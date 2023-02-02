ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tourist berated, whacked in head for climbing on Mayan temple

By Olivia Land
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qdEb_0ka7oW4z00

A tourist was berated by an angry crowd and hit with a stick after climbing the steps of the Mayan Temple of Kukulcán pyramid in Chichén Itzá over the weekend.

The unnamed Polish man incited outrage Saturday when he crossed the step-pyramid’s restricted zone and started climbing the storied steps, the Mexico Daily Post reported .

Climbing on the limestone steps has been banned since 2008, one year after the site was named one of UNESCO’s New 7 Wonders of the World.

The tourist tried to access the forbidden area to take pictures, the outlet said.

In a video circulating on social media , the man can be seen being escorted back down the steps by a pair of officials while the crowd shouts reprimands and curses.

At one point, a shirtless man carrying a long stick approaches the tourist from behind and whacks him on the head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBALp_0ka7oW4z00
The tourist was escorted off the steps by two officials.
Twitter / @at2ambrand

José Arturo Chab Cárdenas of the Instituto Nacional de Antropologia e Historia (INAH) told the Mexico Daily Post that the tourist was subsequently detained for 12 hours before being fined 5,000 pesos, or about $263.

The payment was reportedly made to the treasury of the Tinúm municipality.

Located on Mexico’s Yucatán peninsula, the Temple of Kukulcán is one of Chichén Itzá’s crown jewels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnXsI_0ka7oW4z00
The Mayan Temple of Kukulcán was honored by UNESCO in 2007.
ZUMAPRESS.com

Built sometime between the 8th and 12th centuries CE, the temple is dedicated to Kukulcán, the feathered serpent deity. According to the Chichén Itzá website , the structure’s design allowed the Maya to track the spring and autumn equinoxes via a “light and shadow” effect on the temple’s northern staircase.

“Tourists must respect the security measures of the INAH in the archaeological zone to preserve the cultural heritage of Mexico, take care of other visitors and enjoy that Mayan legacy,” Chab Cárdenas told the Mexico Daily Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xiRdy_0ka7oW4z00
The tourist was fined 5,000 pesos for the stunt.
Twitter / @at2ambrand

The Polish’s tourist’s detainment came just a few months after Abigail Villalobos, a 29-year-old Mexican national, went viral after climbing the pyramid and gyrating in front of an angry crowd.

Video footage of the incident showed Villalobos being taunted by onlookers, who doused her with water and pulled on her blond tresses amid calls to “lock her up.”

New York Post

Mexican immigrant blasts NYC migrants who ‘expect’ hotel living: ‘It’s bulls–t’

That’s not how you make it in America. A Mexican immigrant who worked hard to achieve the American dream blasted the group of migrants engaged in an ongoing standoff outside the Manhattan hotel where they were told to relocate to a new shelter in Brooklyn. “It’s bulls–t,” Bonfilio Solis, 43, fumed Wednesday. “These migrants expect benefits from the government and aren’t appreciating what they’re being given. They’re being very disrespectful.” Solis, who lives in Morningside Heights with his wife and four kids, said he wanted to see for himself what was happening outside the three-star Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen. But when he took...
