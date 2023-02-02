Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Maxx Crosby Says He and Josh McDaniels Have ‘Great Relationship’
It's always a different kind of transition when bringing a new head coach on board. It was especially a unique situation for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, as the club essentially started from scratch with a revised coaching staff after making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Finding Broncos: 10 Shrine Bowl Takeaways
The 2023 Shrine Bowl was a defensive battle where the West team walked out with the Victory over the East, 12-3. There were some prospects that stood out that will catch the eyes of NFL teams, but they were mainly on the defensive side of the ball. With the state...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Kafka Gets Second Interview with Cardinals for Head Coaching Vacancy
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka earned a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL Network reports. Kafka just completed his first season as an NFL offensive coordinator after serving in various roles on Andy Reid's offensive staff in Kansas City, including working with quarterbacks. Kafka was part...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers WATCH: Bills, Packers QBs Share ‘Bro’ Moment at Pebble Beach
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills weren't kind to the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers this past season, as the Bills came away with a convincing 27-17 win on Oct. 30 to give the Pack their fourth loss of what turned into a five-game slump. But as the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean Payton has ‘Talked’ to Mark Schlereth About Coaching Broncos OL
Sean Payton’s arrival as the head coach of the Denver Broncos hasn’t put an end to the seemingly endless waves of speculation. Payton has a clear vision of the coaches he wants to join him on his mission to turn the Broncos back into a winning organization. Pinpointing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Byron Leftwich: From Brady to Baltimore? Ravens Interview Update
The Baltimore Ravens are waiting on one Super Bowl offensive coordinator but have just met another coach with the same credential. Byron Leftwich has met with coach John Harbaugh about the job opening in Baltimore, The Athletic tweets, Leftwich having been let go by Tampa Bay after a run that included a Super Bowl.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
IB Nation Sports Talk’s Friday Rapid Fire: Tommy Rees Leaves Notre Dame For Alabama
Tommy Rees has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Alabama. We react to the news. Some of the angles we cover include:. *Is leaving Notre Dame for the same position at Alabama a good move for Rees?. *What does Rees leaving mean for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman?. *Is Rees...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: Inky Johnson Delivers Heartfelt Speech To Tennessee Football
Every moment matters. It's a sentiment that rings true throughout all phases of life, yet we still take life for granted. Therefore, you must take time to appreciate what you have. Tennessee's coaching staff felt like their players needed that message ahead of spring camp, so they hosted former Volunteers defensive back turned motivational speaker Inky Johnson.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jameson Williams Will Shine Like Ja’Marr Chase
The Detroit Lions believe they’ve struck gold with wide receiver Jameson Williams. General manager Brad Holmes became enamored with Williams in the Pre-Draft process, so much so that he traded up to get the talented Alabama wideout 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. Williams’ production was limited as a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Head Coach Candidate in High Demand Elsewhere
It was reported on Saturday that the Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Ejiro Evero, the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator. This request is for the defensive coordinator position for Carolina, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, while the Minnesota Vikings have also requested to bring in Evero to interview for their open position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Five Storylines, with Craziness of Opening Night on Tap from Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl week is here, with the Eagles-Chiefs landing in Arizona on Sunday. The craziness will ramp up Monday night when Opening Night is held. It’s where media from around the world can fire questions – most times silly ones – at players. At Super Bowl XXIX...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rookie Jordan Davis Living in the Moment, Heeding Veterans’ Super Bowl Advice
PHILADELPHIA – He’s only a rookie, but defensive tackle Jordan Davis knows what the Super Bowl means. Surely, Jason Kelce has told him this story about Brent Celek talking to the team in 2018, the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl. “He had gone to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Bucs star Antonio Brown makes another outrageous claim
It's always interesting when former NFL star and Buccaneer, Antonio Brown makes his way into the news. Whether it's Mr. Big Chest, going after Tom Brady, or other troubles, there's no telling what kind of controversy Brown will bring. This time, it's pretty hard to wrap your head around. While...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kirk Herbstreit Shares Who He Thinks Could Be Next Brock Purdy
View the original article to see embedded media. San Francisco’s Brock Purdy went from “Mr. Irrelevant” out of Iowa State to becoming an NFL starter and leading his team to the cusp of a Super Bowl berth. It all seemed unlikely when he was taken with the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
While His UW Career Ended in Bad Way, McDuffie’s NFL World Couldn’t Be Better
Trent McDuffie just stood and stared, which really was all he could do. His University of Washington football career had ended badly with a 40-13 Apple Cup loss to Washington State and the cornerback remained on the field for the longest time, helpless to do anything except watch Cougars fans celebrate wildly at Husky Stadium.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The “Poison” that is Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown
PHILADELPHIA – For the first time in who knows how long, draft season won’t be dominated by which receiver the Eagles should take in the first or second round. They area good to go at that position. Drafting DeVonta Smith, after trading up with the Cowboys to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys in the NFL Pro Bowl: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
Comments / 0