Los Angeles 131-126 to break their season-long ten-game losing streak. LeBron was seeking to inch even closer to breaking the all-time scoring record. New Orleans, however, had other plans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Beasley Hopes to Play in 2023 After Late-Season Unretirement
After a brief stint with the Buccaneers, Cole Beasley retired from the NFL believing that his career ran its course. However, he came out of retirement at the end of the season to re-join the Bills for Buffalo’s playoff run. Despite coming up short, Beasley added an element to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase
The Detroit Lions believe they’ve struck gold with wide receiver Jameson Williams. General manager Brad Holmes became enamored with Williams in the Pre-Draft process, so much so that he traded up to get the talented Alabama wideout 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. Williams’ production was limited as a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes 4-Player Trade to Get Kyrie Irving in Los Angeles
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving kick-started the February 9th trade deadline countdown on Friday when word leaked that he had demanded to be dealt away from the Nets. Your Los Angeles Lakers number among the handful of teams with reported interest in his services, along with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and potentially the Miami Heat. Irving has been said to be intrigued by the prospect of re-teaming with his old Cleveland Cavaliers running mate LeBron James in LA.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Clippers Among Teams ‘Engaging With the Nets’ About Kyrie Irving
View the original article to see embedded media. The Clippers have entered the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes and have engaged with the Nets about a potential trade for the star guard, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Lakers, Mavericks and Suns are also linked to Irving, who requested a trade...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Consistency is Crucial for OKC Thunder in Rematch with Houston
Oklahoma City will enter Saturday’s meeting with the Rockets coming off a recent loss to the very same team on Wednesday. OKC comes in on a two game skid, looking to bounce back and add a game to the win column. The Thunder have a lot to look at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doc Rivers Disappointed James Harden Won’t Make All-Star Game
Many were shocked to find out that Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden would not make it to this year’s All-Star game. When the league announced the reserves on Thursday, Sixers center Joel Embiid was the first name mentioned, as expected, since many believed he would crack the starting rotation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Los Angeles Collapses Down Stretch, Falls To Pelicans 131-126
Tonight in Smoothie King Center, your Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolutely pivotal game against one of their direct competitors in the race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans. LA coughed up a 12-point second half advantage over the Pelicans. New Orleans power forward Brandon Ingram,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
