Coach Valentine’s Day collection 2023: The best handbag, wallet, jewelry gifts to shop online
Coach’s latest handbag and apparel collection is here, and you can still get a gift in time for Valentine’s Day. The Valentine’s Day collection features handbags adorned with a heart print or designed in a heart-shape in many colors. Also, there is a full line of Valentine’s Day-inspired jewelry and clothing.
11 Best Tory Burch Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $300
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Be mine, Valentine! With only two weeks to go until Valentine’s Day, the clock is ticking to shop for that special someone. If you’re looking for a gift for the lady in your life, we’re here to help. […]
Top 2023 Jewelry Trends That Are About to Blow Up — Starting at Just $12
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Excuse Us while we quote Taylor Swift for the millionth time since Midnights dropped: “Best believe I’m still bejeweled! When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.” And just like the 2023 […]
Shop the Kate Spade Surprise sale and 75% off on handbags, wallets, and clothing
The holidays are over but Valentine’s Day is around the corner. Treat yourself or someone you love with a wardrobe or accessory update by Kate Spade and save big on handbags, wallets, clothing, and jewelry. You have to check it out. Shop here for the Surprise Kate Spade Sale:...
These Fleece Pants Are on Sale for Just $8 — Here’s How We’d Style Them
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been making it our mission lately to figure out a way to elevate all of the loungewear in our closet. It’s not right that we have to change out of sweats just because we’re meeting up with […]
Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Match in Low-Rise Miniskirts and Sheer Crop Tops
Kylie Jenner has been experimenting with sheer, mesh designs as of late, so it's no surprise to see she got her hands on Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2023 dots set. The reality star posed alongside best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka "Stassie," in the viral style, which has also been seen on Dua Lipa and Chlöe.
7 Thigh-High Tights and Socks That Will Actually Stay in Place
We found a slew of thigh-high tights, stockings and socks that shoppers have said hold up and stay on the leg — details here
Zaya Wade Posed In All White Ahead Of Her Winter Formal
Zaya Wade posed on Instagram in an all white gown alongside her proud parents ahead of her winter formal.
Meagan Good Elevates Velvet Power Suit With Cutout Top & Strappy Sandals for ‘The View’
Meagan Good put a modern twist on a traditional power suit while out in New York City. The actress stopped by “The View” to chat about her Amazon Prime series “Harlem,” working with Whoopi Goldberg on the show and how acting has allowed her to express herself. For the interview, Good initially arrived in a camel duster coat. Underneath, she wore a velvet suit that included a sharp blazer, coordinating trousers and a white cutout top. The overcoat had sleek lapels, pointy shoulder pads and square pockets. The bottoms had a slight flare on the leg and were held up by...
Married dad-of-three wears skirts and heels to work to prove clothes have no gender
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 20, 2020. It has since been updated. Somewhere along the course of human history, society decided that there are only two genders among humans and that each should be defined by a set of strict and distinct parameters. Any deviation from one's assigned gender tropes would be met with strong condemnation and ostracism, forcing generations of our kind to speak, walk, act and dress in accordance with these arbitrary rules forced on them from birth. Fortunately, recent years have seen more and more individuals questioning and dismantling the overwhelming number of gender stereotypes still thriving in our midst. Among them is Mark Bryan, an American robotics engineer currently living in Germany, who firmly believes clothes are the last thing that should be gendered.
Think pink! Check out these 20 Valentine’s Day-appropriate pieces we’re loving for women
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to bust out all the red and pink you can muster. These colors are popular for women throughout the year, but it’s especially fun to celebrate the season by donning them in February. From red...
The 7 Best Boots to Style with Leggings Right Now — Under $300
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Even though I live in Southern California, I’m still California dreamin’ on such a winter’s day! It’s been super chilly all over the U.S. lately, so it looks like our […]
Paris Jackson Brings Grunge Style to Stella McCartney X Adidas Party With Distressed Sweater & Gold Platforms
Paris Jackson brought grunge style to the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “American Horror Stories” actress wore a distressed white Stella McCartney sweater that featured red lining around the slit cuffs and neckline. In a faulty display, the knit piece spelled out “Change The History.” The sweater is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. She paired the graphic top with black high-waisted pants that had a contrasting white lining. Jackson accessorized with a pendant necklace and an assortment of gold earrings, bracelets, and rings. She added a black leather handbag that featured...
Beyond Leather: Wool, Cashmere, and Shearling Handbags
While leather and canvas are among the handbag’s most popular materials, wool - including cashmere - is having a major moment this season.
Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show
Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
Gigi Hadid Suits Up in Black Sandals for Boss’ Spring 2023 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid brought a sleek take to suiting for Boss’ spring 2023 campaign. The imagery, shot by Mikael Jansson, stars Hadid alongside Naomi Campbell, Maluma, Lee Minho, Khaby Lame and Matteo Berrettini, all posing with their childhood photos to show how a “boss” is made. In the campaign, the supermodel posed for Jansson’s lens in a black suit with a ’90s-esque, boxy fit. The set featured a sharp-lapeled blazer and matching trousers, detailed with a slouchy silhouette. Though Hadid wore no accessories, she did...
Reese Witherspoon Makes a Splash in Aqua Blue Valentino Dress & Strappy Sandals at ‘Your Place or Mine’ Premiere
Reese Witherspoon brought bold style to the premiere of her new movie, “Your Place or Mine” in Los Angeles on Feb. 2. The Academy Award-winning actress stars in the rom-com film alongside Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams. Witherspoon made a vibrant appearance while arriving at the Regency Village Theatre. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a strapless aqua blue dress by Valentino. The piece featured a plunging corset top, V-neckline and wide pleated hem. The garment also included a midi skirt that had a side slit. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the Globe Globe winner kept her accessories minimal and only...
Find Out Why Shoppers Are Raving About This Cropped Puffer Jacket
Cropped jackets are a great way to highlight your waist and we love doing it with a puffer like this Gihuo coat — details
Rare Emma Stone Sightings Have Us Wanting Her Whole Wardrobe
Emma Stone has been keeping a low profile since welcoming her first child, a daughter, with husband Dave McCary, but the pair stepped out for a grown-up date night in perfectly chic minimalist outfits that make us wish she would show us just a little more of her style. In...
Woman Has Hilarious Fix For Husband Complaining His Whites Aren’t ‘Sparkling Clean’
They’ll certainly shimmer now...
